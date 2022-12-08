Kyle Valentine waited his turn and now he’s the starting QB for defending Class L champion Maloney in the state final

Kyle Valentine played football for three years before he got his chance to be a starter at Maloney.

He was the backup to Angel Arce, who took the Spartans to their first championship in Class L last year and is now playing at UMass-Dartmouth. As a sophomore, Arce passed for over 2,000 yards; last year, he passed for 1,946.

So Valentine, who also plays baseball for the Spartans, played junior varsity and waited. This year, he got his chance.

And he has made the most of it. Valentine, a senior, has passed for 1,988 yards and 23 touchdowns for third-seeded Maloney, which will face No. 4 New Canaan for the Class L championship Saturday at 2 p.m. at Central Connecticut’s Arute Field.

“He did his time in the JV,” Maloney coach Kevin Frederick said. “A lot of these guys, they waited their turn, bought into the program and what we’re doing.”

Maloney graduated 20 seniors from last year’s state championship team.

“Right after the state championship, I knew it was my time and I knew I had to step up,” Valentine said.

Valentine missed Maloney’s last game, a 28-14 semifinal win over Shelton, because he suffered a concussion in the 27-7 quarterfinal victory over New Milford on Nov. 29. Sophomore Ethan Nedinsky started in his place, but Valentine will be back Saturday.

“The good news is we got two good ones now, Ethan Nedinsky played really well,” Frederick said. “We’re comfortable with both of them but Kyle will be ready to go.”

On Tuesday, Valentine said he had a good week of practice.

“I was very disappointed [not to be able to play in the semis], but I was excited to get my backup QB Ethan Nedinsky some knowledge and advice,” Valentine said. “I had faith in him. I knew he would get the job done.

“It was nerve-racking. I was very nervous. I just wished I was out there, but it was cool from the sidelines to see him get it done.”

In the spring, Valentine plays second base and shortstop for the Spartans, who advanced to the Class L championship game in June, losing to Windsor 3-1. He plans on playing baseball in college.

Valentine is 5 feet 5 but that hasn’t stopped him from helping lead the Spartans to an 11-1 record. The one loss – to Glastonbury in overtime Nov. 10, a week after a big overtime win over then-unbeaten Southington – still bothers him.

“The winning is always nice, but the loss was an eye-opener,” he said. “We were like, ‘OK, we really got to pick it up now.’ I don’t want to say it was good, but it was definitely needed. We had to get back to our humble selves.”

