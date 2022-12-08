Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2 dead after downtown St. Paul shooting
ST. PAUL, Minn. – Police say two people are dead after a shooting in downtown St. Paul Monday evening.It happened inside a building at Fifth Street East and Cedar Street around 8:30 p.m., the city's police department said. Two people were hospitalized with gunshot wounds, but did not survive.Police said no one has been arrested and the investigation is ongoing.
Alleged Drunk Driving Suspect Pursued Across Much Of St. Cloud Area Monday Morning
(KNSI) — The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office says a man has been arrested after leading police on a high-speed chase that at one point went through several backyards and ended in a multi-vehicle crash. Police say the suspect was first spotted on County Road 4 in St. Wendel...
After body cam footage of fatal police shooting released, some remind to prioritize mental health
MINNEAPOLIS -- At a rally Saturday in St. Paul, demands were made for more video be released of the deadly police shooting that killed Howard Johnson. "Release the footage... release the footage," cried out Monique Johnson, the victim's mother.Some footage was released on Thursday that showed what appeared to be St. Paul Police Sgt. Cody Blanshan shooting and killing Johnson. For many, videos such as these can be hard to watch."With the presence of social media you see more than you sometimes should," said Jessica Villery, an occupational therapist at PrairieCare. "Any time you see something that violent and unfiltered,...
Man Sentenced To 16.5 Years In Prison For 2018 Murder
DULUTH, Minn. — On Monday, Brian Ross Shaw was sentenced to 16.5 years for the murder of Kevin John Weiss. St. Louis County prosecutors say Shaw shot at killed Weiss outside of a home in Gary-New Duluth four years ago in December of 2018. The men grew up knowing...
St. Paul man sentenced to 20 years in prison for shipping drugs into Minnesota Correctional Facilities
ST. PAUL, Minn – A St. Paul man is going to jail for 20 years after he was caught shipping drugs into a Minnesota Department of Corrections facility, announced U.S. Attorney Andrew Luger Monday.According to court documents, the DOC initiated an internal investigation into the introduction of narcotics into several of their facilities in March of 2021. Investigators discovered Walter Davis, a 40-year-old man from St. Paul, as the source.On April 12, 2021, Davis attempted to mail six letters to DOC inmates that contained newspaper articles printed on chemically-soaked paper that, if ingested, would produce hallucinogenic effects. Investigators intercepted the letters before they reached the DOC facility.A search of Davis's primary and secondary residences turned up over 400 grams of fentanyl, scales, guns, and other substance distribution equipment.Davis went to trial in June, where he pleaded guilty to one count of attempted distribution of a controlled substance analogue, one count of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, and two counts of possessing a firearm as a felon. Davis was sentenced Friday to 240 months in prison followed by five years of supervised release.
Police release bodycam footage showing fatal shooting of Howard Johnson by officer
Police have released bodycam and dashcam footage showing the fatal shooting of Howard Johnson by a St. Paul police officer. The video from the camera of Sgt. Cody Blanshan details the moment Blanshan recognized the 24-year-old Johnson as he patrolled the perimeter after dispatchers received a 911 call reporting a domestic incident involving Johnson, who the caller reported was armed.
Fatal Stearns Co Crash
One person died in a single vehicle crash south of St. Cloud Saturday night. The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office says 17-year-old Charlie Boike of St. Augusta died at the scene. The Sheriff’s Office says at about 10:30pm, they received a report of a crash with injuries near 21879 23rd...
St. Croix Business Owner Arrested on Gun Charges and Assault
A St. Croix business owner was arrested for assault on Wednesday, the V.I. Police Department reported. The 911 Emergency Call Center received a call from a woman reporting that she was in an altercation with her child’s father, Jamaal Mingo, at his place of business, where he fired a single gunshot in the air, waved, and pointed a firearm at a family member, according to the police report.
Single-car accident on 35W leaves one dead, three injured
A single car accident in Minneapolis has left one 41-year-old man dead and three other males, ages 28, 31and 37 fighting for their life after rolling a Chevy Suburban on 35W and Johnson.
