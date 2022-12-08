ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meriden, CT

Kyle Valentine waited his turn and now he’s the starting QB for defending Class L champion Maloney in the state final

By Lori Riley, Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
 4 days ago

Kyle Valentine played football for three years before he got his chance to be a starter at Maloney.

He was the backup to Angel Arce, who took the Spartans to their first championship in Class L last year and is now playing at UMass-Dartmouth. As a sophomore, Arce passed for over 2,000 yards; last year, he passed for 1,946.

So Valentine, who also plays baseball for the Spartans, played junior varsity and waited. This year, he got his chance.

And he has made the most of it. Valentine, a senior, has passed for 1,988 yards and 23 touchdowns for third-seeded Maloney, which will face No. 4 New Canaan for the Class L championship Saturday at 2 p.m. at Central Connecticut’s Arute Field.

“He did his time in the JV,” Maloney coach Kevin Frederick said. “A lot of these guys, they waited their turn, bought into the program and what we’re doing.”

Maloney graduated 20 seniors from last year’s state championship team.

“Right after the state championship, I knew it was my time and I knew I had to step up,” Valentine said.

Valentine missed Maloney’s last game, a 28-14 semifinal win over Shelton, because he suffered a concussion in the 27-7 quarterfinal victory over New Milford on Nov. 29. Sophomore Ethan Nedinsky started in his place, but Valentine will be back Saturday.

“The good news is we got two good ones now, Ethan Nedinsky played really well,” Frederick said. “We’re comfortable with both of them but Kyle will be ready to go.”

On Tuesday, Valentine said he had a good week of practice.

“I was very disappointed [not to be able to play in the semis], but I was excited to get my backup QB Ethan Nedinsky some knowledge and advice,” Valentine said. “I had faith in him. I knew he would get the job done.

“It was nerve-racking. I was very nervous. I just wished I was out there, but it was cool from the sidelines to see him get it done.”

In the spring, Valentine plays second base and shortstop for the Spartans, who advanced to the Class L championship game in June, losing to Windsor 3-1. He plans on playing baseball in college.

Valentine is 5 feet 5 but that hasn’t stopped him from helping lead the Spartans to an 11-1 record. The one loss – to Glastonbury in overtime Nov. 10, a week after a big overtime win over then-unbeaten Southington – still bothers him.

“The winning is always nice, but the loss was an eye-opener,” he said. “We were like, ‘OK, we really got to pick it up now.’ I don’t want to say it was good, but it was definitely needed. We had to get back to our humble selves.”

Lori Riley can be reached at lriley@courant.com .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 61

2022 CIAC Football State Championships

HARTFORD, Conn. — North Haven beats Killingly 51-34 to win Class MM State Championship. North Haven and Killingly were tied 21-21 at halftime. The Nighthawks only threw the ball once all game, an incompletion. They ran 49 times for 477 yards and seven touchdowns. North Haven wins its first state title ever.
NORTH HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

Matthew Brown Tapped As Wilbur Cross Principal

Former High School in the Community Building Leader Matthew Brown is heading back to the New Haven Public Schools (NHPS) district to become Wilbur Cross High School’s third principal so far this academic year. The Board of Education voted 5 – 1 on Monday night to approve Brown’s administrative appointment as...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Yale Daily News

Yale to help send high school seniors to HBCUs, one year after Salovey commitment

On Monday, University President Peter Salovey announced a fellowship dedicated to helping New Haven public high school students attend Historically Black Colleges and Universities. The announcement marks the first update to a commitment made by Salovey over a year ago at the Yale and Slavery conference promising to connect Yale and New Haven with HBCUs.
NEW HAVEN, CT
centralrecorder.org

CCSU President Zulma Toro Accused of Abusing Her Power

Abuse of power allegations made against Central Connecticut State University President Zulma Toro by Director of Institutional Advancement Lisa Bigelow came to light earlier this semester when Bigelow sent a mass email to faculty the morning of Tuesday, Oct. 5. In that email, Bigelow shared a detailed account of what...
NEW BRITAIN, CT
Daily Voice

