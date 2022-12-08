City of Lansing sells portion of North Cemetery

Pretty soon, the land in Lansing's North Cemetery will get a new purpose.

"The voters approved it for sale, and so it was purchased by a developer and will be a part of a development to build duplexes,” said Lansing City Councilwoman Patricia Spitzley.

That developer, VMG construction, has been eyeing the location since the group bought the land right next to it.

“It will be a win-win situation because this land was never really going to get used for cemetery purposes,” said resident Loretta Stanaway.

Stanaway is the president of the nonprofit group Friends of Lansing Historic Cemeteries. She supported the purchase because it will help accomplish the goals of her organization.

“We actually advocated for that with the condition that the funds in the sale will be used towards the cemeteries improvements,” Stanaway said.

VMG bought the land from the city for $8,500, which was $500 more than the appraisal price, and with sale now finalized, most say it’s a win for everyone, especially the community.

“For the south end of town, it cleans up a piece of property and just turns it into very good beneficial use,” Spitzley said.

