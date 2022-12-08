Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Celebrating Christmas Time In Las VegasNick DaviesLas Vegas, NV
UNLV Football: Will Barry Odom's hire lead the program to the next level?Eugene AdamsParadise, NV
Which are Las Vegas Best All You Can Buffets?Nick DaviesLas Vegas, NV
Mountain West College Basketball Stories to FollowFlurrySportsLas Vegas, NV
Getting A Good Education In Las VegasNick DaviesLas Vegas, NV
Related
news3lv.com
Finger-licking Food Tours
Las Vegas (KSNV) — With all the food vegas has to offer, why not taste it all with the help of your own personal tour guide?. Joining me now is the founder of Finger-Licking Foodie Tours, Donald Contursi.
news3lv.com
Whiskey Skies offers holiday gifts with farmhouse charm
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The family-owned online boutique Whiskey Skies is bringing trendy chic and farmhouse charm to the whole family. It's a one-stop shop for holiday gifts, and owner Joanne Vitale joined us to show off a few ideas.
news3lv.com
Celebrate Hanukkah with 'Mensch on a Bench'
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The first night of Hannukah is on Sunday, Dec. 18, so what better way to celebrate eight nights than with a "Mensch on a Bench?" Creator Neal Hoffman joined us to talk all about it. Visit themenschonabench.com to learn more and to order yours!
news3lv.com
The Jonas Brothers return to Las Vegas for weekend residency in February
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Jonas Brothers are celebrating the new year in Las Vegas. The band announced their return to the Dolby Live at Park MGM for three new shows as part of their 'Live in Vegas' residency on February 17, 18, and 19, 2023. This comes following...
news3lv.com
Celebrate the holidays with the cast of FANTASY
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The strip's biggest tease is hosting some special shows for the holidays, some even coming with a gift. Joining me now with more are some of the cast of FANTASY Lorena Peril, Mariah Rivera, and Yessi Burgess.
news3lv.com
Sand Dollar Lounge serves up Christmas spirits
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Sand Dollar Lounge and Sand Dollar Downtown are back with holiday spirits. Chase Gordon joined us to talk about how Sand Dollar will serve up some festive events over the next few days.
news3lv.com
Henderson Silver Knights, Henderson police go on holiday shopping spree with youth program
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Henderson Silver Knights now teaming up with the Henderson Police Department to take local kids from the PAL Program on a holiday shopping spree at Target. The program supports and inspires Henderson youth to realize their full potential as productive members of society by...
news3lv.com
Lake Las Vegas celebrates the holidays with weekend Golf Cart Parade, wine event
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Lake Las Vegas is getting the community ready for Christmas after hosting some fun holiday events over the weekend. The resort's annual Christmas Golf Cart Parade took place Saturday night, where Lake Las Vegas residents and community partners showcased their best-decorated carts throughout The Village.
news3lv.com
National Finals Rodeo brings in over 170k attendees during ten-day fest
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The final numbers are in, and it's showing just how many people attended the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo (NFR) as it just wrapped up. More than 170,000 people attended this year's NFR event, which is more people compared to 2021's numbers. Jess Pope took home...
news3lv.com
New 'Game of Thrones' attraction announced for Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A new "Game of Thrones" attraction in Las Vegas has been announced, but most details are being kept under wraps. The website gotdragonslv.com opens by playing a video of a charred Las Vegas backdrop with several dragons flying overhead. It touts "Game of Thrones Dragons...
news3lv.com
Vegas Test Kitchen celebrates two years in downtown
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas community joined in celebrating one of downtown's favorite eateries on Sunday. Vegas Test Kitchen marked two years downtown with a culinary party for the whole community. Throughout its journey, Downtown Las Vegas’ first food hall has shared its kitchen with 75 concepts...
news3lv.com
Hawaii regular scores $337K jackpot at California Hotel in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A regular visitor to the Ninth Island will be going back to Hawaii six figures richer. John A. from Hawaii hit a $337,654 jackpot while playing at The California Hotel and Casino last week, according to Boyd Gaming. He hit a seven-card straight flush at...
news3lv.com
Dillon Francis kicks off Wynn Winter Series party
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The winter cold is not stopping the party in Las Vegas. Encore Beach Club at the Wynn kicked off its three-day Winter Series. Dillon Francis kept it hot in the winter room with his live DJ set on Saturday. RL Grime continues the winter celebration...
news3lv.com
New report ranks Las Vegas one of ten best cities for New Year's celebrations
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Sin City knows how to party. In its annual report, Wallethub ranked the ten best cities for New Year's, with Las Vegas taking bronze behind New York and Orlando. The financial website looked at different metrics like entertainment and food, costs, safety and accessibility, ranking...
news3lv.com
Local boy who survived severe case of RSV plays concert for UMC staff and visitors
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A local 13-year-old boy successfully recovered from a severe case of RSV, and he's thanking those at UMC's pediatric ICU for their help with the power of music. Markus Brown was born prematurely and weighed only one pound. He's suffered several health, vision, and speech...
news3lv.com
Las Vegas Metro Police Department welcomes special honorary officer
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metro Police Department would like to welcome honorary Officer DJ Daniel. According to LVMPD, Devarjaye “DJ” Daniel, 11, from Pearland, Texas, is battling brain cancer and is on a mission to be sworn in by as many law enforcement agencies as possible.
news3lv.com
Regional Transportation Commission celebrates 30 years in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada (RTC) is celebrating 30 years of providing rides to Nevadans in our community. The RTC has supplied more than 1.5 billion rides since its inception, and it has been a valuable resource for those needing transportation. The transit...
news3lv.com
Centennial Subaru now hiring for new dealership
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Centennial Subaru will be opening in the Las Vegas valley soon. That means there are employment opportunities, and general manager Ryon Walters joined us to talk all about it.
news3lv.com
UMC hosts holiday celebration for pediatric burn survivors
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — UMC is bringing the holiday spirit to its pediatric burn survivors. The UMC Lions Burn Care Center hosted the "Lil' Roar" holiday celebration on Saturday. Local firefighters joined patients in fire truck tours, outdoor games, and a teddy bear clinic. The Firefighters of Southern Nevada...
news3lv.com
Station Casinos seeks to build new resort in growing west Henderson area
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Station Casinos is looking to grow its footprint in the Las Vegas valley with a proposed 600-room hotel and casino in the growing west Henderson area. The Henderson City Council is set to consider Tuesday a sale of just under four acres of city property at Bicentennial Parkway and Via Inspirada.
Comments / 0