Brittney Griner adjusting to life back in U.S.
WNBA star Brittney Griner is beginning her new life in the U.S. after being held in Russian captivity. NBC News’ Marissa Parra speaks to one of Griner’s Russian lawyers, Maria Blagovolina of Moscow’s Rybalkin, Gortsunyan, Dyakin and Partners.Dec. 13, 2022.
Trevor Reed family spokesman reacts to Griner’s release
(NewsNation) — Brittney Griner’s release came a little more than seven months after U.S. Marine Corps veteran Trevor Reed was freed in a prisoner swap. Reed spent nearly 1,000 days in Russian custody. Jonathan Franks, a spokesman for Reed’s family, said every family deals differently with its members...
Brittney Griner dunks in first workout since release from Russian prison, basketball future still unknown
Brittney Griner picked up a basketball on Sunday afternoon at Fort Sam Houston in San Antonio, marking the first time the Phoenix Mercury star had done so in about 10 months. Instantly, she threw down a dunk. Griner has no plans to leave Fort Sam Houston anytime soon, her agent...
