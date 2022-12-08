Read full article on original website
3 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
How the Magic and Wonder of Nela Park's Christmas Lights Stirs Fond Childhood MemoriesTMannCleveland, OH
Minor Temperature Changes in Cleveland, Ohio; Weather Stays WarmerBryan DijkhuizenCleveland, OH
Looking for Pies in Ohio? You Should Check Out the Pies from This Bakery in AmherstIsla ChiuAmherst, OH
Wrestling: No. 3 Ohio State downs Kent State 32-9The LanternColumbus, OH
Yardbarker
Steelers’ Legend Ben Roethlisberger Detailed That He ‘Thought’ About Joining Dangerous 49ers Team After QB Injuries
The Pittsburgh Steelers are enduring the first season of the post-Ben Roethlisberger era in 2022. Unlike 2019, he is not expected to return for the black and gold and the future Hall of Fame quarterback has not been shy at hinting that may not have been a mutual decision. During his weekly Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger podcast, he has at times dropped direct comments that he thought he could still be playing.
Yardbarker
Bucs HC Todd Bowles refuses Tom Brady game plan report
Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles has refuted a report that claimed quarterback Tom Brady has been making changes to game plans without informing coaches before contests. "No, we know what's going on in the meeting and we know all the tweaks," Bowles told reporters Monday following Sunday's 35-7...
Aaron Rodgers reveals surprising truth about current relationship with Davante Adams
Though guys like Cooper Kupp, Justin Jefferson, and Tyreek Hill may be able to argue with being the best wide receiver in the NFL, it's not exactly a bold pick to go with Adams. With Adams now playing with the Las Vegas Raiders, however, some probably wouldn't expect Rodgers to keep in contact that frequently with the 29-year-old.
Yardbarker
Video Confirms Illegal Dirty Play On Steelers’ Kenny Pickett In Week 14
For the second time this season, Pittsburgh Steelers rookie quarterback, Kenny Pickett left the game with a concussion. As a result, the offense was forced to put veteran Mitch Trubisky in at quarterback. The results weren’t encouraging, as Trubisky threw three costly interceptions en route to the team’s three-point loss to the Baltimore Ravens.
Yardbarker
Justin Jefferson shares complaint for NFL after loss to Lions
Justin Jefferson had a complaint for the NFL on Sunday after his Minnesota Vikings’ 34-23 loss at the Detroit Lions in Week 14. Jefferson caught a 39-yard pass from Kirk Cousins late in the fourth quarter with his team down 31-16. Jefferson broke tackles from three opponents and was heading to the end zone for a touchdown. But Jefferson was not given a touchdown because the officials said he stepped out of bounds.
Yardbarker
Jerry Rice calls out 49ers over Deebo Samuel injury
Deebo Samuel appeared to suffer a significant injury during the San Francisco 49ers’ game on Sunday, and one franchise legend seems to think the team is responsible for what happened. Samuel was carted off after his leg bent awkwardly underneath him on a running play during Sunday’s blowout win...
Yardbarker
Watch: Trevor Lawrence brutally taunts Titans at end of upset win
Trevor Lawrence is not really known as the type of player that likes to talk trash and rattle opponents, but he was certainly feeling it Sunday against the Tennessee Titans. The Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback was seen waving to Titans fans in the final minutes of the Jaguars’ 36-22 victory in Nashville. Lawrence even seemed to turn around to make sure he got both sides of the stadium.
Yardbarker
Cowboys Receive Brutal Season-Ending Injury News After Week 14
The Dallas Cowboys were able to escape embarrassment in Week 14, barely squeaking by the Houston Texans, 27-23. Dak Prescott led the team on a game-winning drive with 3:20 remaining in the game, going 98 yards after the defense forced a turnover on downs despite Houston starting that drive from the Dallas 4-yard line.
