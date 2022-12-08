Read full article on original website
Man killed in double hit-and-run in Lindenwold, NJ
LINDENWOLD — Police are looking for the drivers of a two vehicles that struck a pedestrian on the White Horse Park late Thursday afternoon. Dal B. Baruwal, 53, of Somerdale was struck by a light-colored sedan, possibly a Tesla, and a dark-colored pickup truck around 5:40 p.m. on the road also known as Route 30 between Gibbsboro Road and Laurel Road, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay. The sedan may have front end damage.
Linden, NJ mayor beefs up police presence after liquor store attack
LINDEN — Mayor Derek Armstead is increasing patrols after a customer threw bottles of wine at cashiers when he didn't have enough money to pay for his purchase. Video captured the angry customer at Beno's Liquors in Linden grabbing bottles of red from a display and hurling them on Nov. 30 as the staff tried to protect themselves. Linden police said the man also threatened to kill the workers.
Nun who served in N.J. for 67 years identified as driver killed in Parkway crash
A nun from Essex County who continued to volunteer her services after retirement was identified Monday as the driver killed in a crash over the weekend on the Garden State Parkway. Sister Joan Eileen Butler, 88, of West Orange, was fatally injured in a single-vehicle crash that occurred about 10:45...
Prosecutor: NJ bank robber busted, parents and brother helped him hide
A 36-year-old Monmouth County man has been arrested in connection with a bank robbery this summer, Somerset County Prosecutor John McDonald announced on Monday, while his family has been busted for helping him hideout. Michael Gaboff, of Millstone, was accused of entering a Chase bank along Route 27 in Franklin...
Seaside Heights, NJ, Man Sentenced to 35 Years for Fatally Stabbing Woman at Motel
The Ocean County Prosecutor's Office says a man from Seaside Heights has been sentenced to 35 years in state prison for fatally stabbing a woman at a motel last year. 51-year-old Gerardo Ruiz was sentenced this week after pleading guilty to aggravated manslaughter in connection to the death of 29-year-old Alecia Perreault, also of Seaside Heights.
They Came In Through The Bathroom Window: Are Pair Nabbed By Paramus PD Part Of Burglary Ring?
A pair of burglars who were captured by Paramus police after they were spotted on security cameras may be part of a group of South American nationals who’ve been breaking into the homes of Asian victims, authorities said. The homeowner was out of state when his brother alerted police...
Burlington County Man, 39, Killed In Crash Near NJ Turnpike: State Police
A 39-year-old man from Burlington County was killed when he struck a tractor-trailer approaching the New Jersey Turnpike, authorities said. Marcos Cabrera, of Florence, crashed at 12:45 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12 at Interchange 10 in Edison, New Jersey State Police said. Family members shared their deep loss and despair on...
Two men sentenced for running prescription related fraud schemes in New Jersey
Two New Jersey men are heading to prison for a couple of years for committing financial fraud involving the healthcare community in separate but heinous crimes. Brian Pusgh, 45, of Absecon, who previously pleaded guilty, has now been sentenced to three-years and one-month (37 months) in prison for conspiring to defraud a health care benefits program when he got medically unnecessary prescriptions by sending insurers phony claims, according to U.S. Attorney Vikas Khanna, and he'll also be under three years of supervised release following his sentence and pay restitution of more than $1.4-million and forfeiture of $437,604.
Fire burns Linden, NJ ShopRite food preparation warehouse
LINDEN — Fire burned most of the night at a food preparation warehouse sending plumes of smoke visible for miles early Tuesday. The fire started around 12:30 a.m. at the World Class Kitchens located at 1911 Pennsylvania Avenue in Linden about two blocks from Routes 1+9, according to Linden police Capt. Christopher Guenther. Several people were inside the building where meals are prepared for distribution to Saker ShopRite supermarkets around the state.
NJ nun, 88, dies in Garden State Parkway crash
ABERDEEN — An 88-year-old nun died on the Garden State Parkway Saturday morning when she tried to drive across three lanes of traffic. Joan Butler of West Orange stopped on the right shoulder of the southbound lanes around Exit 118 around 10:45 a.m., State Police Sgt. Philip Curry said. Butler then re-entered traffic but instead of merging properly, she suddenly crossed over to the left lane and was hit by a Lexus NX.
Suffolk DA announces indictments of alleged gang members in armed carjacking in Wading River, shooting outside Rep. Zeldin’s home
Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney today announced the indictments of 18 people in gang-related incidents across Long Island, including people allegedly involved in the armed robbery of a ride-share driver in Wading River and the shooting that occurred outside of the home of Rep. Lee Zeldin. Tierney said the...
NJ Walmart evacuates for ‘erratic’ man with knife, cops say
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A Brick man is in custody after taking out a knife in a Walmart and causing an evacuation, according to police. An employee working at the Walmart in Egg Harbor Township noticed a person with a blade in the electronics section around 2:40 p.m. on Saturday. Police said the store's Loss Prevention confirmed the man had the weapon and called the cops.
Angry customer hurls bottles of red wine at Linden, NJ liquor store workers
LINDEN — It was bottles of red, not white, that were thrown at employees of a liquor store by an angry customer in November. Linden police released video Sunday of a customer wearing a New York Yankees t-shirt that came into Beno's Liquors on Wood Avenue around 5:15 p.m. on Nov. 30 and tried to buy a small bottle of liquor. When he didn't have enough to make his purchase he grabbed several bottles of red wine from a display at the front counter and threw them at two employees behind the register.
NJ is spending millions so you can safely ride a bike to work
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy has announced the awarding of $24.7 million in state Department of Transportation grants specifically targeted at pedestrian and public safety improvements around transit facilities. During a visit to Dover Township on Monday, Murphy said the grants mean communities across the Garden State can make infrastructure...
NJ winter will create more potholes — how to report one, file a claim
About 159,000 potholes have been repaired already in 2022 by the New Jersey Department of Transportation. And those crews only handle state-maintained roads. The upcoming winter and early spring will bring another round of craters to New Jersey's roads. While repairs occur all year long, the majority of potholes materialize in the spring, following months' worth of freeze-thaw cycles that wreak havoc on the asphalt.
16-year-old LI boy arrested for ramming 2 teens with car after argument
A 16-year-old driver was arrested after he ran down two other 16-year-olds with his car, according to the Suffolk County Police Department. The driver, who was not identified because he is a minor, was driving a Honda Civic in Brentwood.
4 Members Of ‘South American Theft Group’ Break Into Brookville Home, Police Say
Five suspected members of an organized crime ring are behind bars after four of them allegedly broke into a home mere yards from a Long Island college campus. Nassau County Police said the department’s burglary pattern team was conducting an investigation near the LIU Post campus in Brookville at around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7, when officers saw a vehicle with Florida registration enter the campus parking lot.
Teenager Arrested In Fatal Atlantic CIty Shooting: Prosecutor
An Atlantic City teenager has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting earlier this week, authorities said.Police charged Oquan Thomas in the Monday, Dec. 5 death of Atlantic City resident Timothy Council, Jr., according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.Thomas was charged wi…
Route 9 closures and detours in Toms River and Lakewood
A paving project in Lakewood and Toms River means Route 9 closures that could cause issues for motorists, according to the New Jersey Department of Transportation. Beginning tonight from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. tomorrow, Tuesday, Dec. 13, and continuing Monday through Friday nights for approximately three months, Route 9 will be closed in both directions in Toms River between Cox Cro Road and Church Road.
Fire Damages Home, Vehicles In Ocean County
BERKELEY – Authorities believe a house fire that spread to vehicles parked in the driveway was accidental in nature. Berkeley Township Police said they were called to the scene on December 8 at around 9:30 p.m. on Southamton Road in the Silver Ridge section of town. Patrolman Richard Zieser...
