Fentanyl: Resources to help handle the crisis

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Parents, law enforcement, doctors and other medical professionals agree: Fentanyl is a growing epidemic.

Here are resources to deal with fentanyl issues you may encounter.

One pill can kill

This DEA site includes images of real and fake pills, resources for parents (including how to protect your kids from buying drugs online) and strategies to prevent your young person from using drugs

Flyer for parents

This DEA flyer includes info on what fentanyl is, why it’s so dangerous, what fake pills look like, how kids get fentanyl plus tips for parents and caregivers

Nalaxone resources

Rescue for opioid overdose (Oregon Health Authority)

What is naloxone? (CDC)

Taylor’s Law

Oregon group fighting to get a hearing for February 2023 in the state legislature. The group is seeking to enact an overdose homicide law

Song for Charlie — Real Talk About Fake Pills

This i ncludes tool kits for middle school, high school and college students, plus video resources for parents and facts about fentanyl

Beaverton School District – Fake and Fatal

This includes middle school and high school health lessons, Cal’s story and a Fake & Fatal Community Conversation

PPS Substance Use Services

PPS Substance Use Services includes drug and alcohol evaluation, treatment resources and newsletters for families about risk factors, family addition, how to talk with your teens about marijuana, alcohol and more.

Harm Reduction and BRidges to Care

The Harm Reduction and BRidges to Care, or the HRBR (pronounced “harbor”), Clinic provides low barrier, on-demand access to medications for addiction treatment to people who are interested in cutting back or stopping their drug or alcohol use.

HOW TO FIND TREATMENT

SAMHSA National Helpline

Confidential free help, from public health agencies, to find substance use treatment and information. Learn more

1.800.662.4357

Portland, Oregon and Multnomah County 24-hour crisis and referral

Mental health / alcohol and drug

Find addiction and mental health services by calling:

503.988.4888 or 1.800.716.9769

Clark County, Washington, Crisis Line 24-hour crisis and referral

Mental health / alcohol and drug

Find addiction and mental health services by calling:

360.696.9560 or 1.800.626.8137

TTY: 360.696.1925

State of Oregon Addictions and Mental Health Services

Find addiction and mental health services through the State of Oregon

Online — Addiction and mental health

By phone:

503.945.5763

TTY: 1.800.375.2863

State of Washington Division of Behavioral Health and Recovery

Find addiction and mental health services through the State of Washington

Online — Behavioral health and recovery

By phone:

1.866.789.1511

