ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, IN

Man sentenced for hitting, killing Columbus East student Lily Streeval in 2021

By James Howell Jr.
WRTV
WRTV
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ICp3R_0jcFuUGP00

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY — The man convicted of hitting and killing Columbus East High School student Lily Streeval in 2021 as she walked to her school bus has been sentenced to prison.

Shiam Sunder Shankara Subramanian was found guilty of charges stemming from leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death or catastrophic injury and passing [a] school bus when arm signal is extended causing death in September.

On Thursday, Subramanian was sentenced to four years in prison and two years of probation to follow his incarceration time.

Lily Streeval died from her injuries.

The incident occurred in the 1900 block of S. Gladstone Avenue.

According to court documents, a witness followed Subramanian's vehicle and told him he had hit a child at the bus stop and that he was being followed.

Subramanian then tried to turn around to leave the scene when his car got stuck on an embankment, according to the affidavit.

Subramanian's vehicle had a shattered windshield, dented hood and "multiple other markings and damage indicating it had been involved in a recent crash."

TOP STORIES: Bullet links Richard Allen to Delphi murders | New push to name 17 unidentified victims of Indiana serial killer | Who is Herbert Baumeister? What we know about Indiana serial killer | IACS says 'animals will die' if they don't get fosters, adopters soon | Richard Allen charged in 2017 murders of Libby & Abby

Comments / 19

AP_001911.095e9e47348e413b9d191486928b31ce.1959
4d ago

Doesn’t seem fair. Her life was taken from her and he only gets 4 years??? Especially after fleeing the scene and still trying to get away after he was informed of what he had caused. I think we need new sentencing guidelines for this kind of crime.

Reply(2)
20
Hoosier Mama
4d ago

Unbelievable, 4 years. I would love to know who the Judge was. I will not vote for the Judge in the next election. This man deserved life. I am sure it is because he is a middle eastern is why he only got 4 years. If it had been an American, they would have gotten life. UNBELIEVABLE. I am thoroughly pissed about this.

Reply(1)
11
David Frazee
4d ago

If you hit a kid who's trying to get on the bus while the arm is extended , you deserve life in prison. Couple years ago, a lady hit 4 kids (killing 3) and got about the same time. Ridiculous!

Reply
8
Related
wbiw.com

Uncooperative man arrested when officers served a search warrant

BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested on Friday, December 9th on a charge of resisting arrest after Conservation Officers and Officers with the Indiana Gaming Commission went to 7579 Tunnelton Road to execute a search warrant. Although officers could hear movement inside, officers did not get a response...
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Police find passed out man and meth in a vehicle, arrest made

MITCHELL – A Bedford man was arrested Thursday on a meth charge after Mitchell Police received a report of a male passed out in a silver Impala at the Marathon station on State Road 37. When police arrived they attempted to wake 40-year-old Joshua Early. Police say they found...
MITCHELL, IN
FOX59

DNR: Man cited for shooting, killing bobcat in Owen County

OWEN COUNTY, Ind. — A Putnam County man was preliminarily charged after Indiana conservation officers say he killed a bobcat. According to Indiana DNR law enforcement, someone called into the DNR’s tip line, saying they had seen a man shoot at two bobcats in Owen County. After an investigation, DNR said the man killed one […]
OWEN COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Danville man accused of pointing gun at family member during argument

HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. — A Danville man was arrested after police said he pulled a firearm on his son-in-law while several children were in the same room. Danville police and the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Department responded to a home on Heritage Drive on Thursday. According to court documents, Garry Edwards, 69, had gotten into a […]
DANVILLE, IN
WHAS 11

Indiana man, girlfriend arrested in deadly drug deal gone wrong

BROWNSBURG, Ind. — A man and his girlfriend are charged for a deadly drug deal gone wrong at a Brownsburg park on Thursday night. Deamonta McIntyre is facing a murder charge and Kee Meh is charged with assisting a criminal. Police identified 23-year-old McIntyre as the suspect in the...
BROWNSBURG, IN
WRBI Radio

Decatur County man’s death under investigation

Decatur County, IN — Authorities in Decatur County are investigating a man’s death. Decatur County Sheriff’s deputies responded Friday evening to a home after someone doing a welfare check found 48-year-old Michael Adams dead from a single gunshot wound to the chest. The Sheriff’s Office says the...
DECATUR COUNTY, IN
WTHR

IMPD investigating shooting on south US 31

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating a shooting on the far south side of Indianapolis early Sunday afternoon. Officers were called to a strip mall on U.S. 31 near the intersection of Stop 11 Road just before 12:45 p.m. Sunday on a reported shooting and found the man, whose name was not shared.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

IMPD: 2 women arrested for robbing 5 Indianapolis banks

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has announced the arrests of two women who are accused of robbing five different banks across Indianapolis in the last several months. Ashley Thompson, 31, and Tazhane Brooks, 25, were both arrested for the bank robberies and face felony robbery charges. According to police, Thompson and Brooks are […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
korncountry.com

Judy Jackson leaving sheriff’s office

COLUMBUS, Ind. – Judy Jackson, the public information officer (PIO) at the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office, is calling it quits at the end of the year. “My first job was working for my dad at the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office in 1962,” Jackson said. “I thank Sheriff Myers for allowing my career to come full circle.”
BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, IN
WRTV

WRTV

39K+
Followers
8K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Indianapolis, Indiana news and weather from WRTV, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wrtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy