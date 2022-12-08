Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The beachside Seaglass Rosé festival returns to Fort Lauderdale next monthBest of South FloridaFort Lauderdale, FL
Alan B. Levan | NSU Broward Center of Innovation Partners with Cayman Enterprise CityNikki LDavie, FL
Confidential Documents Discovered At Trump Storage Facility In FloridaJoseph GodwinWest Palm Beach, FL
The Future is Now at Koizi Endless Gourmet Grill & SushiJ.M. LesinskiRoyal Palm Beach, FL
A Massive 100-Boat Winterfest Parade Will Be A Sea of Neon Floating Through Florida This WeekendUncovering FloridaFort Lauderdale, FL
Related
WSVN-TV
Home Insurance Skyrockets from $4,800 to $26,400
(WSVN) - The cost to insure her home has skyrocketed to five times her regular rate, meaning she cannot afford to insure her home. Sadly, she is not alone, and it’s why she called Help Me Howard with Patrick Fraser. Elisa had COVID, badly, and was lying in a...
wflx.com
Greenacres small business owner warns others after falling for Zelle scam
The owner of a medical and psychiatric services clinic called Contact 5 after losing $40,000 when her Zelle account was hacked by someone claiming to be with Chase Bank. "It was on a Wednesday. I receive a text message that appeared to be from Chase because it had all the Chase messages in it, asking me if I was trying to make a transaction – $60,000 to someone, I believe, in Ohio," Acelise Alexis, owner of KA Comprehensive Medical and Psychiatric Services, told Contact 5.
7 Florida Cities That Could Be Headed for a Housing Crisis
Florida seems to be a state that people are always flocking to and never leaving, with its temperate weather, great beaches and lots of excellent attractions. However, even Florida is feeling the...
niceville.com
Alleged massive Florida health care fraud scheme leads to nine arrests
FLORIDA – Nine Florida residents have been arrested for charges related to orchestrating an alleged $37 million health care fraud scheme, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida has announced. The nine were arrested last week by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) after being...
tourcounsel.com
Sawgrass Mills Outlet in Miami: Florida's Largest Outlet
Sawgrass Mills is the largest outlet mall in the United States, and one of the best places to shop in Miami. It is located 40 minutes from Miami and has more than 300 stores including eight department stores (such as Neiman Marcus, Nordstrom and Saks, all in their outlet format).
luxury-houses.net
This Luxury Home Built By Award-Winning Home Builder CJM Luxury Homes In Boca Raton, Florida, Asks $5 Million
396 NE 2nd Street Home in Boca Raton, Florida for Sale. 396 NE 2nd Street, Boca Raton, Florida, is a luxury home built by award-winning home builder CJM Luxury Homes. With a modern interior, open concept, and the highest level of quality finishes, this beautiful home becomes a top-of-the-line luxury custom living experience. This Home in Boca Raton offers 4 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with nearly 4,75 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 396 NE 2nd Street, please contact AnnMarie Mountcastle (Phone: 561-901-7766) at CJM Properties, Inc. for full support and perfect service.
Florida law could be especially hard for retirees on fixed incomes
MARGATE - Senate Bill 4D was signed into law in May, it was supposed to minimize the chances of a collapse like that seen in Surfside, but it comes with an increase in costs, and some say, those costs would mean they are not able to afford their home. "We are 11 miles from the beach, we're happy here, everybody I know is content," Nola Sineca, a Margate resident said.Sineca is retired, she lives with her cat at the Palm Lakes Condominium, a 55 and older community. Now she's worried how SB 4D will increase living expenses for her,...
South Florida Woman Sentenced To 3 Years For Her Role In A Health Care Fraud Conspiracy
U.S. District Judge Virginia Hernandez Covington has sentenced Ruth Bianca Fernandez (39, Pompano Beach) to three years in federal prison for her role in a conspiracy to commit health care fraud and for making a false statement in a matter involving a federal health care
WPBF News 25
Second business in West Palm Beach plaza reports being victimized by check washing
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Another West Palm Beach business has come forward as a victim of check washing. It’s the second business in the last month to report the issue. The first business is a doctor's office located in a strip mall along Village Boulevard and 45th Street. The second one is an engineering firm right across the street.
