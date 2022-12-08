Read full article on original website
Related
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Salesforce, Five Below, Okta, Costco and more
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. — Shares of the cloud-based software company slid more than 8.3% after the firm announced the sudden departure of co-CEO Bret Taylor. The Dow component dragged down the 30-stock average during Thursday's sell-off. Salesforce did report earnings and revenue that beat analyst expectations for the most recent quarter, however.
MySanAntonio
Lululemon drops as profitability, sales outlook fall short
Lululemon Athletica shares dropped as lower-than-expected profitability raised concerns about a pileup of inventory and the yogawear maker's full-year sales forecast disappointed Wall Street. Gross margin, a key gauge of profitability, was 55.9% in the third quarter, short of analysts' average estimate of 56.7%. Inventories surged from a year earlier...
Inflation report, Lululemon falls, DocuSign jumps and more: Friday's 5 things to know
Traders will be concentrating on key economic reports including the latest on inflation and consumer sentiment.
Stocks Edge Higher, Costco, Lululemon, Broadcom, Bath & Body Works - Five Things To Know
Five things you need to know before the market opens on Friday December 9:. 1. -- Stock Futures Higher With Fed Decision In Sight. U.S. equity moved cautiously higher Friday as traders looked to close out a difficult week highlight by a sharp pullback in Treasury yields and added concerns over a near-term recession.
CNBC
‘There is a slowdown happening’ – Wells Fargo, BofA CEOs point to cooling consumer amid Fed hikes
After two years of pandemic-fueled, double-digit growth in Bank of America card volume, "the rate of growth is slowing," CEO Brian Moynihan said. While retail payments surged 11% so far this year to nearly $4 trillion, that increase obscures a slowdown that began in recent weeks: November spending rose just 5%, he said.
Costco Permanently Discontinuing Long-Term Food Items
As happens on a regular basis, a new list of discontinued items is being reported by company employees and the entity itself. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:The-Sun.com and EatThis.com.
Motley Fool
3 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy Now
Coca-Cola deserves its reputation as one of the best dividend stocks. Costco sometimes issues a special dividend that makes its dividend stand out. Home Depot continues to increase sales and profits despite the tough economy. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
Buy Costco's Earnings Dip? Here's the Trade.
Shares of Costco Wholesale (COST) - Get Free Report are up at last check, in what is proving to be a mixed session for stocks. At one point, Costco stock was down about 2.25%, but it’s now trying to push higher as it rallies off the November low. The...
Lowe's Confirms 2022 Profit Targets, Unveils $15 Billion Share Buyback
Lowe's Companies (LOW) - Get Free Report unveiled a new $15 billion share buyback plan Wednesday, while confirming its full-year profit targets, ahead of its annual investor event in New York. Lowe's, which posted better-than-expected third quarter earnings thanks in part to surging home improvement demand, said it has approved...
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: MongoDB, Toll Brothers, Dave & Buster's and more
Check out the companies making headlines in after-hours trading. — Shares of the restaurant and video arcade operator dropped 5% even after it posted better-than-expected revenue and posted earnings that were in line with estimates, according to Refinitiv. Pro forma walk-in comparable store sales decreased 2.4% versus the comparable period in 2021.
Lululemon Stock Slides As Muted Holiday Sales Forecast, Inventory Build Cloud Q3 Earnings Beat
Lululemon (LULU) - Get Free Report shares slumped lower Friday after the high-end athletic wear retailer forecast a softer holiday season, linked in part to a pullback in consumer spending, that clouded a solid third quarter earnings report. Lululemon said it sees earnings of between $4.20 and $4.30 per share...
Motley Fool
Buy Starbucks Stock Now and Thank Me Later
Starbucks’ net revenue advanced higher in its fourth quarter, while inflation weighed on profits. The company’s dividend should have plenty of room to run higher in the future. The stock’s valuation isn’t excessive for its quality. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
Zacks.com
HealthEquity (HQY) Stock Falls 1.6% Despite Q3 Earnings Beat
HQY - Free Report) fell 1.6% till Dec 8, following the company's third-quarter fiscal 2023 results announcement on Dec 6. HealthEquity reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 38 cents in third-quarter fiscal 2023, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 8.6%. The bottom line improved 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.
Zacks.com
Will Weakness in Towable Unit Dent Winnebago (WGO) Q1 Earnings?
WGO - Free Report) is scheduled to release first-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Dec 16, before the opening bell. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the to-be-reported quarter’s earnings per share and revenues is pegged at $1.83 and $898.6 million, respectively. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Winnebago’s fiscal first-quarter earnings...
US stocks fall as investors weigh solid retail sales data against Target's warning of weaker holiday spending
US stocks fell on Wednesday as investors digested retail sales data and Target's quarterly earnings. Retail sales jumped 1.3% in October, ahead of estimates for a 1% gain, as consumers remain on solid footing. Third-quarter earnings from Target disappointed investors as the retailer warned of a murky holiday shopping season.
NBC New York
Bitcoin Rises to Highest Level in More Than a Month After Lighter-Than-Expected Inflation Reading
The price of bitcoin jumped Tuesday following the release of a highly anticipated consumer price index report. Bitcoin was last higher by 3.8% at more than $17,700, according to Coin Metrics. At one point, it climbed as high as $17,957.35, its highest level in more than a month. Ether rose 4% to $1,317.02.
Is AbbVie Stock a Buy Now?
The pharmaceutical company prepared well as Humira approaches its patent cliff next year.
NASDAQ
2 Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio in the Event of a Market Downturn
The good thing about market crashes is that bull markets invariably follow them. And whereas bear markets tend to be measured in months, the subsequent rallies can go on for years. Since 1928, the average bear market has lasted 15 months while the average bull market lasted three years. Even...
tipranks.com
Solid Earnings Report Boosts Broadcom Stock in After-Hours Trading
Shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) gained over 2.8% in after-hours trading after the company reported earnings for its fourth quarter of Fiscal Year 2022. Earnings per share came in at $10.45 per share, which beat analysts’ consensus estimate of $10.28 per share. Sales increased by 21% year-over-year, with revenue hitting...
Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) Raises Forecast
Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) stock rose 0.46% (As on December 8, 11:36:01 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company raised its annual sales and profit forecasts, supported by easing supply-chain issues and steady demand for its soups and meals even as the company raised prices to offset rising costs. Campbell said average selling prices across its meals & beverages, and snacks divisions rose 16% in the first quarter, while overall sales volumes fell about 1%. Campbell’s Spaghetti Carbonara, which costs about $1.53 per serving, was among its most popular recipes as consumers look for ways to stretch their at-home cooking budgets, Clouse said, but added that the company’s condensed soups and broths were losing market share to cheaper store-brand products. The Snacks unit also saw a 15 percent gain in net sales, driven by increased demand for Goldfish crackers, Snyder’s of Hanover pretzels and Cape Cod potato chips. The unit’s operating earnings rose 20 percent.
Comments / 0