All of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s fresh attacks on the royal family in $100M Netflix series
Exactly three months after the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan have unleashed a new tirade of accusations against the royal family in their hotly anticipated, $100 million Netflix documentary series. The couple, who left the royal “firm” in 2020 and now reside in Montecito, Calif., start the series with a solemn statement claiming the royal family “declined to comment” on the contents of the series. Buckingham Palace and Kensington Palace were quick to fire back, saying they had not been contacted through official channels by the couple’s Archewell production company or Netflix, which produced the show. As Harry,...
buzzfeednews.com
Prince Harry Said The Royal Family Didn’t Think His Relationship With Meghan Markle Would Last Because She Was An Actor
Prince Harry revealed that members of the royal family didn’t think the relationship between him and his then-girlfriend Meghan Markle would last because she was an actor, with Meghan adding that her job was “the biggest problem” for Harry’s relatives. The couple made the comments in...
Royal Family Fires Back About Being Asked to Give Their Side for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Docuseries
If you watched Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's new docuseries on Netflix than you saw a disclaimer that said the royal family declined to comment. But is that true?
In Style
The Royal Staff Has a Low-key Rude Nickname for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
It's no secret that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, have some unresolved beef with the royal family. Whether you heard it from the tabloids, Markle's podcast Archetypes, or that bombshell Oprah Winfrey interview, we've gotten the Sussexes' side of the story. But now, an undisclosed nickname reportedly given to the husband-and-wife duo by the royal staff is coming to light — and it's actually kind of rude.
Biggest Bombshells From The First Volume Of Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Netflix Docuseries
After months of anticipation, the first half of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix docuseries finally debuted on Thursday, December 8.Prior to the big premiere, the parents-of-two mostly kept their lips zipped about filming, though the former actress hinted she wasn't completely satisfied with the final result."It’s nice to be able to trust someone with our story — a seasoned director [Liz Garbus] whose work I’ve long admired — even if it means it may not be the way we would have told it. But that’s not why we’re telling it," she shared in her recent Variety interview. "We’re trusting...
Meghan Markle reveals Prince Harry came in late and ‘sweaty’ for their first date
Meghan Markle has reveled that Prince Harry turned up late and “sweaty” for their first date.Recalling the early days of their courtship in Netflix’s newly released Harry & Meghan series, she said she thought he was late on purpose because of his “ego.”“I was panicking, I was freaking out - I was sweating,” Harry admitted, sharing that he was caught in traffic on the way to 76 Dean Street in Soho.The 41-year-old said the “single girl summer” she had planned for 2016 was knocked sideways by the “plot twist” that was Harry.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More ITV ‘vigorously defended’ Piers Morgan in Ofcom probe over MeghanEverything we learned from the new Finding Freedom epilogueHarry and Meghan will not name person who commented on Archie’s skin
Palace Claims ‘Harry & Meghan’ Show Includes a Direct Lie
A senior official source at Buckingham Palace has directly refuted a statement made at the outset of the new Netflix show Harry & Meghan suggesting that the royal family was invited to comment on the show. Given that Harry and Meghan’s company Archewell is a co-producer of the show, with a prominent credit at the end, this will be perceived as a direct attack on the couple’s credibility. In the opening credits of the first episode of Harry & Meghan, which dropped Thursday, a statement appeared on screen saying: “Members of the Royal Family declined to comment on the content within this series.” However, a senior source at the palace said that neither Buckingham Palace, nor Kensington Palace nor any members of the royal family were “approached for comment on the content of the series.” Asked to clarify that the statement published by Netflix at the outset of the show was misleading, the source said that was “correct,” reiterating that the palace was “not aware” of any request for comment.
Prince Harry’s Ex-Girlfriends and Rumored Flings Before Meghan Markle Marriage
Before Prince Harry decided to settle down and marry Meghan Markle, his relationship status often made headlines. From his rumored hookup with a former Real Housewife to his on-again, off-again relationship with Chelsy Davy, Us Weekly Scroll through for a timeline of Harry’s ex-girlfriends and rumored flings, Us Weekly breaks down his dating history. “For […]
Meghan Markle family tree: Who are the Duchess of Sussex’s family?
