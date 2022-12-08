ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Detroit Sports Nation

Vikings TE T.J. Hockenson impressed with Detroit Lions defense

On Sunday, a familiar face was in the house as former Detroit Linos TE T.J. Hockenson returned to Ford Field for the first time since being traded to the Minnesota Vikings. Back on November 1, the Lions traded Hockenson to the Vikings in exchange for some extra draft capital. Prior to getting traded, Hockenson was part of a Lions team that had what was quite possibly the worst defense in NFL history. But, the Lions’ defense has been playing much better as of late, and Hockenson notices.
DETROIT, MI
iheart.com

Gisele Spotted With New Man Following Brady Divorce

Supermodel Gisele Bündchen was spotted with a new man over the weekend for the first time since her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady last month. Page Six reports Bündchen was seen with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente at Koji in Provincia de Puntarenas, Costa Rica, along with her children Benjamin and Vivian.
The Spun

Magic Johnson Reacts To Death Of Legendary NBA Star

The passing of former NBA star and head coach Paul Silas is a big one for the wider NBA world. For NBA legend Magic Johnson, it's particularly tragic. Taking to Twitter this afternoon, Magic offered his condolences to Silas' family. He credited Silas for his contributions to the game of basketball and for being a three-time NBA champion.
HollywoodLife

Larsa Pippen Defends Marcus Jordan Romance After Being Heckled At Football Game

Larsa Pippen, 48, spoke out about her romance with Michael Jordan‘s 31-year-old son, Marcus Jordan, after the couple was heckled at a football game on Nov. 20. Footage of the incident — which involved the heckler calling Scottie Pippen‘s ex-wife a “cold m*****f*****” — was posted on The Shade Room‘s Instagram, and Larsa promptly left a comment to defend her relationship with Marcus.
FanSided

Ohio State Football: Desmond Howard acts like a classless clown again

As the Ohio State football team prepares to take on Georgia in the Peach Bowl, C.J. Stroud was in New York for the Heisman Trophy presentation. The Ohio State football program has had its fair share of Heisman trophy finalists in recent years. Most notably, quarterback C.J. Stroud has been a finalist for the last two years. Stroud came up short last night in New York, finishing third in voting behind winner Caleb Williams of USC and second-place finisher Max Duggan of TCU.
COLUMBUS, OH
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions vs. New York Jets opening point spread released

Following their 34-23 win over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday afternoon at Ford Field, the Detroit Lions have now won five of their last six games, and they are 6-7 on the season. With the win, the Lions have kept their 2022 NFL Playoff hopes alive, though, chances are they are going to have to win out to get in. Up next for the Lions is a road matchup against the New York Jets. The Detroit Lions vs. New York Jets opening point spread has now been released.
DETROIT, MI
The Spun

Look: Former MLB Pitcher Has Revealed He's Gay

A former Major League Baseball pitcher has come out as gay. T.J. House, who pitched for Cleveland and Toronto over the course of his career, has revealed that he is engaged to be married to his boyfriend. The former MLB pitcher played in the league from 2013 to '17. “Today’s...
CLEVELAND, OH
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions locker room celebration following win over Vikings [Video]

On Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Lions had a golden opportunity when they took on the Minnesota Vikings at Ford Field. With a win, the Lions would move to within a game. 500 on the season, while a loss would really hurt any chances they had of making the playoffs. As we now know, the Lions defeated the Vikings to move to 6-7 on the season. Following the game, head coach Dan Campbell was more than fired up during the Detroit Lions locker room celebration.
DETROIT, MI
People

Brittany Mahomes Shares Bronze and Sterling's Matching Outfits on Baby's First NFL Sunday: Photo

Brittany Mahomes and husband Patrick Mahomes welcomed their second child together — a baby boy named Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III — last week Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III has his first NFL Sunday under his belt! The one-week-old son of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City Current co-owner Brittany Mahomes, both 27, cheered his dad on from home with big sister Sterling Skye, 21 months, by his side. Brittany shared photos on her Instagram Story Sunday of her holding both of her kids, taken from behind where...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions could catch massive break vs. New York Jets

Following their 34-23 win over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday at Ford Field, the Detroit Lions are now 6-7 on the season, and quite a few people are starting to talk about the playoffs. In order to make that happen, the Lions will likely have to win each of their remaining four games, and it all starts by going on the road and beating the New York Jets. Speaking of that matchup, the Lions could catch a huge break in that game, as the Jets could end up being without one of their best players.
DETROIT, MI
The Spun

NFL World Furious With Deshaun Watson Decision Sunday

On Sunday, the Browns removed Deshaun Watson from the game, bringing backup Jacoby Brissett into the contest, to attempt a fourth down play. Many assumed that Brissett would quarterback sneak it, but instead, he took a shot deep, only for it to go incomplete. Why the heck are you removing...
CLEVELAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy