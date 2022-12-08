Read full article on original website
Related
Incredible Ice festival returning to New Jersey
They say when life hands you lemons, you make lemonade; well, when winter gives you cold weather, the people in Mt. Holly, NJ, have an ice festival. More accurately, a fire and ice festival. The 2023 Fire and Ice Festival will be held on Jan. 28th in the Burlington County...
‘Lights on Glendale’ — this incredible Manalapan Christmas house gets better every year!
It's the Christmas house you need to experience, and it's located at 13 Glendale Drive in Manalapan. Here's where you can join their Facebook group and see all the posted videos. It belongs to Vanessa & Nick Antanies, and every year they take it to another level making it even...
NJ hidden gems: 12 spots visitors, even locals might not know
As a resident of the great state of New Jersey, I often hear the same complaints from out-of-towners: it's too crowded, it's too industrial, it's just a suburb of New York City. But I'm here to tell you that there's so much more to the Garden State than meets the...
Why people in NJ don’t go Christmas caroling door to door anymore (Opinion)
When we first bought our house in a new development in the 1980's everyone was in the same boat as us. They were young couples in their early thirties with one or two young kids. The first Christmas we were all there, a few of the families got together and went Christmas caroling on the next block.
There is an Epic Ice Festival Coming to New Jersey this Winter
The cold weather is here to stay in New Jersey and while you always have the option to keep cozy at home and hibernate until spring, we think getting out of the house and attending a fun and exciting festival is a great way to make the season a bit more memorable.
NJ music icon comes home to share his talent
My man Richie “LaBamba” Rosenberg brings his Jersey All-Star friends back to the iconic Stone Pony in Asbury Park, NJ. You’ll remember Richie from his days on the Conan O’Brien TV show where he spent 25 years on the show. Richie has played with the biggest...
Drive-Through Holiday Light Shows in NJ
Where to catch the best drive-thru holiday light shows in NJ.Photo byMorristown Minute. Where to catch some of the most festive and impressive holiday light shows of the season in New Jersey, all from the comfort and warmth of your car!
These are the five most popular Christmas gifts in New Jersey
If you’re looking for the perfect Christmas gifts for your family and friends in New Jersey, you’re in luck. This state is known for its excellent selection of gifts and the five most popular Christmas gifts in New Jersey might surprise you. We polled our listeners on the...
This hidden Central Jersey town is great for a day trip
Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only. You can now listen to Dennis & Judi — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite best friends anytime, anywhere and any day of the week. Download the Dennis & Judi show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.
Top 4 places to get a great omelet in NJ
Breakfast, they say, is the most important meal of the day. For many of us, it's also the most difficult meal to manage. You're racing around the house to catch a train, a bus, or a flight, or to get into your car to beat the traffic, or get the kids off to school.
This Unique New Jersey Holiday Trend Is Cool But May Actually Be Illegal
I’ve seen this a couple of times driving around Ocean and Monmouth Counties, and to be honest, it’s the first time I’ve ever seen it on the roadways, and I'm not sure if it's legal. Is this a thing in New Jersey, or am I just not...
Clay shooting IS a thing in NJ — Here are the top places
If you like to shoot, as many of us do, but aren't into getting up at zero-dark-thirty to gear up for the hunt, there's good news. All around New Jersey, there are sporting centers that enable customers to bring or rent a shotgun for some good old-fashioned clay shooting. There...
New Jersey Town Voted One Of America’s Best Cozy Little Towns
Some may think of the Jersey Shore in the winter and turn up their nose, but according to a national publication, there's one Jersey Shore town worth the trip in the winter!. So, New Jersey in the winter can be tough and winter near the Jersey Shore can be even tougher.
Sweet! ‘Nothing Bundt Cakes’ is Coming to Marlton NJ!
Nothing Bundt Cakes, a pastry shop that specialized in, well, bundt cakes, is about to open a location in Marlton New Jersey! The store will be coming to the Marlton Crossing Shopping Center, located at 101 NJ-73. This location will be replacing Madras Indian Cuisine, which closed in 2022. They're...
NJ Taylor Swift fan falls prey to $1,500 ticket scam
HACKETTSTOWN — Scammers are on the prowl for eager "Swifties" looking to get concert tickets and one fan in North Jersey lost more than $1,000. Police in Hackettstown say the victim, a 30-year-old woman, was a member of a Facebook group. Someone in the group posted that they had Taylor Swift tickets for sale and the victim took the bait.
Historic Holmdel, NJ location cleared for filming of TV special
Television and film production has been ramping up in New Jersey over the past several years. Interest in the Great Garden State continues to grow for multiple production companies, which is great news for the state. Netflix, for example, wants to move into the former Fort Monmouth location and build...
Famous store chain just opened another New Jersey location
A famous store chain with more than 950 locations in multiple states has just opened another new store location in New Jersey. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, December 8, 2022, the popular convenience store and gas station chain Wawa opened its newest New Jersey store location in Orange.
fox29.com
South Jersey Christmas tree farm selling $20 trees as owner battles incurable disease
MULLICA TWP, N.J. - A South Jersey Christmas tree farm is selling its trees at a discount this holiday season as its owner battles an incurable disease. Lanza's Farm in Mullica Township is run by Richard Lanza, a third generation tree farmer. For years, Richard has helped his customers choose from a variety of tree that cover the 20 acre property.
This Popular NJ Buffet Chain Has Been Named One of the Best in the Entire Country
New Jersey is home to dozens of different buffets that specialize in everything from Indian cuisine to Amish homestyle cooking but one, in particular, has caught the eye of the online food media outlet known as the Food Network.
fox5ny.com
What are the chances of a White Christmas in New Jersey?
NEW JERSEY - Welcome to December!. After a milder-than-average autumn so far, our weather thoughts now turn toward the upcoming winter and how much cold air and snow we could experience. We still need to wait before making precise snow predictions for the holidays, but what are the chances of...
New Jersey 101.5
Trenton, NJ
71K+
Followers
21K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT
New Jersey's best news, weather and traffic coverage for New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://nj1015.com/
Comments / 0