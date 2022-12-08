ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brunswick, ME

FOX2Now

Map: How bad is the flu in Missouri?

(NEXSTAR) – Unless you live in one of four states, the flu situation looks to be growing dire near you. Nearly every state is reporting “high” or “very high” flu activity, according to tracking by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Only four states...
MISSOURI STATE
WebMD

Ohio Measles Outbreak Sickens Nearly 60 Children

Dec. 7, 2022 – Measles has sickened 59 children in an outbreak that began in November and now spans four Ohio counties. None of the children had been fully vaccinated against measles, and 23 of them have been hospitalized, local officials report. “Measles can be very serious, especially for...
OHIO STATE
The Independent

School pupil dies after suspected Strep A infection

A school pupil in Sussex has died after having suspected invasive Strep A illness, bringing the UK total to 16.Data as of Thursday from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) showed 13 children aged under 15 had died in England since September.Two other deaths of children had been recorded in Belfast and Wales, taking the UK total to 15 at that point.On Friday, the UKHSA said a Hove Park School pupil, whose age and gender were not given, had died having had suspected invasive Group A streptococcal infection (iGAS).Most strep A infections are mild and easily treated, but some are...
EverydayHealth.com

Worsening Measles Outbreak Threatens Unvaccinated Kids

A worsening measles outbreak in Ohio has so far sickened more than five dozen children, offering the latest evidence that low vaccination rates during the pandemic pose a serious risk to kids’ health. Since the beginning of November, 64 measles cases have been confirmed in children and teens in...
COLUMBUS, OH
