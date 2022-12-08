A school pupil in Sussex has died after having suspected invasive Strep A illness, bringing the UK total to 16.Data as of Thursday from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) showed 13 children aged under 15 had died in England since September.Two other deaths of children had been recorded in Belfast and Wales, taking the UK total to 15 at that point.On Friday, the UKHSA said a Hove Park School pupil, whose age and gender were not given, had died having had suspected invasive Group A streptococcal infection (iGAS).Most strep A infections are mild and easily treated, but some are...

4 DAYS AGO