News 3's Krystal Allan recieves honors at 2022 Athena International Awards
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Women's Chamber of Commerce of Nevada honored some women making a difference in our community over the weekend. Our very own Krystal Allan was honored for her media work during the 19th annual Athena Awards program. She and other local women were honored for...
National Finals Rodeo brings in over 170k attendees during ten-day fest
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The final numbers are in, and it's showing just how many people attended the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo (NFR) as it just wrapped up. More than 170,000 people attended this year's NFR event, which is more people compared to 2021's numbers. Jess Pope took home...
Regional Transportation Commission celebrates 30 years in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada (RTC) is celebrating 30 years of providing rides to Nevadans in our community. The RTC has supplied more than 1.5 billion rides since its inception, and it has been a valuable resource for those needing transportation. The transit...
New report ranks Las Vegas one of ten best cities for New Year's celebrations
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Sin City knows how to party. In its annual report, Wallethub ranked the ten best cities for New Year's, with Las Vegas taking bronze behind New York and Orlando. The financial website looked at different metrics like entertainment and food, costs, safety and accessibility, ranking...
Station Casinos seeks to build new resort in growing west Henderson area
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Station Casinos is looking to grow its footprint in the Las Vegas valley with a proposed 600-room hotel and casino in the growing west Henderson area. The Henderson City Council is set to consider Tuesday a sale of just under four acres of city property at Bicentennial Parkway and Via Inspirada.
Up to the Challenge: Kelly Curran takes on hotel housekeeping
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — For Up to the Challenge, your favorite News 3 Today personalities take on some of the everyday jobs around Las Vegas. This week, Kelly Curran learns what it takes to be a hotel housekeeper. She went to Virgin Hotels Las Vegas to find out more.
Henderson Silver Knights, Henderson police go on holiday shopping spree with youth program
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Henderson Silver Knights now teaming up with the Henderson Police Department to take local kids from the PAL Program on a holiday shopping spree at Target. The program supports and inspires Henderson youth to realize their full potential as productive members of society by...
Lower CCSD enrollment numbers lead to $32 million budget loss, impact in our classrooms
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Since the start of the pandemic, we've seen a decrease in the number of students in our Clark County School District. It's costing the nation's fifth-largest school district millions of dollars. "It's not surprising to me at all," Vicki Kreidel, a CCSD teacher and president...
BLM announces recreation fee increase at Red Rock Canyon in 2023
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A fee increase is coming to Red Rock Canyon next year. On Tuesday, officials with the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) announced the recreation fee increase coming to Red Rock Canyon in Las Vegas. Starting January 1, 2023, passenger vehicles will be charged a $20...
UMC hosts holiday celebration for pediatric burn survivors
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — UMC is bringing the holiday spirit to its pediatric burn survivors. The UMC Lions Burn Care Center hosted the "Lil' Roar" holiday celebration on Saturday. Local firefighters joined patients in fire truck tours, outdoor games, and a teddy bear clinic. The Firefighters of Southern Nevada...
Caesars announces spring, summer dates for 2023 World Series of Poker
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Caesars Entertainment has announced spring and summer dates for the 2023 World Series of Poker. The annual high-stakes poker tournament will begin on May 30 and run through July 18 on the Las Vegas Strip, the company announced Monday. The series will be held at...
Henderson police seek suspect that robbed casino cage at Green Valley Ranch
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Henderson Police Department is looking for a suspect they say robbed the casino cage at Green Valley Ranch. It happened on Dec. 12 around 8:55 p.m. Police say a black male adult entered the casino and demanded cash from the cage employee. The suspect did not brandish a firearm during the incident.
Hawaii regular scores $337K jackpot at California Hotel in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A regular visitor to the Ninth Island will be going back to Hawaii six figures richer. John A. from Hawaii hit a $337,654 jackpot while playing at The California Hotel and Casino last week, according to Boyd Gaming. He hit a seven-card straight flush at...
Centennial Subaru now hiring for new dealership
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Centennial Subaru will be opening in the Las Vegas valley soon. That means there are employment opportunities, and general manager Ryon Walters joined us to talk all about it.
Celebrate the holidays with the cast of FANTASY
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The strip's biggest tease is hosting some special shows for the holidays, some even coming with a gift. Joining me now with more are some of the cast of FANTASY Lorena Peril, Mariah Rivera, and Yessi Burgess.
Las Vegas is one of ten cities to host NBA/WNBA Jr. League basketball
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Hoop Hospitality in partnership with the WNBA World Champion Las Vegas Aces will be offering individual & team registrations for Boys & Girls ages 6-14 years for beginner to intermediate skill levels. We are also looking for some extra volunteer coaches with previous high- level coaching experience.
Dillon Francis kicks off Wynn Winter Series party
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The winter cold is not stopping the party in Las Vegas. Encore Beach Club at the Wynn kicked off its three-day Winter Series. Dillon Francis kept it hot in the winter room with his live DJ set on Saturday. RL Grime continues the winter celebration...
Sand Dollar Lounge serves up Christmas spirits
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Sand Dollar Lounge and Sand Dollar Downtown are back with holiday spirits. Chase Gordon joined us to talk about how Sand Dollar will serve up some festive events over the next few days.
New 'Game of Thrones' attraction announced for Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A new "Game of Thrones" attraction in Las Vegas has been announced, but most details are being kept under wraps. The website gotdragonslv.com opens by playing a video of a charred Las Vegas backdrop with several dragons flying overhead. It touts "Game of Thrones Dragons...
Clark County officials offer tips for dealing with upcoming winter weather
Las Vegas (KSNV) — With freezing temperatures expected this week, county officials are offering some advice and tips to help Las Vegas residents stay safe and warm. The county has provided the list of tips below for valley residents:. Winterize Your Home. Insulate walls and attic, caulk, and weather-strip...
