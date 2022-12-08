ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

City of Lansing sells portion of North Cemetery

By Larry Wallace
WSYM FOX 47
WSYM FOX 47
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Pa6Xu_0jcFuPqm00

Pretty soon, the land in Lansing's North Cemetery will get a new purpose.

"The voters approved it for sale, and so it was purchased by a developer and will be a part of a development to build duplexes,” said Lansing City Councilwoman Patricia Spitzley.

That developer, VMG construction, has been eyeing the location since the group bought the land right next to it.

“It will be a win-win situation because this land was never really going to get used for cemetery purposes,” said resident Loretta Stanaway.

Stanaway is the president of the nonprofit group Friends of Lansing Historic Cemeteries. She supported the purchase because it will help accomplish the goals of her organization.

“We actually advocated for that with the condition that the funds in the sale will be used towards the cemeteries improvements,” Stanaway said.

VMG bought the land from the city for $8,500, which was $500 more than the appraisal price, and with sale now finalized, most say it’s a win for everyone, especially the community.

“For the south end of town, it cleans up a piece of property and just turns it into very good beneficial use,” Spitzley said.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mibiz.com

GR branch workers at largest Michigan credit union seek to unionize

GRAND RAPIDS — Staff at Lake Michigan Credit Union’s South Division branch in Grand Rapids are seeking a vote for union representation. A majority of employees at the branch filed a petition with federal regulators seeking an election to decide whether to form a union with representation from the Communications Workers of America, according to a statement issued today by The Committee for Better Banks.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
UPMATTERS

Looking back: How the Kerns Hotel fire shook Lansing, Michigan’s Legislature

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — On this day 88 years ago, Lansing’s Kerns Hotel caught fire, killing at least 34 people and injuring 44 more — including 14 firefighters. The fire had ramifications far beyond the families who lost loved ones. Seven Michigan lawmakers were killed in the blaze, and special elections triggered by the fire took away one party’s control over the state House.
LANSING, MI
themanchestermirror.com

U-M hospital system to acquire Sparrow Health in latest Michigan merger

Decrease Font Size Increase Font Size Text Size Print This Page Send by Email. Lansing-based Sparrow Health System is to be absorbed into Michigan Medicine by next summer — a move that hospital leaders say will expand access to specialty medicine in mid-Michigan and put Sparrow on better financial footing, the health systems announced Friday.
LANSING, MI
WWMTCw

City of Battle Creek receives over $463,000 for 20th Street reconstruction

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The City of Battle Creek was among nine who received grant funding to rebuild local roads, according to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in a release Friday. "Today’s road repair grants will help us fix the damn roads and help Michiganders go to work, drop their kids off at school, and run errands safely." Whitmer said. "Today’s grants are the latest in a long line of economic development investments we have made in recent years to make Michigan more competitive. I will work with anyone to advance our economic development and build up our infrastructure so we can create opportunities for Michiganders everywhere."
BATTLE CREEK, MI
Banana 101.5

How Many Bottles Are You Legally Allowed To Return Per Day In MI?

We've all been a part of the evolution of bottle deposit returns in Michigan... manual counting by a store employee for a cartload to automated machines we fed ourselves. That 10 cents per bottle or can added up quickly for lunch or enough gas to get you to work for a day. (Speaking of food, you should check out this bucket list of Genesee County Restaurants--one in every city/town and this one for Lapeer County, here.)
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
Detroit News

Insider: Michigan lawmakers' farewells warn of money's influence in Lansing

A few departing Michigan state lawmakers Tuesday and Wednesday used their farewell speeches to lament the Lansing political culture and warn their colleagues and successors of the need for change. Rep. Sue Allor, R-Wolverine, in her farewell address thanked former House Appropriations Chair Rep. Thomas Albert and House Speaker Jason...
MICHIGAN STATE
MLive

Long a GOP stronghold, Midland’s politics are shifting

MIDLAND, MI — Dan Kildee knows the menu at Molasses like the back of his hand. The U.S. Congressman’s familiarity with the downtown Midland eatery came during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic, when he visited his daughter in the city and regularly ordered barbecue takeout from the restaurant.
MIDLAND, MI
WILX-TV

Ionia County requests public input on hazard mitigation plan

IONIA, Mich. (WILX) - Officials with Ionia County are seeking input from residents to help them put together a hazard mitigation plan. Some of those hazards include extreme cold, invasive species and wildfires. “Community input is an integral part of the Hazard Mitigation Plan development process, and we greatly appreciate...
IONIA COUNTY, MI
WSYM FOX 47

WSYM FOX 47

14K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Lansing-Jackson, Michigan news and weather from WSYM FOX 47, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox47news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy