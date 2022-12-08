ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tempe, AZ

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC 15 News

AZ legal loophole closed after terrorism charges could not be pursued

PHOENIX — A legal loophole has been closed in Arizona and it may keep students and teachers safer while holding potential school shooters accountable. It has to do with terrorism charges not being applicable to private schools. Prosecutors and higher education leaders noticed the legal blind spot after the...
ARIZONA STATE
ABC 15 News

I-17 northbound reopens at Camelback Road after crash

PHOENIX — Northbound Interstate 17 was closed at Camelback Road for several hours due to a crash Sunday night. Officials say a car collided with the median wall and then hit a second vehicle, crossing multiple lanes. One person has serious injuries and was unresponsive, officials said. Any other...
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Family's cars become collateral damage in Phoenix quadruple shooting

Neighbors in a south Phoenix neighborhood are still visibly shaken up following a quadruple shooting near 24th Street and Southern avenue. This unfolded Friday night, leaving one person dead and three others hospitalized. Police have since identified the man who died as 19-year-old Ty’Lee Marshal. The Estrada family tells...
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Two hospitalized after shooting near 32nd Street and Southern Avenue

PHOENIX — Two people were hospitalized with serious injuries after a shooting near 32nd Street and Southern Avenue Sunday evening. Police say people who may be involved in the shooting have been detained. It is unknown exactly how many people were detained. Police are actively investigating what led up...
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

One arrested, five cited after brawl during Coyotes hockey game

TEMPE, AZ — On Friday, one person was arrested for aggravated assault at the Arizona Coyotes game in Tempe. During the game, a fight started in the stands involving a group of people. One person suffered a hand injury and a Phoenix officer suffered minor injuries while trying to break up the fight, according to Arizona State University Police officials.
TEMPE, AZ
ABC 15 News

Wrong-way driver involved in crash along SR 51 near McDowell Road

PHOENIX — A wrong-way driver was involved in a collision along State Route 51 in Phoenix early Tuesday morning. Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say the crash occurred around 2:20 a.m. near McDowell Road. The driver of a Hyundai sedan was reportedly headed southbound in the northbound lanes...
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Suspect arrested after alleged road rage death in Chandler

CHANDLER, AZ — A man has been arrested after a deadly road rage shooting in Chandler. On December 5, Chandler police were called to the area of Chandler Boulevard and Hamilton Street, just west of McQueen Road, for reports of a shooting. When officers arrived they found a man...
CHANDLER, AZ
ABC 15 News

TIMELINE: Jesse Wilson disappearance in Buckeye, death investigation

Jesse Wilson's adoptive mother has been arrested in connection to the 10-year-old's death. A massive search effort was launched in July 2016 after the 10-year-old boy was reported missing from his family's Buckeye home. Nearly two years after disappearing, his remains were found in the Buckeye area, but no arrests...
BUCKEYE, AZ
ABC 15 News

Man dead after apparent road rage shooting near US 60 and Tomahawk

APACHE JUNCTION, AZ — Apache Junction police are investigating a deadly shooting believed to be related to a road rage incident Sunday night. Two vehicles reportedly exited US 60 onto Tomahawk Road before driving to the area of 21st Avenue and Vista Road. At that point, 41-year-old Jordan Toro got out of his vehicle to confront the other driver and was shot, police say.
APACHE JUNCTION, AZ
ABC 15 News

Valley crossing guard blown away by Christmas surprise

Mark Schneider and his family had a heartfelt surprise in store for a very special person Monday. “Over the last year and a half, just talking to him every day, he’s always got a little spring in his step, he’s just got a smile on his face and he’s so nice to the kids,” said Schneider.
QUEEN CREEK, AZ
ABC 15 News

MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: More rain and snow possible across Arizona

PHOENIX — Rain, snow and a big blast of cold air are moving through Arizona!. Flagstaff, and other areas along the Mogollon Rim, will see snow showers develop again throughout the day on Tuesday and could see an additional one to three inches of snowfall. Then, as skies clear...
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy