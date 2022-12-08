Read full article on original website
College football games today: 2022-’23 college football bowl schedule begins Friday
If you’re looking for information on all the college football games today, including where to watch them and TV schedule
MSU football team decides on bowl game after Mike Leach's death
Mississippi State will play in the ReliaQuest Bowl against Illinois on Jan. 2, school interim athletic director Bracky Brett announced. Mississippi State head football coach Mike Leach died on Monday night after complications due to a heart condition following a medical emergency. He was 61. "The ...
NFL odds Week 15: How to bet Eagles-Bears
The Philadelphia Eagles square off against the Chicago Bears in a Week 15 NFL matchup. The Eagles defeated the New York Giants in Week 14, while the Bears enjoyed a bye week. Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the Eagles-Bears game, from the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet):
Magic Johnson Reacts To Death Of Legendary NBA Star
The passing of former NBA star and head coach Paul Silas is a big one for the wider NBA world. For NBA legend Magic Johnson, it's particularly tragic. Taking to Twitter this afternoon, Magic offered his condolences to Silas' family. He credited Silas for his contributions to the game of basketball and for being a three-time NBA champion.
Tyreek Hill calls out the Chiefs and wants to face them in the playoffs | CLUB SHAY SHAY
Shannon Sharpe and Tyreek Hill discuss Tyreek’s former team the Kansas City Chiefs. Tyreek shares he would love the opportunity to face his former team and warns them he’s going to show out. Tyreek said: “I still got love for all them boys but when we meet it’s showtime. They better have two people on me because the cheetah will be arriving!”
Kirk Cousins, Justin Jefferson duo leading change in ‘Vikings' narrative
It was in a losing effort, but that didn't make what Kirk Cousins and Justin Jefferson did on Sunday any less impressive. Jefferson set a new personal single-game record with 223 receiving yards on 11 catches. It's the most of any player in a game this season and was Jefferson's eighth game of 100 receiving yards or more. That's also the most in the NFL this year, in case you were wondering. Davante Adams has seven. Tyreek Hill has six.
Phil Heath lists NBA & NFL players that could be bodybuilders: Damian Lillard, DK Metcalf
7x Mr. Olympia Phil Heath shares with Shannon Sharpe which professional athletes he feels would make a good professional bodybuilder. When asked who he thinks would make a great pro bodybuilder Phil said: "Nate Robinson would’ve been dope. Dame Lillard could do it, Tony Allen back in the day could do it but most guys are too tall." Phil goes onto share his exclusive list of NBA & NFL athletes that could be pro bodybuilders.
NFL odds Week 15: How to bet Dolphins-Bills
The Miami Dolphins square off against division rival Buffalo Bills in a Week 15 NFL matchup. The Dolphins were defeated by the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 14, while the Bills took down the New York Jets in their matchup. Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the...
Cardinals QB Kyler Murray suffers torn ACL, out for season
The initial fears have been realized for Kyler Murray, as multiple reports confirmed Tuesday that the Arizona Cardinals quarterback has suffered a torn ACL. Murray suffered the injury on the first possession of Arizona's Monday night matchup against the New England Patriots. Colt McCoy took Murray's place en route to Arizona losing 27-13 and falling to 4-9 on the season.
'We earned it right there in the end' - Dak Prescott on the Cowboys comeback win over the Texans
Laura Okmin talks to Dak Prescott following the Dallas Cowboys 27-23 come from behind win over the Houston Texans. Prescott talks about the excellent job of the defense to make the stop to give the offense one more chance at the end of the game.
College football coaching carousel: Purdue hires Ryan Walters
College football’s coaching carousel continues to spin, and with the first transfer portal window officially open and early signing period quickly approaching, athletic directors across the country are looking to put their respective programs in the best position possible heading into the offseason. Colorado made a massive splash this...
Phil Heath loves Michael Jordan & Kobe Bryant's fearlessness on the court | CLUB SHAY SHAY
Phil Heath reveals his NFL favorite teams to Shannon Sharpe and talks about his favorite NBA players. Phil reveals he’s always been a Lakers fan but respects champions like Giannis and Steph Curry. When asked about his favorite all-time player Phil simply said: “Jordan 1A, Kobe 1B.”
What is next for Kliff Kingsbury, Cardinals with Kyler Murray's injury? | THE HERD
Things are looking more bleak and worrisome for the Arizona Cardinals. Kyler Murray left the game due to a non-contact injury and the Cardinals fear he tore his ACL. With Kyler out for a while and a noisy season/offseason, is it time for Arizona to move on from Kliff Kingsbury? Colin Cowherd says to keep him with a low demand for the job.
College football bowl schedule for 2022-23: Games, dates, times, TV channels
Bowl Season has announced the complete college football bowl schedule for the 2022-23 postseason for all 43 bowl games. One fact that sticks out on the schedule: there are no bowl games set for Jan. 1. That day officially belongs to the NFL this year, as New Year's falls on a Sunday. That includes ...
Tyreek Hill wanted to stay with Mahomes, Kelce & Chiefs but didn't feel valuable | CLUB SHAY SHAY
Shannon Sharpe and Tyreek Hill discuss Tyreek’s departure from the Kansas City Chiefs. Tyreek shares the moments he knew he career would not end as member of the Chiefs. Tyreek shares: “I talked to coach Andy Reid and I told him I don’t need to be highest paid receiver, I just want to be taken care of and stay with my brothers Pat & Kelce.” Tyreek later goes onto share how the Miami Dolphins came into the picture once the he and the Chiefs came to an impasse: “I told them to match me with AJ Brown at $25M and I’m cool with that. They got the deal up to $25M but the guaranteed money wasn’t right. Miami calls and says they’ll go all out and I couldn’t turn it down.“
Lions hot against the spread; Sportsbooks win thanks to Jets late field goal
There was only one notable game on the college football odds board over the weekend, the annual Army-Navy showdown. But even with just one game, there was noteworthy betting news. We will have more on that game in a bit. The NFL Week 14 odds market provided plenty of moments,...
Mike Leach: College football world shares memories, pays tribute to coach
Mike Leach was an innovative football coach whose pass-happy offenses turned lesser-known programs into consistent winners. He was also a one-of-a-kind personality who wasn't afraid to use humor to dive into topics beyond football. He was remembered for all of that and more following his death Tuesday from a heart...
Bronny James and Kiyan Anthony squared off in nationally televised HS showcase | UNDISPUTED
Last night, LeBron James and Carmelo Anthony's sons faced off on a nationally televised high school showcase. Bronny James put up 12 points, six rebounds, and three assists in Sierra Canyon’s 62-51 win over Christ the King. Melo's son, Kiyan Anthony, finished with eight points. Shannon Sharpe shares his biggest takeaways from the game, 20 years after LeBron and Melo faced off in high school.
Can Mike McDaniel revive Tua's success? Mike White changing Jets: AFC East analysis
The AFC East showed more vulnerability this week. And now it's fair to critically evaluate the playoff chances for every team aside from the Buffalo Bills (10-3), who remain in the top spot in the AFC. The Miami Dolphins (8-5) must protect their wild-card seed over the next few weeks,...
MLS renews with Fox for 4 years, ends run with ESPN
Fox will keep on broadcasting Major League Soccer games in the U.S. as part of a four-year agreement, ending the run of ESPN and ABC, which had carried matches since the league launched in 1996. MLS also announced linear television agreements on Tuesday with TSN and RDS in Canada and...
