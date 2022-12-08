ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego County, CA

News 8 KFMB

Woman details close-up encounter with Red-tailed Hawk in Santee

SANTEE, Calif. — A Santee resident shared video with CBS 8 of a hawk perched atop a car in her community with a meal gripped in its talons. Ashley Compton was outside her home around 8 a.m. on December 11 when she noticed a bird on top of one of the vehicles – but it wasn’t just any bird; it appeared to be a Red-tailed Hawk.
SANTEE, CA
NBC San Diego

San Marcos Girl, 3, Celebrates First Birthday at Home After Spending First 2 in Hospital

A remarkable milestone was marked at the Smith residence as 3-year-old Addison celebrated her birthday at home for the very first time. “This has been a dream of ours for three years now and to be able to celebrate it with all of our families and friends and everyone who has been involved in supporting her, it's really special,” said Aliesha Smith, Addison's mom.
SAN MARCOS, CA
CBS 8

Homeless inclement weather shelters open this Sunday

SAN DIEGO — The Inclement Weather Shelter Program for San Diegans experiencing homelessness was activated Sunday by the San Diego Housing Commission in partnership with the city of San Diego. The following four shelters will be open to the homeless through Monday morning. -- Father Joe's Villages at the...
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

Volunteers come together for Escondido's Holiday Festival

USA Multicultural volunteers got together to organize toy donations ahead of Escondido’s Holiday Festival on Saturday. While they're grateful for all the toys they'll be able to hand out to children, putting such an event together takes a lot of work. “A lot of behind the scenes goes into...
ESCONDIDO, CA
ranchosantafereview.com

Pickleball tournament raises $12,500 to fight cancer North County community news

Wild Wonders hosts a Winter Wonders and Holiday Lights tour of its Bonsall wild animal refuge, which will showcase its nocturnal animals. Visitors meet several animal ambassadors while strolling the 5-acre facility that has been decorated for the season. Each family will be led one at a time by a keeper. Tours are at 4:30 p.m. this Thursday Dec. 15 through Jan. 1, excluding Dec. 25. Cost is $39 for ages 12 and up and $20 for children ages 5-11. Visit wildwonders.org/winter-wonders-and-holiday-lights.
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Little Tommy’s Breaking & Entering Christmas 2022

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Little Tommy Sablan’s Breaking & Entering Christmas was successful once again. The San Diego community came together to change the life of a family in need. The whole event was broadcasted live on KUSI’s Good Morning San Diego.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

Stolen mail crime on the rise in Encinitas; residents livid

ENCINITAS, Calif. — People in Encinitas said they are fed up with mail theft. Neighbors said their mail is constantly missing or ending in someone else’s mailbox. The post office is asking people with Ring Cameras to help identify those responsible. "I would say at least once every...
ENCINITAS, CA
thealpinesun.com

Enchanted Village opens lanes to public for good cause

Coming back this year with a shimmer, Noah Homes is opening up its facility ready for thousands of people to come stroll through its yearly holiday themed Enchanted Village. Located in Spring Valley, Noah Homes has served adults with intellectual and development disabilities since 1983, providing residential care and lifelong homes to 90 residents and supporting hundreds of families in the surrounding community. Built by the community, Enchanted Village sprawls through acres of light attractions, with holiday favorites, music, food, and the largest Christmas tree in the county. Enchanted Village is running from Dec. 16 through Dec. 22 from 5-8 p.m., with a special Lights Before Dusk hour on Dec. 19 at 4 p.m. for seniors, those with special needs, or sensitive to lights, sounds, and crowds.
SPRING VALLEY, CA
thestarnews.com

Spreading holiday cheer with Downtown Chula Vista

With December underway, it’s time to officially start celebrating the holiday season! By this time, everyone has already started decorating their home with twinkling lights, enjoying a nice hot cocoa by a crackling fireplace, and wearing the matching pajama pants! Downtown Chula Vista has also begun ringing in the holiday season by hosting events that embody the real meaning of the holidays: spending time with those you love.
CHULA VISTA, CA
coolsandiegosights.com

Cranes by Chula Vista park and marina.

Construction of the immense Gaylord Pacific Resort and Convention Center in Chula Vista is underway. I was walking recently through Chula Vista’s Bayside Park, and out onto the peaceful Chula Vista Marina fishing pier when I took these photos. The new resort and convention center is going to be...
CHULA VISTA, CA
pointloma-obmonthly.com

San Diego’s new yard and food waste recycling to kick into high gear with bin deliveries and public outreach

The city also will deliver kitchen pails to help residents comply with a new state law requiring organic waste recycling. Pickups begin for some next month. San Diego’s efforts to comply with a new state law requiring recycling of yard trimmings and food scraps will kick into high gear Jan. 11 when delivery of 267,000 new green recycling bins begins to homes across the city.
SAN DIEGO, CA

