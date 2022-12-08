Read full article on original website
Former Saginaw mayor's unusual will contained unusual and spiteful clauseAuthor Ed AndersonSaginaw, MI
Popular discount grocery store chain holds grand opening for new location in MichiganKristen WaltersMichigan State
Driver got paid $1,000 by Michigan City to settle tire marking caseMuhammad Junaid MustafaBay City, MI
Visit the World's Largest Christmas Shop in MichiganTravel MavenFrankenmuth, MI
WNEM
Saginaw announces new trash collection provider
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) – The city of Saginaw will see new trucks and faces providing its trash collection services in the new year. The city has chosen Priority Waste as its new service provider. The Mid Michigan Waste Authority’s (MMWA) current vendor agreements expire on Dec. 31. Through...
awesomemitten.com
7 Unique Winter Date Ideas in Flint & Genesee County
If you think there aren’t many romantic things to do during the winter in Michigan, you’re in for a real treat when you visit Flint and Genesee County. Whether you want to spend time together indoors or outdoors, you can choose from several unique and intimate winter date ideas in Mid-Michigan.
East Village Magazine
Flint’s “Gentle giant” – Commissioner Bryant “B.B” Nolden honored and remembered by Flint City Council
As Flint reels from the sudden and untimely death of County Commissioner and Berston Field House Director Bryant “B.B.” Nolden, the City Council honored his legacy through a resolution of condolence in Monday’s meeting.,. Councilperson Jerri Winfrey-Carter (Ward 5) brought the resolution forward and read it. “In...
WNEM
TV5 News Update: Monday, Dec. 12, 2022
Chief Meteorologist Chris Easlick has your evening forecast. It was a team effort to make life a little easier for a 15-year-old girl as she recovers from a gunshot wound to the head. Bay City recycling program receives grant for expansion. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Bay City is expanding...
WNEM
Community coming together
Here's a look at the stories we're tracking. Chief Meteorologist Chris Easlick has your evening forecast. Bay City recycling program receives grant for expansion. Bay City is expanding its recycling program, thanks to a grant from the state of Michigan. How to assess and budget for home renovations. Updated: 7...
Curious: What’s The New Business At I-475 & Bristol Road, Burton?
Whenever there's new construction around Genesee County, we get curious and impatient. Driving from Burton through Flint on Bristol Road and I-475 a small building is popping up, but the construction disruption seems way too intense for new property, IMO. What's located at I-475 and Bristol Road in Burton and...
WNEM
Committee appoints new Shiawassee Co. sheriff
SHIAWASSEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Shiawassee County will soon have a new sheriff. The current sheriff, Brian Begole, was elected to the state House of Representatives this past election, leaving a vacancy at the sheriff’s office. On Tuesday, Dec. 13, a committee appointed Doug Chapman, a sergeant with the...
WNEM
Community builds ramp for teen recovering from shooting
SAGINAW CO., Mich. (WNEM) - It was a team effort to make life a little easier for a 15-year-old girl as she recovers from a gunshot wound to the head. The accidental shooting in October paralyzed half of her body, making everyday things like getting into her home a huge obstacle.
WNEM
Salvation Army to hold donation matching event in Genesee Co.
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) – The Salvation Army will be holding its Match Day event in the Genesee County area Dec. 16 and 17 in the hopes of raising $25,000 that weekend before Christmas. The Big Red Kettle will be visiting Walmart and Kroger sites in Genesee County on Friday,...
Long a GOP stronghold, Midland’s politics are shifting
MIDLAND, MI — Dan Kildee knows the menu at Molasses like the back of his hand. The U.S. Congressman’s familiarity with the downtown Midland eatery came during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic, when he visited his daughter in the city and regularly ordered barbecue takeout from the restaurant.
Neeley outspent Weaver by nearly 3-to-1 margin in Flint mayoral election
FLINT, MI -- Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley outspent his challenger in this Nov. 8 general election by a nearly three-to-one margin, new campaign finance reports show. Reports filed with the Genesee County Clerk’s Office show Neeley, who will deliver his State of the City address on Tuesday, Dec. 13, won re-election by spending more than $216,000 compared to more than $83,000 spent by his challenger and former Mayor Karen Weaver.
WNEM
Saginaw residents apply for free furnaces
Chief Meteorologist Chris Easlick has your latest forecast. Here's a look at the top stories we are following today. Here's a look at the top stories we are following this morning. First Alert- Sunday morning, December 11. Updated: 12 hours ago. |. Kyle Gillett has your latest forecast. TV5 News...
East Village Magazine
A new type of health care coming to Flint in January
Harris Family Health, Flint’s first direct primary care clinic, is opening in downtown Flint in January, 2023. It is a membership-based primary care clinic started by Flint native, Dr Aisha [pronounced eh-sha] Harris MD, aimed at offering members more time and access to their doctor so they can prioritize their health and get the care they deserve with no surprise bills. A Grand Opening will take place on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Northbank Center, 432 N Saginaw St, Suite 401A, Flint, MI 48502.
See Inside: Beautiful & Beloved Year-Round Flint Farmers’ Market
The revitalization of Downtown Flint has provided new life into historical buildings all over Downtown. The old Flint Journal building is one of the structures re-imagined for modern day success. When did the new Flint Farmers' Market open in Downtown Flint, MI?. Late June 2014 the entirely renovated Flint Journal...
Crews respond to garage fire at home in Lansing
Multiple crews responded to a garage fire in Lansing Monday morning.
WNEM
Cat rooms reopen at Bay Co. animal center
BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - The Bay County Animal Services and Adoption Center is reopening its cat rooms to promote adoption. Cat adoptions will be half off for all approved applicants until Dec. 22. While the Bay County center says they do have a handful of kittens looking for a...
WNEM
Construction to begin soon on Bay City's Independence Bridge
Kathy Jagusch is this week's Excellence in Education award winner!. The groundbreaking for what will eventually be the largest indoor water park and family entertainment resort in the state took place in Frankenmuth on Tuesday, Dec. 13. Hometown Heroes Night at Spirits v. Firebirds Game. Updated: 2 hours ago. |
Midland man, 71, gets prison time for killing Bay County motorcyclist in drunken crash
BAY CITY, MI — At 71, a Midland man is heading to prison for several years for drunkenly killing a motorcyclist in a crash from the summer of 2021. Bay County Circuit Judge Joseph K. Sheeran on Monday, Dec. 12, sentenced Roy W. Trumble to five to 15 years and 23 months to five years in prison. Trumble is to serve the two stints concurrently.
WNEM
Bay City commissioners approve plan to begin construction on Independence Bridge
BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - Bay City commissioners have approved a new plan, setting the stage for work to begin on the Independence Bridge. “We were very excited and very pleased that it was a unanimous approval of the Independence lease,” said General Manager of Bay City Bridge Partners Lynn Pavlawk. “This means that we can finally get started on the rehabilitation of the bridge.”
WNEM
Bay City expands its recycling program
BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) – Bay City is expanding its recycling program, thanks to a grant from the state of Michigan. “I am so excited for this. This is the best thing next to sliced bread. We need to reduce that carbon footprint. If everybody in the city just takes their cereal boxes, Kleenex boxes, milk cartons, puts it in there, think of what we could do for our planet,” said Laura King, Bay City resident.
