Man sentenced for hitting, killing Columbus East student Lily Streeval in 2021

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY — The man convicted of hitting and killing Columbus East High School student Lily Streeval in 2021 as she walked to her school bus has been sentenced to prison.

Shiam Sunder Shankara Subramanian was found guilty of charges stemming from leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death or catastrophic injury and passing [a] school bus when arm signal is extended causing death in September.

On Thursday, Subramanian was sentenced to four years in prison and two years of probation to follow his incarceration time.

Lily Streeval died from her injuries.

The incident occurred in the 1900 block of S. Gladstone Avenue.

According to court documents, a witness followed Subramanian's vehicle and told him he had hit a child at the bus stop and that he was being followed.

Subramanian then tried to turn around to leave the scene when his car got stuck on an embankment, according to the affidavit.

Subramanian's vehicle had a shattered windshield, dented hood and "multiple other markings and damage indicating it had been involved in a recent crash."