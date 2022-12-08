Read full article on original website
NJ catalytic converter thefts soar: See inside one as it works
We've all been hearing about it for quite awhile. Thieves are stealing catalytic converters all over the state and it seems few are safe. Just last month, feds busted a more than half billion dollar theft ring. New laws are being proposed in Trenton to try to stop the crime, including scrap yards being required to see vehicle ownership proof.
NJ winter will create more potholes — how to report one, file a claim
About 159,000 potholes have been repaired already in 2022 by the New Jersey Department of Transportation. And those crews only handle state-maintained roads. The upcoming winter and early spring will bring another round of craters to New Jersey's roads. While repairs occur all year long, the majority of potholes materialize in the spring, following months' worth of freeze-thaw cycles that wreak havoc on the asphalt.
NJ is spending millions so you can safely ride a bike to work
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy has announced the awarding of $24.7 million in state Department of Transportation grants specifically targeted at pedestrian and public safety improvements around transit facilities. During a visit to Dover Township on Monday, Murphy said the grants mean communities across the Garden State can make infrastructure...
Prosecutor: NJ bank robber busted, parents and brother helped him hide
A 36-year-old Monmouth County man has been arrested in connection with a bank robbery this summer, Somerset County Prosecutor John McDonald announced on Monday, while his family has been busted for helping him hideout. Michael Gaboff, of Millstone, was accused of entering a Chase bank along Route 27 in Franklin...
Is it legal to flash your headlights at another car in New Jersey?
Flashing your headlights at another car can be a helpful way to communicate with other drivers, or even warn them of potential danger. But is it actually legal to do this in New Jersey?. The short answer is yes, it is legal to flash your headlights in NJ. However, there...
Insane – Driver with Xmas tree on his roof flies into rage in West Windsor, NJ
A man with a Christmas tree strapped to the roof of his car flipped off and cursed out a young driver in West Windsor, according to police. On Saturday afternoon, a woman was teaching her daughter how to drive on South Mill Road when a man driving a blue or green Subaru Forrester came up behind them at an intersection.
NJ nun, 88, dies in Garden State Parkway crash
ABERDEEN — An 88-year-old nun died on the Garden State Parkway Saturday morning when she tried to drive across three lanes of traffic. Joan Butler of West Orange stopped on the right shoulder of the southbound lanes around Exit 118 around 10:45 a.m., State Police Sgt. Philip Curry said. Butler then re-entered traffic but instead of merging properly, she suddenly crossed all the way over to the left lane and was hit by a Lexus NX.
As NJ toll booths go away, what else has disappeared from our lives?
The first tube of the Lincoln Tunnel opened December 21, 1937. It came with a toll booth from the very beginning. Almost 85 years later, on Dec. 11, 2022, the toll booths collected their very last toll. Not that tolls are going away. The form of collecting them officially went...
Subaru SUVs recalled in NJ – Could catch fire
Owners of certain Subaru Ascent SUVs are being urged to park them outside and away from structures due to a fire hazard. Subaru has issued a recall of 272,000 Ascent model SUVs from 2019 through 2022. The company says the ground terminal of the vehicle heater may not have been properly tightened during assembly, and could cause a fire.
These cars are the most likely to have catalytic converters stolen in NJ
We've been hearing the news about catalytic converters being stolen like it's a lawless Wild West. Personally I blame not only the thieves who saw-off people's converters to cash in on the precious metals they contain but also the unscrupulous scrap yards who buy them. When a guy shows up...
Lincoln Tunnel deactivates cash tolls, goes fully electronic
Right on schedule, the Lincoln Tunnel is no longer accepting cash tolls for crossings between New Jersey and New York. The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey announced last month that the Lincoln Tunnel's cash booths would be deactivated early on the morning of Dec. 11. It's the last Port Authority crossing to transition to completely electronic tolling.
This town gets the most snow of any other in NJ
Winter in New Jersey can be tricky to predict – as anyone surprised by a sudden blizzard can tell you. Some winters it seems like you’re getting hit by a snowstorm every other day, and other winters it’s 55 and sunny as you walk the Jersey Shore!
Fewer youth behind bars in New Jersey, report finds
The number of delinquent minors admitted to detention in New Jersey has dropped by thousands on an annual basis since the implementation of an effort focused on alternatives to lock-up, according to a new report. Implemented in phases since 2004, and running statewide since 2019, the Juvenile Detention Alternatives Initiative...
Route 9 closures and detours in Toms River and Lakewood
A paving project in Lakewood and Toms River means Route 9 closures that could cause issues for motorists, according to the New Jersey Department of Transportation. Beginning tonight from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. tomorrow, Tuesday, Dec. 13, and continuing Monday through Friday nights for approximately three months, Route 9 will be closed in both directions in Toms River between Cox Cro Road and Church Road.
NJ hidden gems: 12 spots visitors, even locals might not know
As a resident of the great state of New Jersey, I often hear the same complaints from out-of-towners: it's too crowded, it's too industrial, it's just a suburb of New York City. But I'm here to tell you that there's so much more to the Garden State than meets the...
This hidden Central Jersey town is great for a day trip
Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only. You can now listen to Dennis & Judi — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite best friends anytime, anywhere and any day of the week. Download the Dennis & Judi show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.
New Jersey Holiday Travel is up and more are taking the car to see Grandma
This holiday season New Jerseyans are hopping in the car and heading over the hill to Grandma’s house but they’re not lugging suitcases through the airport, waiting on long TSA lines and crossing their fingers that the airline won’t cancel their flight. These New Jerseyans will be driving and most of them will be using the New Jersey Turnpike at some point of their trip.
A New Jersey airport is among the USA’s worst for cancellations
While the Port Authority would rather have you focus on their brand spanking new airport terminal (which still isn’t fully open), there’s a new study that says that when it come to the actual flying part, Newark Liberty is among the worst in the country. This most recent...
Two babies surrendered at Safe Haven sites, NJ’s third and fourth this year
The month of November saw the third and fourth surrenders of infants under New Jersey's "Safe Haven" law in 2022, according to information released by the state Department of Children and Families on Monday. DCF said two healthy, unrelated newborns were brought to separate designated sites last month, but citing...
New Jersey is in the top ten of smartest states in the U.S.
I suppose people in every state like to think that their state is full of smart people, but, sadly, most of them are wrong. Here in New Jersey, however, we can rightly claim that we are in the upper echelon of intelligence; well, at least according to one study, anyway.
