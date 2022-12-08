Wine Bar George is one of Disney Springs vest locations to unwind after a busy day in your favorite Disney Park! The location, led by Master Sommelier George Miliotes, serves over 140 wines and pairs them expertly with a variety of tapas and entrées. It is a favorite spot of ours to have a laid back and relaxing experience because let’s face it– that’s hard to come by at Walt Disney World. It has been a one of a kind spot for years but now you’ll have another location to stop at for a quick pick me up on a stressful day! You can now calm those pre-flight nerves at Wine Bar George’s second location at Orlando’s MCO Airport which is now open!

ORLANDO, FL ・ 6 HOURS AGO