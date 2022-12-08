ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

NJ winter will create more potholes — how to report one, file a claim

About 159,000 potholes have been repaired already in 2022 by the New Jersey Department of Transportation. And those crews only handle state-maintained roads. The upcoming winter and early spring will bring another round of craters to New Jersey's roads. While repairs occur all year long, the majority of potholes materialize in the spring, following months' worth of freeze-thaw cycles that wreak havoc on the asphalt.
NJ is spending millions so you can safely ride a bike to work

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy has announced the awarding of $24.7 million in state Department of Transportation grants specifically targeted at pedestrian and public safety improvements around transit facilities. During a visit to Dover Township on Monday, Murphy said the grants mean communities across the Garden State can make infrastructure...
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ nun, 88, dies in Garden State Parkway crash

ABERDEEN — An 88-year-old nun died on the Garden State Parkway Saturday morning when she tried to drive across three lanes of traffic. Joan Butler of West Orange stopped on the right shoulder of the southbound lanes around Exit 118 around 10:45 a.m., State Police Sgt. Philip Curry said. Butler then re-entered traffic but instead of merging properly, she suddenly crossed all the way over to the left lane and was hit by a Lexus NX.
ABERDEEN TOWNSHIP, NJ
Subaru SUVs recalled in NJ – Could catch fire

Owners of certain Subaru Ascent SUVs are being urged to park them outside and away from structures due to a fire hazard. Subaru has issued a recall of 272,000 Ascent model SUVs from 2019 through 2022. The company says the ground terminal of the vehicle heater may not have been properly tightened during assembly, and could cause a fire.
Lincoln Tunnel deactivates cash tolls, goes fully electronic

Right on schedule, the Lincoln Tunnel is no longer accepting cash tolls for crossings between New Jersey and New York. The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey announced last month that the Lincoln Tunnel's cash booths would be deactivated early on the morning of Dec. 11. It's the last Port Authority crossing to transition to completely electronic tolling.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Fewer youth behind bars in New Jersey, report finds

The number of delinquent minors admitted to detention in New Jersey has dropped by thousands on an annual basis since the implementation of an effort focused on alternatives to lock-up, according to a new report. Implemented in phases since 2004, and running statewide since 2019, the Juvenile Detention Alternatives Initiative...
NEW JERSEY STATE
Route 9 closures and detours in Toms River and Lakewood

A paving project in Lakewood and Toms River means Route 9 closures that could cause issues for motorists, according to the New Jersey Department of Transportation. Beginning tonight from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. tomorrow, Tuesday, Dec. 13, and continuing Monday through Friday nights for approximately three months, Route 9 will be closed in both directions in Toms River between Cox Cro Road and Church Road.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
This hidden Central Jersey town is great for a day trip

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only. You can now listen to Dennis & Judi — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite best friends anytime, anywhere and any day of the week. Download the Dennis & Judi show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.
NEW JERSEY STATE
New Jersey Holiday Travel is up and more are taking the car to see Grandma

This holiday season New Jerseyans are hopping in the car and heading over the hill to Grandma’s house but they’re not lugging suitcases through the airport, waiting on long TSA lines and crossing their fingers that the airline won’t cancel their flight. These New Jerseyans will be driving and most of them will be using the New Jersey Turnpike at some point of their trip.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Trenton, NJ
