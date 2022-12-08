Read full article on original website
Dozens of huskies up for adoption at Chula Vista Animal Facility
“Meet Oso and Kira; they are both available for adoption,” Chula Vista Animal Care Facility shared in a Facebook post. Chula Vista Animal Care Facility shared a few details about some of their huskies available for adoption:. Bullet: 4 years, neutered male, a high-energy dog that would like lots...
News 8 KFMB
Woman details close-up encounter with Red-tailed Hawk in Santee
SANTEE, Calif. — A Santee resident shared video with CBS 8 of a hawk perched atop a car in her community with a meal gripped in its talons. Ashley Compton was outside her home around 8 a.m. on December 11 when she noticed a bird on top of one of the vehicles – but it wasn’t just any bird; it appeared to be a Red-tailed Hawk.
NBC San Diego
San Marcos Girl, 3, Celebrates First Birthday at Home After Spending First 2 in Hospital
A remarkable milestone was marked at the Smith residence as 3-year-old Addison celebrated her birthday at home for the very first time. “This has been a dream of ours for three years now and to be able to celebrate it with all of our families and friends and everyone who has been involved in supporting her, it's really special,” said Aliesha Smith, Addison's mom.
Homeless inclement weather shelters open this Sunday
SAN DIEGO — The Inclement Weather Shelter Program for San Diegans experiencing homelessness was activated Sunday by the San Diego Housing Commission in partnership with the city of San Diego. The following four shelters will be open to the homeless through Monday morning. -- Father Joe's Villages at the...
Family seeks help amid manhunt for alleged killer of Ramona native, mom of two
Loved ones are seeking help, amid a manhunt for a man accused of killing a Ramona native and mother of two in Oregon.
KPBS
Volunteers come together for Escondido's Holiday Festival
USA Multicultural volunteers got together to organize toy donations ahead of Escondido’s Holiday Festival on Saturday. While they're grateful for all the toys they'll be able to hand out to children, putting such an event together takes a lot of work. “A lot of behind the scenes goes into...
RV ripped to shreds in Chula Vista after crash; pups and owner rescued from wreckage
CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Chula Vista Fire Department and officers worked Saturday night to rescue two dogs and their owner from a disastrous crash near Chula Vista High School. Chula Vista first responders were dispatched around 10:38 p.m. to the 400 block of L Street following reports of a major crash, Lt. Akins with Chula Vista police told CBS 8.
TheRawBar to Debut in Early 2023
Royal Rooster Introducing New Concept in Mission Beach
ranchosantafereview.com
Pickleball tournament raises $12,500 to fight cancer North County community news
Wild Wonders hosts a Winter Wonders and Holiday Lights tour of its Bonsall wild animal refuge, which will showcase its nocturnal animals. Visitors meet several animal ambassadors while strolling the 5-acre facility that has been decorated for the season. Each family will be led one at a time by a keeper. Tours are at 4:30 p.m. this Thursday Dec. 15 through Jan. 1, excluding Dec. 25. Cost is $39 for ages 12 and up and $20 for children ages 5-11. Visit wildwonders.org/winter-wonders-and-holiday-lights.
kusi.com
Little Tommy’s Breaking & Entering Christmas 2022
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Little Tommy Sablan’s Breaking & Entering Christmas was successful once again. The San Diego community came together to change the life of a family in need. The whole event was broadcasted live on KUSI’s Good Morning San Diego.
Stolen mail crime on the rise in Encinitas; residents livid
ENCINITAS, Calif. — People in Encinitas said they are fed up with mail theft. Neighbors said their mail is constantly missing or ending in someone else’s mailbox. The post office is asking people with Ring Cameras to help identify those responsible. "I would say at least once every...
thealpinesun.com
Enchanted Village opens lanes to public for good cause
Coming back this year with a shimmer, Noah Homes is opening up its facility ready for thousands of people to come stroll through its yearly holiday themed Enchanted Village. Located in Spring Valley, Noah Homes has served adults with intellectual and development disabilities since 1983, providing residential care and lifelong homes to 90 residents and supporting hundreds of families in the surrounding community. Built by the community, Enchanted Village sprawls through acres of light attractions, with holiday favorites, music, food, and the largest Christmas tree in the county. Enchanted Village is running from Dec. 16 through Dec. 22 from 5-8 p.m., with a special Lights Before Dusk hour on Dec. 19 at 4 p.m. for seniors, those with special needs, or sensitive to lights, sounds, and crowds.
9-year-old boy sets home backyard ablaze in Jamacha-Lomita neighborhood while playing with lighter
SAN DIEGO — A 9-year-old child was uninjured after lighting their family home's backyard ablaze Saturday evening. San Diego Fire Department was called to the 700 block of Peggy Drive in the Jamacha-Lomita neighborhood of San Diego following reports of a fire. Firefighters arrived on the scene and discovered...
thestarnews.com
Spreading holiday cheer with Downtown Chula Vista
With December underway, it’s time to officially start celebrating the holiday season! By this time, everyone has already started decorating their home with twinkling lights, enjoying a nice hot cocoa by a crackling fireplace, and wearing the matching pajama pants! Downtown Chula Vista has also begun ringing in the holiday season by hosting events that embody the real meaning of the holidays: spending time with those you love.
Spring Valley man looks for 2 dogs stolen from his car
A Spring Valley man is looking for his two dogs -- a French bulldog and a Boston terrier -- after they were inside his car that was stolen.
Canceled: Sunday’s San Diego Bay Parade of Lights
The San Diego Bay Parade of Lights, scheduled for Dec. 11, is now canceled due to a weather advisory, said the event coordinator in a press release Saturday.
Ocean Beach park restroom explosion: ‘cricket bomb’ remnants found
Authorities responded to reports of an explosion inside an Ocean Beach park restroom on Sunday, said the San Diego Police Department.
Have You Seen Mohammad Nyakoui, 80, Who Went Missing in Carmel Mountain Ranch?
The San Diego Police Department asked for the public’s help Sunday to find an at-risk missing man. Mohammad Nyakoui was last seen near 15000 Corte Raposo in the Carmel Mountain Ranch neighborhood at around 11 p.m. Saturday. Nyakoui was described as an 80-year-old man of Middle Eastern descent, 5-feet...
coolsandiegosights.com
Cranes by Chula Vista park and marina.
Construction of the immense Gaylord Pacific Resort and Convention Center in Chula Vista is underway. I was walking recently through Chula Vista’s Bayside Park, and out onto the peaceful Chula Vista Marina fishing pier when I took these photos. The new resort and convention center is going to be...
pointloma-obmonthly.com
San Diego’s new yard and food waste recycling to kick into high gear with bin deliveries and public outreach
The city also will deliver kitchen pails to help residents comply with a new state law requiring organic waste recycling. Pickups begin for some next month. San Diego’s efforts to comply with a new state law requiring recycling of yard trimmings and food scraps will kick into high gear Jan. 11 when delivery of 267,000 new green recycling bins begins to homes across the city.
