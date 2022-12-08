Read full article on original website
CDC: Flu activity "very high" in 7 states and Washington D.C.
At least 25 U.S. states or territories recently have had "very high" or "high" rates of influenza activity, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Why it matters: The data suggests this year's flu season is hitting the U.S. harder and earlier than in...
Thrillist
The CDC Is Warning of a New Listeria Outbreak That's Sickened People in 6 States
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently announced details of an ongoing investigation into a multistate listeria outbreak. The US Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (USDA-FSIS), and the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) are joining the CDC to continue the investigation. The group...
CNBC
Flu variant that hits kids and seniors harder than other strains is dominant in U.S. right now
The H3N2 variant has been associated with more severe flu seasons for children and the elderly in the past, according to the CDC. Public health labs have detected H3N2 in 76% of the more than 3,500 respiratory samples that have tested positive for the flu and were analyzed for the virus subtype.
Map: How bad is the flu in Missouri?
(NEXSTAR) – Unless you live in one of four states, the flu situation looks to be growing dire near you. Nearly every state is reporting “high” or “very high” flu activity, according to tracking by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Only four states...
Flu continues to spread across the U.S., infecting millions, CDC reports
The floodgates have opened on the flu, with millions of people across the U.S. reporting the illness and nearly 3,000 deaths from influenza since the beginning of October, according to the latest statistics from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. With the start of the holiday season and large...
Covid cases spike in Georgia
Over the last week, Covid numbers have increased by nearly fifty percent, according to the state. “The total number of cases in Georgia went to 968 cases daily up from 650 total cases daily last week,” says Alexander Millman, M.D., Chief Medical Officer with the Georgia Department of Public Health.
CDC recommends masking indoors in some communities
As COVID cases rise, the Center for Disease Control is recommending indoor mask wearing once again in several communities, including New York City and Los Angeles.
Flu season intensifies with 6M infected in US: CDC
Twelve children have died from the flu so far, the CDC said, and the cumulative hospitalization rate is the highest it's been at this point in the flu season since 2010-2011.
CDC encourages mask-wearing as holidays overlap with ‘tridemic’
The head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is encouraging people to mask up again to protect against COVID-19, RSV and the flu — a tridemic of respiratory illnesses that are spreading around the country.
WebMD
Ohio Measles Outbreak Sickens Nearly 60 Children
Dec. 7, 2022 – Measles has sickened 59 children in an outbreak that began in November and now spans four Ohio counties. None of the children had been fully vaccinated against measles, and 23 of them have been hospitalized, local officials report. “Measles can be very serious, especially for...
Flu surged after Thanksgiving, as early season continues to worsen
Flu surged in the United States after Thanksgiving, bringing the most severe week yet in a season that hit the county extra early. More than a third of all flu hospitalizations and deaths so far this season were reported in just the past week, and cases also jumped nearly as much.
School pupil dies after suspected Strep A infection
A school pupil in Sussex has died after having suspected invasive Strep A illness, bringing the UK total to 16.Data as of Thursday from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) showed 13 children aged under 15 had died in England since September.Two other deaths of children had been recorded in Belfast and Wales, taking the UK total to 15 at that point.On Friday, the UKHSA said a Hove Park School pupil, whose age and gender were not given, had died having had suspected invasive Group A streptococcal infection (iGAS).Most strep A infections are mild and easily treated, but some are...
EverydayHealth.com
Worsening Measles Outbreak Threatens Unvaccinated Kids
A worsening measles outbreak in Ohio has so far sickened more than five dozen children, offering the latest evidence that low vaccination rates during the pandemic pose a serious risk to kids’ health. Since the beginning of November, 64 measles cases have been confirmed in children and teens in...