Since marrying Prince Harry, Meghan Markle has undoubtedly become one of the most famous women in the world.While the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped back as working members of the royal family in 2020, they are now set to release a highly anticipated, tell-all documentary about their life as royals.But, aside from what we know about her in-laws including King Charles III, Prince William and Kate Middleton, who are Markle’s own family?From an estranged father and half-siblings to her two children, here’s a breakdown of the Duchess of Sussex’s family.Doria RaglandMarkle’s mother is Doria Ragland, 66, and the...
Prince Harry claims there was ‘leaking but also planting of stories’ involving Meghan Markle
Prince Harry has claimed that there was a “leaking but also planting of stories” about Meghan Markle, in a new trailer for their Netflix documentary,In the trailer released on Monday (5 December), the Duke of Sussex said there is a history of “pain and suffering of women marrying into this institution”, appearing to reference the media and public frenzy surrounding his late mother, Princess Diana, as well as Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, and his own wife, the Duchess of Sussex.The highly-anticipated documentary, titled Harry and Meghan, is set to be released in two parts on Thursday 8 December...
Prince William, Kate Middleton Confident Not To Be Overshadowed By Prince Harry, Meghan Markle During US Visit
Prince William and Kate Middleton will be making their way to the U.S. for the Earthshot Prize ceremony on Friday, December 2. The royal couple's tour will start on Wednesday, November 30, so will Prince Harry and Meghan Markle overshadow them?
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Set the Record Straight on What Really Happened on Engagement Night
There's more to the story of how Prince Harry popped the question to Meghan Markle Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are revisiting the night he proposed. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared the full story of the night they got engaged their new docuseries Harry & Meghan, now streaming on Netflix. "I wanted to do it earlier, because I had to ask permission from my grandmother," Harry, 38, began in a sit-down interview beside his wife of four years. "I couldn't do it outside of the U.K." "I did pop a bottle of...
Elle
Harry & Meghan Reveals Exactly How Prince Harry Proposed to Meghan Markle
Harry & Meghan - Official Trailer (Netflix) Harry & Meghan - Official Trailer (Netflix) Before Prince Harry decided to propose to Meghan Markle in November 2017, the royal heir had tried-and-true long-term relationship collateral to depend upon: a dog. In the new docuseries Harry & Meghan, the prince jokes that he wasn’t positive the Suits actress would accept his engagement ring, but he figured odds were in his favor given that Guy, Markle’s pet beagle, was staying at his place. “She’d already moved Guy over,” Harry said. “So I had Guy as a hostage.” In the series, part of the couple’s headline-making deal with Netflix, the couple reveals their full engagement story, including the important role Guy got to play during the proposal.
Elle
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Discuss the 'Frenzy' and Harassment After News of Their Relationship Leaked
Harry & Meghan - Official Trailer (Netflix) Harry & Meghan - Official Trailer (Netflix) Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Harry & Meghan Netflix docuseries devoted its first episode to exploring the beginning of their relationship, from their first two dates in London to the few months they spent long-distance dating. But the episode ended—and the second episode began—by detailing what happened when media outlets broke the news of their relationship, and the harassment of Meghan began.
10 details you may have missed in Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Netflix docuseries
The first three episodes of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Netflix docuseries provide an intimate glimpse into their love story.
ETOnline.com
Meghan Markle's Relationship With Prince William, Kate Middleton Was 'Cool' From the Start: Royal Expert Says
Meghan Markle's relationship with Prince William and Kate Middleton has never been an easy one. In fact, royal expert Katie Nicholl says her relationship with the senior royals was "cool from the start." Nicholl spoke with ET's Kevin Frazier following the release of Meghan and Prince Harry's new Netflix docuseries,...
BBC
Harry and Meghan on Netflix: Royals 'didn't understand need to protect Meghan'
Some royals questioned why Meghan should be protected from press harassment, Prince Harry has claimed in the couple's new Netflix documentary. Harry said some members of the family felt negative treatment in the media was "a rite of passage" - but he added: "The difference is the race element." The...
Meghan Markle And Prince Harry’s Netflix Series Now Has A Release Date
The Duke of Sussex talks about planted stories and knowing "the full truth" in an explosive new trailer.
Prince Harry says he and Meghan Markle ‘met over Instagram’
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’ s love story started thanks to Instagram! The Duke of Sussex revealed in the first episode of their Netflix documentary series, Harry & Meghan, that he and his wife “met over” the app. RELATED: Meghan Markle explains why she wanted to make...
