Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Detroit Lions' Odds of Making the NFL PlayoffsFlurrySportsDetroit, MI
David Hahn, the radioactive boy scout who built a nuclear reactor in his mother's shed when he was 17Sara BDetroit, MI
2023 NBA Mock Draft Projections 1.0FlurrySportsDetroit, MI
Deceased Mother Prime Suspect In Her Son's DisappearanceStill UnsolvedLivonia, MI
Detroit Lions' Chances to Make the NFL PlayoffsFlurrySportsDetroit, MI
Related
The Vikings Worked Out a New Kicker, and You’ll Like Him
Throughout the 2022 NFL season, the Minnesota Vikings have experienced great success on their way to a 10-2 record. However, one of the biggest disappointments has regarded their kicker, Greg Joseph. After a strong 2021 season in which Joseph hit over 86% of his field goals, including making 7 of...
Troy Aikman Calls Out NFL Owners, Agrees With Tom Brady Concerning the League’s Future: ‘There’s a Lot of Bad Football’
Troy Aikman remains one of sports media's most trusted voices. So his opinion is worth listening to when it comes to the NFL. The post Troy Aikman Calls Out NFL Owners, Agrees With Tom Brady Concerning the League’s Future: ‘There’s a Lot of Bad Football’ appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Vikings TE T.J. Hockenson impressed with Detroit Lions defense
On Sunday, a familiar face was in the house as former Detroit Linos TE T.J. Hockenson returned to Ford Field for the first time since being traded to the Minnesota Vikings. Back on November 1, the Lions traded Hockenson to the Vikings in exchange for some extra draft capital. Prior to getting traded, Hockenson was part of a Lions team that had what was quite possibly the worst defense in NFL history. But, the Lions’ defense has been playing much better as of late, and Hockenson notices.
Veteran NFL Quarterack Benched For 'Performance Based' Reasons
The Atlanta Falcons have dominated headlines on the Monday following Week 15 of the NFL season. This morning, Falcons' head coach Arthur Smith announced that rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder would be the team's starting signal caller for the rest of the year, taking the role from veteran ...
iheart.com
Gisele Spotted With New Man Following Brady Divorce
Supermodel Gisele Bündchen was spotted with a new man over the weekend for the first time since her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady last month. Page Six reports Bündchen was seen with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente at Koji in Provincia de Puntarenas, Costa Rica, along with her children Benjamin and Vivian.
Magic Johnson Reacts To Death Of Legendary NBA Star
The passing of former NBA star and head coach Paul Silas is a big one for the wider NBA world. For NBA legend Magic Johnson, it's particularly tragic. Taking to Twitter this afternoon, Magic offered his condolences to Silas' family. He credited Silas for his contributions to the game of basketball and for being a three-time NBA champion.
Larsa Pippen Defends Marcus Jordan Romance After Being Heckled At Football Game
Larsa Pippen, 48, spoke out about her romance with Michael Jordan‘s 31-year-old son, Marcus Jordan, after the couple was heckled at a football game on Nov. 20. Footage of the incident — which involved the heckler calling Scottie Pippen‘s ex-wife a “cold m*****f*****” — was posted on The Shade Room‘s Instagram, and Larsa promptly left a comment to defend her relationship with Marcus.
Ohio State Football: Desmond Howard acts like a classless clown again
As the Ohio State football team prepares to take on Georgia in the Peach Bowl, C.J. Stroud was in New York for the Heisman Trophy presentation. The Ohio State football program has had its fair share of Heisman trophy finalists in recent years. Most notably, quarterback C.J. Stroud has been a finalist for the last two years. Stroud came up short last night in New York, finishing third in voting behind winner Caleb Williams of USC and second-place finisher Max Duggan of TCU.
Detroit vs. Everybody: 59 Percent of NFL Experts Select Vikings
The Lions are seeking their sixth victory of the season.
Detroit Lions vs. New York Jets opening point spread released
Following their 34-23 win over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday afternoon at Ford Field, the Detroit Lions have now won five of their last six games, and they are 6-7 on the season. With the win, the Lions have kept their 2022 NFL Playoff hopes alive, though, chances are they are going to have to win out to get in. Up next for the Lions is a road matchup against the New York Jets. The Detroit Lions vs. New York Jets opening point spread has now been released.
'Tough look for Jalen Reagor:' Lions cancel Vikings' celebration in Detroit
Typically not one to revel in success, even Jared Goff admitted, “It makes me feel like we’re making a lot of people eat what they said.”
5 things that stood out in the Vikings' loss to the Lions
Justin Jefferson set the franchise record for receiving yards in a game.
Look: Former MLB Pitcher Has Revealed He's Gay
A former Major League Baseball pitcher has come out as gay. T.J. House, who pitched for Cleveland and Toronto over the course of his career, has revealed that he is engaged to be married to his boyfriend. The former MLB pitcher played in the league from 2013 to '17. “Today’s...
Colorado, Deion Sanders land No. 8 RB in 2023 class
New Colorado coach Deion Sanders added his first ESPN 300 commitment for the Buffaloes on Saturday when four-star running back Dylan Edwards announced his commitment to the Buffaloes.
Detroit Lions locker room celebration following win over Vikings [Video]
On Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Lions had a golden opportunity when they took on the Minnesota Vikings at Ford Field. With a win, the Lions would move to within a game. 500 on the season, while a loss would really hurt any chances they had of making the playoffs. As we now know, the Lions defeated the Vikings to move to 6-7 on the season. Following the game, head coach Dan Campbell was more than fired up during the Detroit Lions locker room celebration.
Brittany Mahomes Shares Bronze and Sterling's Matching Outfits on Baby's First NFL Sunday: Photo
Brittany Mahomes and husband Patrick Mahomes welcomed their second child together — a baby boy named Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III — last week Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III has his first NFL Sunday under his belt! The one-week-old son of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City Current co-owner Brittany Mahomes, both 27, cheered his dad on from home with big sister Sterling Skye, 21 months, by his side. Brittany shared photos on her Instagram Story Sunday of her holding both of her kids, taken from behind where...
Detroit Lions could catch massive break vs. New York Jets
Following their 34-23 win over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday at Ford Field, the Detroit Lions are now 6-7 on the season, and quite a few people are starting to talk about the playoffs. In order to make that happen, the Lions will likely have to win each of their remaining four games, and it all starts by going on the road and beating the New York Jets. Speaking of that matchup, the Lions could catch a huge break in that game, as the Jets could end up being without one of their best players.
The 5 Ugliest Divorces in NFL History
Here's a look five notable contenders for the most publicized and ugliest divorces and settlements involving current or retired NFL stars.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan teenager to appear on ‘The Voice’ semifinals
A 16-year-old from Grass Lake will appear in the semifinals of “The Voice” on Monday night. Brayden Lape is one of eight final contestants in this year’s blind auditions. Local 4 had the chance to catch up with him and see how he is doing in LA...
NFL World Furious With Deshaun Watson Decision Sunday
On Sunday, the Browns removed Deshaun Watson from the game, bringing backup Jacoby Brissett into the contest, to attempt a fourth down play. Many assumed that Brissett would quarterback sneak it, but instead, he took a shot deep, only for it to go incomplete. Why the heck are you removing...
Comments / 0