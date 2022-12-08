Coming back this year with a shimmer, Noah Homes is opening up its facility ready for thousands of people to come stroll through its yearly holiday themed Enchanted Village. Located in Spring Valley, Noah Homes has served adults with intellectual and development disabilities since 1983, providing residential care and lifelong homes to 90 residents and supporting hundreds of families in the surrounding community. Built by the community, Enchanted Village sprawls through acres of light attractions, with holiday favorites, music, food, and the largest Christmas tree in the county. Enchanted Village is running from Dec. 16 through Dec. 22 from 5-8 p.m., with a special Lights Before Dusk hour on Dec. 19 at 4 p.m. for seniors, those with special needs, or sensitive to lights, sounds, and crowds.

SPRING VALLEY, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO