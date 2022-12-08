ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brittney Griner adjusting to life back in U.S.

WNBA star Brittney Griner is beginning her new life in the U.S. after being held in Russian captivity. NBC News’ Marissa Parra speaks to one of Griner’s Russian lawyers, Maria Blagovolina of Moscow’s Rybalkin, Gortsunyan, Dyakin and Partners.Dec. 13, 2022.
Trevor Reed family spokesman reacts to Griner’s release

(NewsNation) — Brittney Griner’s release came a little more than seven months after U.S. Marine Corps veteran Trevor Reed was freed in a prisoner swap. Reed spent nearly 1,000 days in Russian custody. Jonathan Franks, a spokesman for Reed’s family, said every family deals differently with its members...