Yardbarker
The Giants landed an absolute steal at wide receiver for the future
The New York Giants wide receiver unit has been underwhelming during the 2022 season, but one option has emerged as a positive influence and contributor over the past few weeks. Former sixth-round pick by the Buffalo Bills in 2020, Isaiah Hodgins, has set the stage for a promising career after...
Yardbarker
Eagles adding 3-time Pro Bowler to their roster
The 12-1 Philadelphia Eagles are addressing perhaps their one Achilles heel. Philadelphia has signed veteran punter Brett Kern to replace incumbent Arryn Siposs, according to a report on Monday by ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Siposs is out indefinitely after getting injured on Sunday against the New York Giants, Schefter adds.
Yardbarker
Watch: Packers' Aaron Rodgers doesn't fear death because he's 'seen the other side'
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers doesn't fear death and isn't afraid to explain why that's the case. "I definitely had the fear of death," Rodgers answered when asked about the topic during Tuesday's edition of "The Pat McAfee Show," per Brandon Contes of The Comeback. "Ayahuasca and psilocybin actually really helped me with that and alleviated a lot of the stress around the idea of needing to accomplish things before I actually die and has kinda taken away some of that fear. I think when you’ve seen the other side, it makes the idea of death more of a passage and less of an ending."
Yardbarker
Falcons QB Marcus Mariota leaves team due to demotion
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota has reportedly left the club after being demoted as the team's starter due to performance-based reasons. Mariota is dealing with a knee injury that will likely lead him to being placed on injured reserve. But he was not happy to learn he was being replaced as the team's starter by rookie Desmond Ridder.
Yardbarker
Steelers WR Steven Sims Admits First of 3 Costly Interceptions Was His Fault
The Pittsburgh Steelers hadn’t thrown the ball into the hands of the other team’s defense since the game against the Philadelphia Eagles before the bye week. Wide Receiver Steven Sims says he’s to blame for that streak ending when Mitch Trubisky threw a pass between him and Pat Friermuth that was picked off by Baltimore Ravens Linebacker Roquan Smith.
Yardbarker
Nick Bosa, other 49ers veterans rave about Brock Purdy: 'We've got a quarterback'
Brock Purdy doesn't even have two full games under his belt as the No. 1 quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers, but it's obvious his teammates have seen enough to have complete confidence in their chances of winning with him at the controls. Purdy earned a win in his first...
Yardbarker
Steelers OC Matt Canada Dragged Out His Gas Can And Exasperated The Dumpster Fire On Offense While Mike Tomlin Fiddled Away 2022
It was a must-win for the Pittsburgh Steelers against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. The Steelers needed a victory to keep an outside shot at the playoffs alive in 2022 at home in front of a rabid crowd. Heading into the home game, things were breaking right for the black and gold. Lamar Jackson was going to miss the game and a backup quarterback, Tyler Huntley that the Steelers had experience against was going to start the game.
Yardbarker
Bengals reveal what saved their season
The Bengals seemed to be suffering from a Super Bowl hangover through the first five weeks. But they've been able to turn their season around ever since, and it's mostly because of one player. The evolution of Cincinnati's offense has been centered around quarterback Joe Burrow. The Bengals gave him...
Yardbarker
Rob Gronkowski open to Tom Brady reunion but not with Buccaneers
Retired tight end Rob Gronkowski sounds open to a reunion with Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady — as long as it doesn't involve playing. "That would be a great team to have him here at Fox," Gronkowski said about Brady while speaking with USA Today Sports' Mackenzie Salmon, as shared by Luke Easterling of Bucs Wire/USA Today. "You know, he’s a commentator, I’m an analyst. We’re going back and forth a little bit to each other. That would be a lot of fun."
Yardbarker
Bengals QB Joe Burrow says this Cincy teammate deserves more attention
After signing a four-year, $53 million deal with Cincinnati in 2020, the former Texan has turned into a problem for opposing offenses. While he hasn't played the full season, Reader has 19 tackles on the stat sheet through seven starts. He also has an eye-opening four passes defended. Reader isn't...
