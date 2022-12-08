ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
news3lv.com

Regional Transportation Commission celebrates 30 years in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada (RTC) is celebrating 30 years of providing rides to Nevadans in our community. The RTC has supplied more than 1.5 billion rides since its inception, and it has been a valuable resource for those needing transportation. The transit...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Station Casinos seeks to build new resort in growing west Henderson area

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Station Casinos is looking to grow its footprint in the Las Vegas valley with a proposed 600-room hotel and casino in the growing west Henderson area. The Henderson City Council is set to consider Tuesday a sale of just under four acres of city property at Bicentennial Parkway and Via Inspirada.
HENDERSON, NV
news3lv.com

Up to the Challenge: Kelly Curran takes on hotel housekeeping

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — For Up to the Challenge, your favorite News 3 Today personalities take on some of the everyday jobs around Las Vegas. This week, Kelly Curran learns what it takes to be a hotel housekeeper. She went to Virgin Hotels Las Vegas to find out more.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

BLM announces recreation fee increase at Red Rock Canyon in 2023

Las Vegas (KSNV) — A fee increase is coming to Red Rock Canyon next year. On Tuesday, officials with the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) announced the recreation fee increase coming to Red Rock Canyon in Las Vegas. Starting January 1, 2023, passenger vehicles will be charged a $20...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

UMC hosts holiday celebration for pediatric burn survivors

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — UMC is bringing the holiday spirit to its pediatric burn survivors. The UMC Lions Burn Care Center hosted the "Lil' Roar" holiday celebration on Saturday. Local firefighters joined patients in fire truck tours, outdoor games, and a teddy bear clinic. The Firefighters of Southern Nevada...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Henderson police seek suspect that robbed casino cage at Green Valley Ranch

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Henderson Police Department is looking for a suspect they say robbed the casino cage at Green Valley Ranch. It happened on Dec. 12 around 8:55 p.m. Police say a black male adult entered the casino and demanded cash from the cage employee. The suspect did not brandish a firearm during the incident.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Celebrate the holidays with the cast of FANTASY

Las Vegas (KSNV) — The strip's biggest tease is hosting some special shows for the holidays, some even coming with a gift. Joining me now with more are some of the cast of FANTASY Lorena Peril, Mariah Rivera, and Yessi Burgess.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Las Vegas is one of ten cities to host NBA/WNBA Jr. League basketball

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Hoop Hospitality in partnership with the WNBA World Champion Las Vegas Aces will be offering individual & team registrations for Boys & Girls ages 6-14 years for beginner to intermediate skill levels. We are also looking for some extra volunteer coaches with previous high- level coaching experience.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Dillon Francis kicks off Wynn Winter Series party

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The winter cold is not stopping the party in Las Vegas. Encore Beach Club at the Wynn kicked off its three-day Winter Series. Dillon Francis kept it hot in the winter room with his live DJ set on Saturday. RL Grime continues the winter celebration...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Sand Dollar Lounge serves up Christmas spirits

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Sand Dollar Lounge and Sand Dollar Downtown are back with holiday spirits. Chase Gordon joined us to talk about how Sand Dollar will serve up some festive events over the next few days.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

New 'Game of Thrones' attraction announced for Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A new "Game of Thrones" attraction in Las Vegas has been announced, but most details are being kept under wraps. The website gotdragonslv.com opens by playing a video of a charred Las Vegas backdrop with several dragons flying overhead. It touts "Game of Thrones Dragons...
LAS VEGAS, NV

