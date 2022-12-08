ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Salesforce, Five Below, Okta, Costco and more

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. — Shares of the cloud-based software company slid more than 8.3% after the firm announced the sudden departure of co-CEO Bret Taylor. The Dow component dragged down the 30-stock average during Thursday's sell-off. Salesforce did report earnings and revenue that beat analyst expectations for the most recent quarter, however.
MySanAntonio

Lululemon drops as profitability, sales outlook fall short

Lululemon Athletica shares dropped as lower-than-expected profitability raised concerns about a pileup of inventory and the yogawear maker's full-year sales forecast disappointed Wall Street. Gross margin, a key gauge of profitability, was 55.9% in the third quarter, short of analysts' average estimate of 56.7%. Inventories surged from a year earlier...
Joel Eisenberg

Costco Permanently Discontinuing Long-Term Food Items

As happens on a regular basis, a new list of discontinued items is being reported by company employees and the entity itself. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:The-Sun.com and EatThis.com.
Motley Fool

3 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

Coca-Cola deserves its reputation as one of the best dividend stocks. Costco sometimes issues a special dividend that makes its dividend stand out. Home Depot continues to increase sales and profits despite the tough economy. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
TheStreet

Buy Costco's Earnings Dip? Here's the Trade.

Shares of Costco Wholesale (COST) - Get Free Report are up at last check, in what is proving to be a mixed session for stocks. At one point, Costco stock was down about 2.25%, but it’s now trying to push higher as it rallies off the November low. The...
TheStreet

Lowe's Confirms 2022 Profit Targets, Unveils $15 Billion Share Buyback

Lowe's Companies (LOW) - Get Free Report unveiled a new $15 billion share buyback plan Wednesday, while confirming its full-year profit targets, ahead of its annual investor event in New York. Lowe's, which posted better-than-expected third quarter earnings thanks in part to surging home improvement demand, said it has approved...
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: MongoDB, Toll Brothers, Dave & Buster's and more

Check out the companies making headlines in after-hours trading. — Shares of the restaurant and video arcade operator dropped 5% even after it posted better-than-expected revenue and posted earnings that were in line with estimates, according to Refinitiv. Pro forma walk-in comparable store sales decreased 2.4% versus the comparable period in 2021.
Motley Fool

Buy Starbucks Stock Now and Thank Me Later

Starbucks’ net revenue advanced higher in its fourth quarter, while inflation weighed on profits. The company’s dividend should have plenty of room to run higher in the future. The stock’s valuation isn’t excessive for its quality. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
Zacks.com

HealthEquity (HQY) Stock Falls 1.6% Despite Q3 Earnings Beat

HQY - Free Report) fell 1.6% till Dec 8, following the company's third-quarter fiscal 2023 results announcement on Dec 6. HealthEquity reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 38 cents in third-quarter fiscal 2023, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 8.6%. The bottom line improved 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.
Zacks.com

Will Weakness in Towable Unit Dent Winnebago (WGO) Q1 Earnings?

WGO - Free Report) is scheduled to release first-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Dec 16, before the opening bell. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the to-be-reported quarter’s earnings per share and revenues is pegged at $1.83 and $898.6 million, respectively. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Winnebago’s fiscal first-quarter earnings...
NASDAQ

2 Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio in the Event of a Market Downturn

The good thing about market crashes is that bull markets invariably follow them. And whereas bear markets tend to be measured in months, the subsequent rallies can go on for years. Since 1928, the average bear market has lasted 15 months while the average bull market lasted three years. Even...
tipranks.com

Solid Earnings Report Boosts Broadcom Stock in After-Hours Trading

Shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) gained over 2.8% in after-hours trading after the company reported earnings for its fourth quarter of Fiscal Year 2022. Earnings per share came in at $10.45 per share, which beat analysts’ consensus estimate of $10.28 per share. Sales increased by 21% year-over-year, with revenue hitting...
FXDailyReport.com

Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) Raises Forecast

Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) stock rose 0.46% (As on December 8, 11:36:01 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company raised its annual sales and profit forecasts, supported by easing supply-chain issues and steady demand for its soups and meals even as the company raised prices to offset rising costs. Campbell said average selling prices across its meals & beverages, and snacks divisions rose 16% in the first quarter, while overall sales volumes fell about 1%. Campbell’s Spaghetti Carbonara, which costs about $1.53 per serving, was among its most popular recipes as consumers look for ways to stretch their at-home cooking budgets, Clouse said, but added that the company’s condensed soups and broths were losing market share to cheaper store-brand products. The Snacks unit also saw a 15 percent gain in net sales, driven by increased demand for Goldfish crackers, Snyder’s of Hanover pretzels and Cape Cod potato chips. The unit’s operating earnings rose 20 percent.

Comments / 0

Community Policy