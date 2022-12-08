Read full article on original website
Detroit soul singer J.J. Barnes died Saturday morning, according to family
J.J. Barnes, a Detroit native R&B singer who scored a hit single in 1967 with “Baby Please Come Back Home,” died Saturday according to his granddaughter, Ry'ann Ernst. He was 79. Born James Jay Barnes in Detroit, he signed with Detroit-based Ric-Tic Records. Later in his career, he...
This Man From Michigan Was a Member of Two Successful Groups of the 60s
He was a Michigander who managed to stay under the radar for most Michigan rock fans. To most admirers of 60s music, his name is probably not familiar. However, to a good handful of 60s music fans, the names of the bands John Petersen was in may be familiar: The Beau Brummels and Harper’s Bizarre.
Major restaurant chain opens another new location in Michigan this week
A popular restaurant chain recently opened another new location in Michigan. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, December 8, 2022, the popular restaurant chain Chick-fil-A opened its newest Michigan restaurant location in Grand Rapids.
Home for the holidays: Cat missing for 5 months returned to Grand Haven family
Matt and Brianne Varley had given up hope of ever finding their missing cat, Levi. Levi disappeared while the Varleys were doing some improvement projects this summer at their Grand Haven home. “So I put up flyers with his picture and $100 reward all around the neighborhood, and I set...
Concert goer reacts after racial slur hurled during Christmas performance
(CBS DETROIT) - Concertgoers were in for a surprise last week at Detroit Symphony Orchestra's concert. A racial slur was screamed at one point during the Christmas performance. A lover of music, Matt Totsky frequents concerts all across Metro Detroit. He took his family along with him for the holiday performance."I bought the tickets because it was Charlie Brown's Christmas music from that TV special, which I love," Totsky said.During the nearly two-hour event, someone reportedly hurled a racial slur aimed at the African American performers. The group of performers was Cyrus Chestnut & Friends."It was kinda a collective gasp... like...
Michigan Humane offering 50% off adoptions throughout December
Looking to adopt a pet but haven't finalized the decision yet? Michigan Humane said Friday it is offering 50% off adoptions for the next month.
WNEM
Saginaw announces new trash collection provider
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) – The city of Saginaw will see new trucks and faces providing its trash collection services in the new year. The city has chosen Priority Waste as its new service provider. The Mid Michigan Waste Authority’s (MMWA) current vendor agreements expire on Dec. 31. Through...
WNEM
Cat rooms reopen at Bay Co. animal center
BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - The Bay County Animal Services and Adoption Center is reopening its cat rooms to promote adoption. Cat adoptions will be half off for all approved applicants until Dec. 22. While the Bay County center says they do have a handful of kittens looking for a...
