(CBS DETROIT) - Concertgoers were in for a surprise last week at Detroit Symphony Orchestra's concert. A racial slur was screamed at one point during the Christmas performance. A lover of music, Matt Totsky frequents concerts all across Metro Detroit. He took his family along with him for the holiday performance."I bought the tickets because it was Charlie Brown's Christmas music from that TV special, which I love," Totsky said.During the nearly two-hour event, someone reportedly hurled a racial slur aimed at the African American performers. The group of performers was Cyrus Chestnut & Friends."It was kinda a collective gasp... like...

DETROIT, MI ・ 22 HOURS AGO