Darren Osbourne sentenced to nearly 5 years in prison in quadruple murder
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A 57-year-old St. Paul man has been sentenced to nearly five years in jail for his role in a quadruple murder last year.Darren Osborne pleaded guilty in October to one felony count of aiding an offender, accomplice after the fact, as part of a plea agreement.Osborne is sentenced to 58 months in jail with 458 days of credit for time served.Osborne's 38-year-old son Antoine Suggs is charged with four counts of second-degree murder in the deaths of St. Paul residents Nitosha Flug-Presley, 30, Loyace Foreman III, 35, Matthew Pettus, 26, and Jasmine Sturm, 30.MORE: 'It's Unimaginable': Families Of...
Man killed in officer-involved shooting by St. Paul Police identified by family, friends
The man killed in an officer-involved shooting by St. Paul Police on Monday night was identified by family and friends at a vigil on Tuesday night. They are calling for body camera and surveillance footage from around the area to be released.
Father sentenced for role in quadruple St. Paul slaying
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - The quadruple St. Paul murder in September 2021 that rocked communities and shattered several families saw its first sentencing in court on Friday. Four tight-knit friends and loved ones were shot to death in a Mercedes Benz – 35-year-old Loyace Foreman III, 26-year-old Matthew Isiah Pettus, 30-year-old Nitosha Lee Flug-Presley, and 30-year-old Jasmine Christine Sturm. Their bodies were eventually abandoned in a rural Dunn County, Wisconsin, corn field.
Road rage leads to shooting in Mount Penn, police say
The Central Berks Regional Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place in the 2100 block of Perkiomen Ave in Mount Penn, December 8, 2022, around 12:30pm. According to preliminary information provided by police, the incident began as road rage between two drivers traveling eastbound from the city. During...
Police fatally shoot man who allegedly had gun in St. Paul
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A police officer in Minnesota fatally shot a man who authorities say displayed a handgun as officers were trying to arrest him, the St. Paul Police Department said Tuesday. Police said that officers were responding to a domestic assault Monday evening and were told by the caller that the man had a gun, before the call ended abruptly. The man ran away before officers arrived. According to a statement from police, officers saw the man running with a gun in his hand. When they saw him appear to attempt a carjacking, officers drove up to the man and police believe they struck him with a squad car. “As the officers got out of their car, the man was standing with the gun in his hand and an officer fired multiple rounds, striking the man in the torso and leg,” the statement said. “Officers immediately rendered aid to the man and called for St. Paul Fire medics.”
A Leaking Truck Got Stuck on Railroad Tracks in St. Cloud
(KNSI) – Firefighters were called to a truck stuck on railroad tracks in east St. Cloud on Tuesday morning. The St. Cloud Fire Department was called around 6:30 to East St. Germain Street for a commercial truck on the Burlington Northern Santa Fe tracks. The truck had a punctured fuel tank and was leaking. Officials say around 40 gallons of diesel fuel spilled.
UPDATE: St. Cloud High School Student, Hockey Player Killed in Crash
(KNSI) – Students, staff and family are mourning the loss of a St. Cloud Tech High School junior killed in a crash. The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office says around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, 17-year-old Charlie Boike was headed south on 23rd Avenue in St. Augusta, about five miles south of St. Cloud when he lost control of his SUV, went into the ditch and rolled. Bystanders performed lifesaving efforts until first responders arrived. They continued CPR, but they were unsuccessful and Boike was pronounced dead at the scene.
BUSTED! MN Driver Was Going 107 MPH, Another Driver Wearing 2 ‘Right’ Shoes
'Tis the season for sober driving! The Minnesota State Patrol has been Tweeting this month almost nightly about recent arrests or citations of Minnesota drivers. Some of the Tweets are really crazy to read, like the person in Northern Minnesota who was going more than 100 miles an hour in a 60-mile-an-hour zone! This is the time of year to slow down, get to your holiday party, and get together safely!
