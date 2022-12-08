ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

No. 4 Baylor Volleyball’s season comes to an end in the Sweet 16

By Eric Kelly
FOX 44 News
FOX 44 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Y9XUy_0jcFw6L200

WACO, TX ( FOX 44 ) — The fourth-seeded Baylor Volleyball team’s season ended on Thursday with a 3-0 loss to top-seeded Louisville in a Sweet 16 match.

The Bears came out firing in the first season, as they led early and were tied up with the Cardinals at 20-20, before Louisville closed the set on a 5-3 run to take a 1-0 lead.

From there, Louisville remained in control, as the Cardinals led the rest of the way on their way to a berth in the Elite Eight.

Elise McGhee led the Bears with eight kills, followed up by Lauren Harrison (seven kills) and Mallory Talbert (six kills).

With the loss, Baylor ends the season with a 25-7 record.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KWKT - FOX 44.

Comments / 2

Related
FOX 44 News

Darianna Littlepage-Buggs named Big 12 Freshman of the Week

WACO, TX (FOX 44) — For the third time this basketball season, a Baylor Bear has won the Big 12 Women’s Basketball Freshman of the Week honor, as Darianna Littlepage-Buggs brought home the award. The double-double was her third of the season, as she is averaging 8.2 points and 9.1 rebounds per game. Baylor will […]
WACO, TX
FOX 44 News

Temple linebacker Taurean York decommits from Baylor

TEMPLE, TX (FOX 44) — Temple standout linebacker Tauren York is now on the hunt for a college program to continue his football career at, as he has reopened his recruitment. York had previously been committed to Baylor since the beginning of February. This past season, he recorded 120 tackles and earned a unanimous district […]
TEMPLE, TX
FOX 44 News

Auburn hires former Baylor Defensive Coordinator Ron Roberts

WACO, TX (FOX 44) — Former Baylor Defensive Coordinator Ron Roberts is headed to the Plains, as Auburn hired him in the same role. In 2021, Roberts led one of the best defensive units in the country, as the Baylor led the Big 12 in both rushing defense and turnovers gained. 2022 was a season […]
WACO, TX
FOX 44 News

Smoke from Fort Hood will be from controlled burns

Fort Hood, Tx (FOX44) – Smoke seen coming from Fort Hood on Thursday and Friday will be from prescribed burns. The Fort Hood Directorate of Public Works, in conjunction with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, will conduct the burns within Training Area 35 and Training Area 36. These training areas are located on the […]
FORT HOOD, TX
FOX 44 News

FOX 44 News

591
Followers
673
Post
48K+
Views
ABOUT

FOX44news.com is your news now and is certified by WeatheRate as the Most Accurate Forecast in Central Texas.

 https://fox44news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy