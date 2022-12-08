Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers doesn't fear death and isn't afraid to explain why that's the case. "I definitely had the fear of death," Rodgers answered when asked about the topic during Tuesday's edition of "The Pat McAfee Show," per Brandon Contes of The Comeback. "Ayahuasca and psilocybin actually really helped me with that and alleviated a lot of the stress around the idea of needing to accomplish things before I actually die and has kinda taken away some of that fear. I think when you’ve seen the other side, it makes the idea of death more of a passage and less of an ending."

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 15 HOURS AGO