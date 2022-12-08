ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Finger-licking Food Tours

Las Vegas (KSNV) — With all the food vegas has to offer, why not taste it all with the help of your own personal tour guide?. Joining me now is the founder of Finger-Licking Foodie Tours, Donald Contursi.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Whiskey Skies offers holiday gifts with farmhouse charm

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The family-owned online boutique Whiskey Skies is bringing trendy chic and farmhouse charm to the whole family. It's a one-stop shop for holiday gifts, and owner Joanne Vitale joined us to show off a few ideas.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Celebrate Hanukkah with 'Mensch on a Bench'

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The first night of Hannukah is on Sunday, Dec. 18, so what better way to celebrate eight nights than with a "Mensch on a Bench?" Creator Neal Hoffman joined us to talk all about it. Visit themenschonabench.com to learn more and to order yours!
LAS VEGAS, NV
Celebrate the holidays with the cast of FANTASY

Las Vegas (KSNV) — The strip's biggest tease is hosting some special shows for the holidays, some even coming with a gift. Joining me now with more are some of the cast of FANTASY Lorena Peril, Mariah Rivera, and Yessi Burgess.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Sand Dollar Lounge serves up Christmas spirits

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Sand Dollar Lounge and Sand Dollar Downtown are back with holiday spirits. Chase Gordon joined us to talk about how Sand Dollar will serve up some festive events over the next few days.
LAS VEGAS, NV
New 'Game of Thrones' attraction announced for Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A new "Game of Thrones" attraction in Las Vegas has been announced, but most details are being kept under wraps. The website gotdragonslv.com opens by playing a video of a charred Las Vegas backdrop with several dragons flying overhead. It touts "Game of Thrones Dragons...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Vegas Test Kitchen celebrates two years in downtown

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas community joined in celebrating one of downtown's favorite eateries on Sunday. Vegas Test Kitchen marked two years downtown with a culinary party for the whole community. Throughout its journey, Downtown Las Vegas’ first food hall has shared its kitchen with 75 concepts...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Dillon Francis kicks off Wynn Winter Series party

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The winter cold is not stopping the party in Las Vegas. Encore Beach Club at the Wynn kicked off its three-day Winter Series. Dillon Francis kept it hot in the winter room with his live DJ set on Saturday. RL Grime continues the winter celebration...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Las Vegas Metro Police Department welcomes special honorary officer

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metro Police Department would like to welcome honorary Officer DJ Daniel. According to LVMPD, Devarjaye “DJ” Daniel, 11, from Pearland, Texas, is battling brain cancer and is on a mission to be sworn in by as many law enforcement agencies as possible.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Regional Transportation Commission celebrates 30 years in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada (RTC) is celebrating 30 years of providing rides to Nevadans in our community. The RTC has supplied more than 1.5 billion rides since its inception, and it has been a valuable resource for those needing transportation. The transit...
LAS VEGAS, NV
UMC hosts holiday celebration for pediatric burn survivors

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — UMC is bringing the holiday spirit to its pediatric burn survivors. The UMC Lions Burn Care Center hosted the "Lil' Roar" holiday celebration on Saturday. Local firefighters joined patients in fire truck tours, outdoor games, and a teddy bear clinic. The Firefighters of Southern Nevada...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Station Casinos seeks to build new resort in growing west Henderson area

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Station Casinos is looking to grow its footprint in the Las Vegas valley with a proposed 600-room hotel and casino in the growing west Henderson area. The Henderson City Council is set to consider Tuesday a sale of just under four acres of city property at Bicentennial Parkway and Via Inspirada.
HENDERSON, NV

