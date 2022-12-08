ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

WKRN

Suspect in high-profile burglary crashes on Nolensville Pike

Former state lawmaker Beth Harwell said the man accused of burglarizing her home was involved in a crash on Nolensville Pike Tuesday.
NOLENSVILLE, TN
WKRN

Death investigation underway in Midtown, Metro Police say

Police have launched a death investigation in Midtown following a report of a Sunday afternoon shooting.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Pedestrian injured after being hit by car in South Nashville

A man is facing life-threatening injuries after police say he was struck by a vehicle while crossing the road in South Nashville.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

1 killed in multi-vehicle crash on I-24 in Davidson County

One person has died following a multi-vehicle crash that occurred on I-24 near the Davidson/Rutherford County line.
DAVIDSON COUNTY, TN
WKRN

Man dies while being booked into Coffee Co jail

Man dies while being booked into Coffee Co jail
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Sheriff's Deputy killed in crash

New information has been released after a Maury County Sheriff's Deputy was killed in a crash.
MAURY COUNTY, TN
WKRN

Family searches for missing 37-year-old

The family of Justin O'Neal told News 2 that they fear the worst, but they are hopeful in the search for the 37-year-old.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Mt. Juliet school reopens after March 2020 tornado

One thousand days after a March 2020 tornado destroyed two of Mt. Juliet's schools, the community is celebrating a milestone in their storm recovery efforts.
MOUNT JULIET, TN
WKRN

Sheriff: Juvenile-led riot at Mountain Youth Academy leads to ‘significant damage’

JOHNSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Sunday riot at Mountain Youth Academy led to significant damage at the facility, according to Johnson County authorities. A news release from the sheriff's office states that deputies responded to the incident to find that several juveniles had vandalized a portion of the facility, resulting in what police describe as significant damage.
JOHNSON COUNTY, TN
WKRN

Bellevue standoff suspect set to appear in court

The man involved in an hours-long standoff that ended in Bellevue is set to appear in court.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Child dies suddenly from meningitis

A family is in mourning after their child's sudden meningitis death.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Pets of the Week for December 13, 2022

Former Tennessee Titan Brad Hopkins shares personal …. Former Tennessee Titan Brad Hopkins shares personal story about COVID-19 New information has been released after a Maury County Sheriff's Deputy was killed in a crash. Investigation underway after Maury County Sheriff’s …. A Maury County Sheriff’s Deputy died Monday after...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Missing Mt. Juliet man found dead in Nashville

A Mt. Juliet man has been found dead just one day after police asked for the public's help in finding him.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Groundbreaking on 2023 St. Jude Dream Home

Cocaine found after police pursuit in North Nashville. A 22-year-old man was charged after he allegedly led police on a chase in Nashville, nearly hit a patrol car and was found with cocaine. 50 phones stolen from Broadway in one weekened. A man was charged after police caught him trying...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

TN lawmaker files bill to cap number of cases per worker at DCS

The issues facing the Department of Children's Services in Tennessee have been well-chronicled, but soon, some relief could be on the way.
TENNESSEE STATE
WKRN

Newsmaker: 2022 Torch Awards BBB for Ethics

Investigation underway after Maury County Sheriff’s …. A Maury County Sheriff’s Deputy died Monday after being involved in a crash while working traffic control. SEC charges former FTX CEO with defrauding crypto …. SEC charges former FTX CEO with defrauding crypto investors. TBI truck stolen from Murfreesboro home.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

'Last-Minute Toy Store' operating in East Nashville

The Nashville-Davidson County Sheriff's Office is partnering with Last-Minute Toy Store to help residents during the holidays.
NASHVILLE, TN

