ABC 15 News
AZ legal loophole closed after terrorism charges could not be pursued
PHOENIX — A legal loophole has been closed in Arizona and it may keep students and teachers safer while holding potential school shooters accountable. It has to do with terrorism charges not being applicable to private schools. Prosecutors and higher education leaders noticed the legal blind spot after the...
ABC 15 News
I-17 northbound reopens at Camelback Road after crash
PHOENIX — Northbound Interstate 17 was closed at Camelback Road for several hours due to a crash Sunday night. Officials say a car collided with the median wall and then hit a second vehicle, crossing multiple lanes. One person has serious injuries and was unresponsive, officials said. Any other...
ABC 15 News
Family's cars become collateral damage in Phoenix quadruple shooting
Neighbors in a south Phoenix neighborhood are still visibly shaken up following a quadruple shooting near 24th Street and Southern avenue. This unfolded Friday night, leaving one person dead and three others hospitalized. Police have since identified the man who died as 19-year-old Ty’Lee Marshal. The Estrada family tells...
ABC 15 News
Two hospitalized after shooting near 32nd Street and Southern Avenue
PHOENIX — Two people were hospitalized with serious injuries after a shooting near 32nd Street and Southern Avenue Sunday evening. Police say people who may be involved in the shooting have been detained. It is unknown exactly how many people were detained. Police are actively investigating what led up...
ABC 15 News
One arrested, five cited after brawl during Coyotes hockey game
TEMPE, AZ — On Friday, one person was arrested for aggravated assault at the Arizona Coyotes game in Tempe. During the game, a fight started in the stands involving a group of people. One person suffered a hand injury and a Phoenix officer suffered minor injuries while trying to break up the fight, according to Arizona State University Police officials.
ABC 15 News
Wrong-way driver involved in crash along SR 51 near McDowell Road
PHOENIX — A wrong-way driver was involved in a collision along State Route 51 in Phoenix early Tuesday morning. Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say the crash occurred around 2:20 a.m. near McDowell Road. The driver of a Hyundai sedan was reportedly headed southbound in the northbound lanes...
ABC 15 News
Suspect arrested after alleged road rage death in Chandler
CHANDLER, AZ — A man has been arrested after a deadly road rage shooting in Chandler. On December 5, Chandler police were called to the area of Chandler Boulevard and Hamilton Street, just west of McQueen Road, for reports of a shooting. When officers arrived they found a man...
ABC 15 News
TIMELINE: Jesse Wilson disappearance in Buckeye, death investigation
Jesse Wilson's adoptive mother has been arrested in connection to the 10-year-old's death. A massive search effort was launched in July 2016 after the 10-year-old boy was reported missing from his family's Buckeye home. Nearly two years after disappearing, his remains were found in the Buckeye area, but no arrests...
ABC 15 News
Man dead after apparent road rage shooting near US 60 and Tomahawk
APACHE JUNCTION, AZ — Apache Junction police are investigating a deadly shooting believed to be related to a road rage incident Sunday night. Two vehicles reportedly exited US 60 onto Tomahawk Road before driving to the area of 21st Avenue and Vista Road. At that point, 41-year-old Jordan Toro got out of his vehicle to confront the other driver and was shot, police say.
ABC 15 News
Man arrested after police foot chase, shooting near Central and Roosevelt
PHOENIX — A man has been arrested after a shooting Sunday in downtown Phoenix. At about 8:30 p.m., Phoenix officers were called to Central Avenue and Roosevelt Street for an unrelated call. While there, officials say an armed man approached officers to ask a question and then walked away.
ABC 15 News
Delivery vehicles involved in separate Valley rollover crashes Monday morning
PHOENIX — Two delivery vehicles, including a semi-truck, were involved in rollover crashes in Phoenix early Monday morning. The first occurred near 24th Street and Buckeye Road around 5 a.m. Phoenix police say a sedan crashed into a FedEx truck, causing it to roll on its side in the...
ABC 15 News
Valley crossing guard blown away by Christmas surprise
Mark Schneider and his family had a heartfelt surprise in store for a very special person Monday. “Over the last year and a half, just talking to him every day, he’s always got a little spring in his step, he’s just got a smile on his face and he’s so nice to the kids,” said Schneider.
ABC 15 News
MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: More rain and snow possible across Arizona
PHOENIX — Rain, snow and a big blast of cold air are moving through Arizona!. Flagstaff, and other areas along the Mogollon Rim, will see snow showers develop again throughout the day on Tuesday and could see an additional one to three inches of snowfall. Then, as skies clear...
ABC 15 News
Shaq, Diplo, and Snoop Dog headline music festival Super Bowl weekend in Scottsdale
SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Basketball legend Shaquille O'Neal is bringing his 'adult playground' to the Valley for Super Bowl weekend!. Friday, February 10, 2023, Shaq, aka DJ DIESEL, Diplo, and Snoop Dogg, will be headlining 'Shaq's Fun House' presented by Netspend at Talking Stick Resort in Scottsdale. This is the...
