Monroe County, FL

flkeysnews.com

Florida COVID weekly update: New cases continue to climb across South Florida

As of Thursday, Dec. 8, the state has added an average of 2,584 cases and 14 deaths per day in the past seven days, according to Miami Herald calculations of data published by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s up from an average of 1,835 cases per day and down from an average of 32 deaths per day in the previous seven-day period.
FLORIDA STATE
The Free Press - TFP

Florida Hurricane Ian Deaths Up To 144

Medical examiners have confirmed 144 deaths from Hurricane Ian, with 67 in Lee County, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement reported Friday. The number of confirmed Ian-related deaths has gradually increased and was 141 on Dec. 1. The Category 4 hurricane made landfall Sept. 28
FLORIDA STATE
Click10.com

‘I don’t want to have to do this to you, little man,’ suspect allegedly tells co-worker before stealing his car

MIAMI – A 36-year-old man was arrested Thursday after he allegedly stole his new co-worker’s vehicle in Miami, authorities said. According to the suspect’s arrest report, Talon Jackson, of Florida City, and the victim pulled up to the Jackson Medical Tower building at 1200 NW 15th St. around 6:40 a.m. Wednesday in the victim’s gray 2018 Nissan Maxima.
MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

Miami-Dade Police Arrest Man in Undercover Medical Fraud Bust

Police arrested a man Wednesday in Miami Lakes for allegedly practicing medicine without a license in Florida, officials said. After receiving a tip from the Department of Health, the Miami-Dade Police Department's Medical Crimes Unit made the bust at My Face and Body Aesthetics medical spa just as the man was about to inject Botox into an undercover detective’s face.
MIAMI LAKES, FL
fox35orlando.com

American crocodile found much farther north than usual in rare sighting at Florida beach

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - An 8-foot American crocodile was spotted out of its comfort zone in Central Florida in a rare sighting this week. The Brevard County Environmentally Endangered Lands Program posted a photo of the large reptile relaxing on the beach on Sunday in front of the Barrier Island Center in Brevard County – which is about 88 miles southeast of Orlando. The program called the encounter a "rare sighting" that far north.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
thewestottawan.com

Hurricane Ian destroys Sanibel Island

Holland resident Merrill Taylor is preparing her things to get on a flight to return to her home on Sanibel Island, but before she can go anywhere, she learns that Hurricane Ian is going towards Florida, and headed straight for her house. On Friday, September 23. Florida governor Ron DeSantis...
SANIBEL, FL
995qyk.com

5 Worst Florida Cities For Singles

Tampa Bay has lots of great spots to grab a drink, see a show, enjoy a meal or watch a game. In fact, both Tampa and Orlando ranked in the top 30 for best cities to live in America for singles. Miami came in at #39. But 5 Florida cities came in near the bottom of the rankings, according to Wallet Hub.
FLORIDA STATE

