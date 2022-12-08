ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saginaw, MI

WNEM

Saginaw announces new trash collection provider

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) – The city of Saginaw will see new trucks and faces providing its trash collection services in the new year. The city has chosen Priority Waste as its new service provider. The Mid Michigan Waste Authority’s (MMWA) current vendor agreements expire on Dec. 31. Through...
SAGINAW, MI
awesomemitten.com

7 Unique Winter Date Ideas in Flint & Genesee County

If you think there aren’t many romantic things to do during the winter in Michigan, you’re in for a real treat when you visit Flint and Genesee County. Whether you want to spend time together indoors or outdoors, you can choose from several unique and intimate winter date ideas in Mid-Michigan.
FLINT, MI
WNEM

TV5 News Update: Monday, Dec. 12, 2022

Chief Meteorologist Chris Easlick has your evening forecast. It was a team effort to make life a little easier for a 15-year-old girl as she recovers from a gunshot wound to the head. Bay City recycling program receives grant for expansion. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Bay City is expanding...
BAY CITY, MI
WNEM

Community coming together

Here's a look at the stories we're tracking. Chief Meteorologist Chris Easlick has your evening forecast. Bay City recycling program receives grant for expansion. Bay City is expanding its recycling program, thanks to a grant from the state of Michigan. How to assess and budget for home renovations. Updated: 7...
BAY CITY, MI
WNEM

Committee appoints new Shiawassee Co. sheriff

SHIAWASSEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Shiawassee County will soon have a new sheriff. The current sheriff, Brian Begole, was elected to the state House of Representatives this past election, leaving a vacancy at the sheriff’s office. On Tuesday, Dec. 13, a committee appointed Doug Chapman, a sergeant with the...
SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Community builds ramp for teen recovering from shooting

SAGINAW CO., Mich. (WNEM) - It was a team effort to make life a little easier for a 15-year-old girl as she recovers from a gunshot wound to the head. The accidental shooting in October paralyzed half of her body, making everyday things like getting into her home a huge obstacle.
BAY CITY, MI
MLive

Long a GOP stronghold, Midland’s politics are shifting

MIDLAND, MI — Dan Kildee knows the menu at Molasses like the back of his hand. The U.S. Congressman’s familiarity with the downtown Midland eatery came during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic, when he visited his daughter in the city and regularly ordered barbecue takeout from the restaurant.
MIDLAND, MI
MLive

Neeley outspent Weaver by nearly 3-to-1 margin in Flint mayoral election

FLINT, MI -- Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley outspent his challenger in this Nov. 8 general election by a nearly three-to-one margin, new campaign finance reports show. Reports filed with the Genesee County Clerk’s Office show Neeley, who will deliver his State of the City address on Tuesday, Dec. 13, won re-election by spending more than $216,000 compared to more than $83,000 spent by his challenger and former Mayor Karen Weaver.
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Saginaw residents apply for free furnaces

Chief Meteorologist Chris Easlick has your latest forecast. Here's a look at the top stories we are following today. Here's a look at the top stories we are following this morning. First Alert- Sunday morning, December 11. Updated: 12 hours ago. |. Kyle Gillett has your latest forecast. TV5 News...
SAGINAW, MI
East Village Magazine

A new type of health care coming to Flint in January

Harris Family Health, Flint’s first direct primary care clinic, is opening in downtown Flint in January, 2023. It is a membership-based primary care clinic started by Flint native, Dr Aisha [pronounced eh-sha] Harris MD, aimed at offering members more time and access to their doctor so they can prioritize their health and get the care they deserve with no surprise bills. A Grand Opening will take place on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Northbank Center, 432 N Saginaw St, Suite 401A, Flint, MI 48502.
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Cat rooms reopen at Bay Co. animal center

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - The Bay County Animal Services and Adoption Center is reopening its cat rooms to promote adoption. Cat adoptions will be half off for all approved applicants until Dec. 22. While the Bay County center says they do have a handful of kittens looking for a...
BAY COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Construction to begin soon on Bay City's Independence Bridge

Kathy Jagusch is this week's Excellence in Education award winner!. The groundbreaking for what will eventually be the largest indoor water park and family entertainment resort in the state took place in Frankenmuth on Tuesday, Dec. 13. Hometown Heroes Night at Spirits v. Firebirds Game. Updated: 2 hours ago. |
BAY CITY, MI
WNEM

Bay City commissioners approve plan to begin construction on Independence Bridge

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - Bay City commissioners have approved a new plan, setting the stage for work to begin on the Independence Bridge. “We were very excited and very pleased that it was a unanimous approval of the Independence lease,” said General Manager of Bay City Bridge Partners Lynn Pavlawk. “This means that we can finally get started on the rehabilitation of the bridge.”
BAY CITY, MI
WNEM

Bay City expands its recycling program

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) – Bay City is expanding its recycling program, thanks to a grant from the state of Michigan. “I am so excited for this. This is the best thing next to sliced bread. We need to reduce that carbon footprint. If everybody in the city just takes their cereal boxes, Kleenex boxes, milk cartons, puts it in there, think of what we could do for our planet,” said Laura King, Bay City resident.
BAY CITY, MI

