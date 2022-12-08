As of Thursday, Dec. 8, the state has added an average of 2,584 cases and 14 deaths per day in the past seven days, according to Miami Herald calculations of data published by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s up from an average of 1,835 cases per day and down from an average of 32 deaths per day in the previous seven-day period.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 HOUR AGO