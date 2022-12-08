Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) stock rose 0.46% (As on December 8, 11:36:01 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company raised its annual sales and profit forecasts, supported by easing supply-chain issues and steady demand for its soups and meals even as the company raised prices to offset rising costs. Campbell said average selling prices across its meals & beverages, and snacks divisions rose 16% in the first quarter, while overall sales volumes fell about 1%. Campbell’s Spaghetti Carbonara, which costs about $1.53 per serving, was among its most popular recipes as consumers look for ways to stretch their at-home cooking budgets, Clouse said, but added that the company’s condensed soups and broths were losing market share to cheaper store-brand products. The Snacks unit also saw a 15 percent gain in net sales, driven by increased demand for Goldfish crackers, Snyder’s of Hanover pretzels and Cape Cod potato chips. The unit’s operating earnings rose 20 percent.

5 DAYS AGO