Valley Center, KS

Andale officials announce protocols for basketball game against Valley Center Friday night

By Stephanie Nutt
KSN News
 4 days ago

ANDALE, Kan. (KSNW) — Renwick USD 267 officials have announced protocols for Andale’s basketball game against Valley Center scheduled for Friday, Dec. 9.

Superintendent Mindy Bruce, Andale Principal Michelle Shackelford and Assistant Principal and Athletic Director Steve Stanhope sent out an email Thursday to parents of students attending Andale High School:

Baby chimp at Sedgwick County Zoo meets daddy chimp

Dear Parents,

Due to recent events, in order to provide the safest environment for student activities, protocols have been established for Friday night’s games versus Valley Center. Please review the processes that have been established below to ensure all students have the chance to participate in their activities and we ensure safety of all students and patrons.

  • The only entrance to the basketball games will be the NW gymnasium doors
  • Only high school students that attend AHS/Renwick or VC with appropriate student ID will be admitted.
  • All middle school, elementary and younger children will sit in the stands with their families
  • No loitering in parking lot
  • Security will be present

Thank you so much for your assistance.

Mindy Bruce, Superintendent
Michelle Shackelford, Principal
Steven Stanhope, AP/AD

This policy was agreed upon by both Renwick and Valley Center.

The protocols for Friday night’s game come after Valley Center students chanted, “he’s a pu**y,” while a player from Topeka High shot free throws at a game last week. Some fans from the other team called the students’ behavior racist.

The Valley Center school district’s statement on Tuesday says the district has not found any evidence of racist remarks being made during or following the basketball game. However, it says that VCHS and Topeka High School administrators are working together to investigate the claims.

Valley Center canceled classes on Wednesday after citing that threats had been made online to USD 262.

School was back in session Thursday for USD 262 students.

KSN News

KSN News