Hartford Resident Is $5.75M 'Lucky For Life' Lottery Winner

A Connecticut resident won a $5,750,000 lottery prize. An unnamed Hartford resident claimed the "Lucky For Life" prize from a ticket purchased at Road Runners in Rocky Hill, the Connecticut Lottery announced on Friday, Dec. 9. The store is located at 2204 Silas Deane Highway, the lottery said. CT Lottery...
HARTFORD, CT
ctexaminer.com

Tavern on State Hits a Sweet Spot

NEW HAVEN — The warmth of the room hits you when you open the door. Wood paneling and black tufted leather banquettes. A bar running across the back of the snug space. Small tables. A young crowd in twos and threes casually dressed, mostly with mixed drinks. Not by accident, Tavern on State takes its cues from a neighborhood place in New York or Boston dating to the ‘70s that you might have walked by a dozen times. Someplace to go after work or to meet a date, have a drink and a bite to eat.
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Hartford, New Haven rank as 4th worst cities for stolen packages

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — It happens time and time again. You see the delivery notification. You come home and check the front door. The package is nowhere to be found. But how often do “porch pirates” really strike? In Hartford and New Haven, it’s more frequent than elsewhere in the country, according to a ranking […]
HARTFORD, CT
DoingItLocal

Milford News 95 Connector Crash

2022-12-12@2:33pm–#Milford CT–#cttraffic– A crash on the connector/feeder to I-95 near exit 2 has traffic backed up. The crash at 38 still hasn’t been cleared so expect a slow go in Milford. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even...
MILFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Police Find Young Child Alone on Beach in West Haven

West Haven police officers found a child alone on a beach Friday evening. They posted a photo of the shirtless boy on the department's Facebook page asking people for help identifying the child and his family. A short time later, police updated their post to say their officers had located...
WEST HAVEN, CT
Daily Voice

Fairfield County Man Beats Woman, Kicks Cop, Police Say

A Fairfield County man is behind bars after allegedly beating a woman and then fighting with police who attempted to arrest him.The incident took place in Greenwich on Sunday, Dec. 11 on Ridge Street.Greenwich police responded to an apartment on the western side of town where a concerned resident h…
GREENWICH, CT
WTNH

4 injured in wrong-way crash in Rocky Hill

ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WTNH) – Four people were injured following a wrong-way crash on I-91 northbound in Rocky Hill on Sunday just before 9 p.m. on Sunday. Police said a car was traveling northbound on I-91 when it was struck head-on by a car traveling in the wrong direction near exit 22. Three passengers in […]
ROCKY HILL, CT
WTNH

Georgia fugitive captured in Bristol on Monday

(WTNH) – A fugitive from Georgia was captured in Bristol on Monday, according to authorities. The U.S. Marshal Service announced that Anthony Santiago of Georgia was arrested in Bristol on Monday. Santiago was wanted since August of 2022 for the charges of enticing a child for indecent purposes and interference with custody. When authorities captured […]
BRISTOL, CT
WTNH

Parking bans being implemented as snow arrives

Conn. (WTNH) – Bristol, Naugatuck, Plainfield, West Hartford, and more have put parking bans into effect as snow arrives. Bristol’s parking ban starts at 2 p.m. Sunday and will go on until 10 a.m. Monday. During the ban, no vehicles are allowed to be parked on any city roadway. In Naugatuck, vehicles cannot park on […]
BRISTOL, CT
Journal Inquirer

Bond Commission OKs millions for local projects, Osborn

HARTFORD — The state Bond Commission approved funding for several local projects Thursday, including elderly housing in Vernon, economic development in East Hartford, and a massive allocation for Osborn Correctional Institution in Somers. The approval of $76.5 million for economic development will provide $2.5 million for East Hartford to...
EAST HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Yale: Exhibits moving ‘soon’ into renovated Peabody Museum

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Four years after the university announced its renovation, and more than two years after it closed to the public, construction on the Yale Peabody Museum is coming together. The New Haven landmark, which houses more than 14 million objects, has been closed to the public since March 2020. But while […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
Hartford Courant

Hartford Courant

Hartford, CT
15K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hartford Courant is the largest daily newspaper in the U.S. state of Connecticut, and is generally understood to be the oldest continuously published newspaper in the United States. A morning newspaper serving most of the state north of New Haven and east of Waterbury,.

 https://www.courant.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy