flkeysnews.com
Florida COVID weekly update: New cases continue to climb across South Florida
As of Thursday, Dec. 8, the state has added an average of 2,584 cases and 14 deaths per day in the past seven days, according to Miami Herald calculations of data published by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s up from an average of 1,835 cases per day and down from an average of 32 deaths per day in the previous seven-day period.
flkeysnews.com
How much did gas prices drop in Florida? Where can you find the cheapest? Take a look
Let’s all go for a drive. You may be saying that more often as gas prices continue to drop in Florida. Some stations in Broward County are flashing gas prices of less than $3 a gallon. Over the past week in the Miami area, prices at the pump have...
flkeysnews.com
Are you heading to Florida’s Gulf Coast? Beware of red tide affecting several spots
A bloom of the toxic algae known as red tide continued to plague parts of Southwest Florida’s coastline over the past week with fish kills and respiratory irritation. Red tide has persisted since October, when elevated levels of algae reached the coast shortly after Hurricane Ian stirred up the Gulf of Mexico.
Pasco woman wins $1,000 a week for life from 7-Eleven lottery ticket
A Pasco County woman won $1,000 a week for life from a CASH4LIFE drawing, the Florida Lottery announced Monday.
Florida Hurricane Ian Deaths Up To 144
Medical examiners have confirmed 144 deaths from Hurricane Ian, with 67 in Lee County, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement reported Friday. The number of confirmed Ian-related deaths has gradually increased and was 141 on Dec. 1. The Category 4 hurricane made landfall Sept. 28
Florida lawyer claims $15 million top prize from Publix scratch-off ticket
The Florida Lottery announced Monday that a Florida man claimed the first ever top $15 million prize from one of its scratch-off games.
This Massive Flea Market in Florida is One of the Best Places To Shop in the Entire State
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local flea market can be a really fun way for your family to spend the day. You never know what kind of amazing deals and cool items you can find when you go.
Click10.com
‘I don’t want to have to do this to you, little man,’ suspect allegedly tells co-worker before stealing his car
MIAMI – A 36-year-old man was arrested Thursday after he allegedly stole his new co-worker’s vehicle in Miami, authorities said. According to the suspect’s arrest report, Talon Jackson, of Florida City, and the victim pulled up to the Jackson Medical Tower building at 1200 NW 15th St. around 6:40 a.m. Wednesday in the victim’s gray 2018 Nissan Maxima.
NBC Miami
Miami-Dade Police Arrest Man in Undercover Medical Fraud Bust
Police arrested a man Wednesday in Miami Lakes for allegedly practicing medicine without a license in Florida, officials said. After receiving a tip from the Department of Health, the Miami-Dade Police Department's Medical Crimes Unit made the bust at My Face and Body Aesthetics medical spa just as the man was about to inject Botox into an undercover detective’s face.
WSVN-TV
Collection or ‘junkyard’?: Neighbors fume over property packed with old cars
(WSVN) - From the air, this Southwest Dade neighborhood looks pretty typical. That is, until you take a closer look at the backyard of this home where instead of a pool, there is a parking lot. Gus: “It’s a junkyard in the middle of a residential– nice residential neighborhood.”...
flkeysnews.com
Florida legislators work on property insurance but warn there aren’t quick, easy fixes
Could Floridians see lower property insurance rates?. That was the testimony by Florida’s insurance regulator, who gave a tepid endorsement on Monday to Republican lawmakers’ latest plan to address Florida’s insurance crisis, the fourth in as many years. “I think that this will go a long way...
Florida man arrested after stealing over $1.3K in Walgreens toothbrushes, deputies say
A Florida man was arrested Monday after deputies said he stole $1,375 in toothbrushes from a Walgreens.
fox35orlando.com
American crocodile found much farther north than usual in rare sighting at Florida beach
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - An 8-foot American crocodile was spotted out of its comfort zone in Central Florida in a rare sighting this week. The Brevard County Environmentally Endangered Lands Program posted a photo of the large reptile relaxing on the beach on Sunday in front of the Barrier Island Center in Brevard County – which is about 88 miles southeast of Orlando. The program called the encounter a "rare sighting" that far north.
WSVN-TV
Florida Commission on Ethics finds Broward Sheriff Tony failed to disclose 1993 shooting
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony is facing more scrutiny about his past. Officials with the Florida Commission on Ethics said it concluded Tony failed to disclose that he’d shot and killed a man when he was a teenager back in 1993 when Gov. Ron DeSantis was considering appointing him to sheriff.
WPTV
Gov. Ron DeSantis' order stopping migrant kids' shelters in Florida from getting relicensed is still problem
TAMPA, Fla. — Whether migrant children who arrive in Florida without a guardian are still welcome in the state remains a question. Even those who advocate for these children don't have an answer. "Caring for children was one of the things that Florida just has always done," Melissa Marantes,...
thewestottawan.com
Hurricane Ian destroys Sanibel Island
Holland resident Merrill Taylor is preparing her things to get on a flight to return to her home on Sanibel Island, but before she can go anywhere, she learns that Hurricane Ian is going towards Florida, and headed straight for her house. On Friday, September 23. Florida governor Ron DeSantis...
Pasco County man wins $1M off 7-Eleven scratch-off ticket
A Pasco County man is a $1 million richer after scoring a winning Florida Lottery ticket from a 7-Eleven gas station.
A Florida man was arrested for suspected shoplifting at a Walmart store filled with dozens of police officers
The Osceola County Sheriff's Office said the man was found trying to steal items during the 'Shop with a Cop' event.
Florida Has One Of The Most Expensive Zip Codes In America
PropertyShark looked into where the wealthiest live in the country, which included one affluent Florida community.
995qyk.com
5 Worst Florida Cities For Singles
Tampa Bay has lots of great spots to grab a drink, see a show, enjoy a meal or watch a game. In fact, both Tampa and Orlando ranked in the top 30 for best cities to live in America for singles. Miami came in at #39. But 5 Florida cities came in near the bottom of the rankings, according to Wallet Hub.
Comments / 1