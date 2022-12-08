Ludacris, Mercedes-Benz Partner For Atlanta Shoe Donation

Ludacris and Mercedes-Benz have teamed up to bring the holiday spirit . SCNOW reports that the 45-year-old emcee surprised children in Atlanta with over 500 pairs of new shoes ahead of Christmas.

Mercedes-Benz’s holiday giving program, Season to Shine, joined forces with the non-profit organization Shoes That Fit to provide children with new kicks to wear to school after the holidays. The luxury car company also tapped one of its brand ambassadors , the Southern hip-hop entrepreneur , to hand out more sneakers to elementary kids through his Ludacris Foundation.

“It’s all about giving kids moments they’re going to remember for the rest of their lives,” Luda said at Miles Elementary School. “And I think today is one of those days that just coming here and seeing the smiles on their faces and making sure that, you know, everything is just given to them and knowing that we’re here to help and we’re here to encourage them.”

Ludacris attends Mercedes-Benz USA teams up with Ludacris to donate new shoes to children as part of Season to Shine Holiday Giving Program on December 07, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.

The CEO and president of Mercedes, Dimitris Psillakis, spoke about the holiday giveaway in a press release, expressing his excitement for this year’s shoe drive.

“We are thrilled to partner with Shoes That Fit and donate sneakers to students across the country. This is a tangible step to ensure children arrive at school with confidence, prepared to learn, play, and succeed,” Psillakis said.

Atlanta Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Lisa Herring and Principal Thalise Perry also discussed the joy of the sneaker program. They stated that the opportunity for the kids to receive new shoes allows them to feel good about themselves and become more confident.

Herring said Luda and Mercedes’ partnership grants the children “an opportunity to have great confidence as they walk in confidence through new shoes that have been provided for them.”

“So when they feel good about themselves, they look good [and] they will perform high inside of our classroom,” Perry expressed. “So many of our students each day, we look to make sure that we can provide support for them, support for their families. And this is one key way of doing just that.”

The three-time Grammy-winning rapper also recently partnered with Google for a new single and interactive video, “ Buying All Black .” The track featured Flo Milli and 70 Black-owned businesses as a part of an effort to promote a third-annual “Black-owned Friday” campaign.