WSVN-TV
Woman snags nearly $10K in merchandise from beauty supply store in Tamarac
TAMARAC, FLA. (WSVN) - A thief snatched several wigs at a beauty supply store in Tamarac and made a run for it, and the owner of the business said the stolen merchandise is worth thousands of dollars. Sunday morning, a customer went to The Beauty Plug in Tamarac and had...
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Boynton Beach, FL
Many locals and visitors come to Boynton Beach, Florida, for a relaxing and vibrant tropical lifestyle. Being situated along the Atlantic Coastline in Palm Beach County, Boynton Beach is known as the "Gateway to the Gulfstream." It's a great place to enjoy the open sea. This city's locals and guests...
Huge Deal – Spirit offers $55 fare to Florida from ACY
Spirit Airlines is celebrating it's new route from Atlantic City to Palm beach, FL, with $50 fares. Service from ACY to PBI launches next Thursday, December 15. "We have a long, 20-year history serving Atlantic City and can't wait to give our ACY guests More Go to warm, leisure destinations like Palm Beach,” said John Kirby, Vice President of Network Planning for Spirit Airlines in a statement to New Jersey 101.5.
southfloridahospitalnews.com
Cleveland Clinic Florida Welcomes Peter Dayton, MD and Stephen Livingston, MD
STUART and WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. December 12, 2022 – Cleveland Clinic Florida is pleased to welcome Peter Dayton, MD, FACOG, CPHQ and Stephen H. Livingston, MD, FACOG, NCMP. earned his medical degree and completed the obstetrics and gynecology residency at the Medical College of Ohio at Toledo. His clinical interests include menopausal management; patient safety, quality and advocacy; medical ethics; and health care reform.
Why the county finally gave up its 20-year fight to ban jets at Lantana Airport
The skies and runways are now open again for jets at Lantana Airport. The county’s legal skirmish with the Federal Aviation Administration over a decades-old jet ban at the airport has come to an end. After spending tens of thousands of dollars in legal fees to challenge the FAA,...
Developer proposing $107 million project for former FAU site
Deerfield Beach – Commissioners last week unanimously accepted a development proposal for the Florida Atlantic University (FAU) acreage that will, if approved by voters in March, pay the city $6.5 million, contribute another $7.5 million in community improvements and construct a multi use building housing a medical complex, hotel, workforce housing, event and entertainment space, and commercial tenants.
WSVN-TV
Catering company’s owners say crooks stole food truck filled with equipment in Miramar
MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Thieves left a bad taste in the mouths of two South Florida business owners who said the source of their livelihood has been taken from them. Speaking with 7News on Monday, Go Jerk owners Christopher Crooks and Xavian Mckenzie said someone stole his catering company’s food truck in Miramar on Dec. 3.
oceanhomemag.com
Currently Listed: Boca Raton Waterfront Estate in Exclusive Gated Community
Address: 2408 E. Maya Palm Drive, Boca Raton, Florida. On the market for the first time in 45 years, the Carpenter Estate offers a unique and refined combination of location, exclusivity, and architectural significance. Built in 1964, the classic coastal property sits behind the guarded gate at the exclusive Royal Palm Yacht & Country Club enclave, a community that includes a Jack Nicklaus signature golf course, full-service marina, fitness center, swimming pool, tennis and croquet courts, and fine dining.
COPS: Predator Just Moved To Boynton Beach, Announce Address
PBSO: Wayne King Convicted In 1999. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOYNTON BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — One of Boynton Beach’s newest residents is a sexual predator, and the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office wants you to know where he lives. Wayne Albert King, 41, was convicted in 1999 of […]
I Flew Spirit Airlines, And It Was Kind Of Awesome
Some of you may remember my post a few months back entitled “I Flew Frontier Airlines, And It Was Kind Of Awful.” Well, yesterday I flew Spirit Airlines, and I found the flight to be pleasant on many levels. To me it’s further proof that not all ultra low cost carriers are created equal.
China Cafe West Boca Cited For Animal Issue
Nearly 30 Violations Issued Against Restaurant On Palmetto Park Road. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — China Cafe at 11419 West Palmetto Park Road in West Boca Raton is facing nearly 30 violations logged over two inspections over the past several days. One of the […]
Comments / 11