Grand Junction, CO

99.9 KEKB

You Told Us These are the Longest Red Lights in Grand Junction, Colorado

Why is it that you always seem to find the longest red light in Grand Junction when all you want to do is get home and go to the bathroom? It never fails. When you have nowhere to be you can make all the lights from Rim Rock Walmart all the way to I-70 at once. When you are trying to get somewhere, they all turn red on ya. We asked you which traffic lights in Grand Junction, Colorado you think are the longest. The top 20 answers are below.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Next winter storm to bring messy travel commute

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Winter weather alerts are in place with Grand Junction under a Winter Weather Advisory from 5 am tomorrow until 2 pm. Other locations can have these advisories until Tuesday or Wednesday around 5 pm. Winter Storm Warnings are in effect for areas in the San...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
westernslopenow.com

Jury selection continues in Grand Junction party shooting case

GRAND JUNCTION (KREX) — Jury selection continues in the trial of a deadly shooting at a house party in Grand Junction. Jury selection began on Thursday. District Attorney Dan Rubinstein informs us that getting a jury together for a long trial is often difficult during the holiday season. Israel...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
nbc11news.com

Snow arrives Monday after a pleasant weekend

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Weather this weekend will be pleasant and unseasonably warm, but it’s very much a “calm before the storm.”. A strong Pacific storm system will bring snow to Western Colorado next Monday and Tuesday. The storm system we’re tracking will move ashore along the Pacific Coast on Sunday. Changes in exact timing, amounts, and locations can change between now and then. Based on the latest forecast data on Friday, however, snow is likely to begin increasing early Monday morning - before the Monday morning drive. Snow will increase and fall all day. It may break briefly overnight, but more snow is likely on Tuesday.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
BoardingArea

What Is Wrong With This Photograph? Part 175

Just after checking out of the Candlewood Suites Grand Junction Nw — which was my first stay ever in a Candlewood Suites hotel property — in Colorado after experiencing five national parks in Utah and Colorado National Monument on the outskirts of Grand Junction, I was on my way to driving to Denver when I decided to stop and take a photograph of something which I thought was unusual.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Colorado Payback Program

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - You may have some unclaimed property and not even know it. The Colorado Department of Treasury is reuniting Coloradans with their lost assets from unpaid wages, refunds from utility companies, gift cards, tax refunds, insurance payouts, properties, or inheritances. It’s called the Colorado Payback Program....
COLORADO STATE
agjournalonline.com

Montrose couple nominated for Angus herdsman of the year

Jeff and Kathi Creamer, owner-operators of Lazy JB Angus at Montrose, Colorado, are candidates for the American Angus Association’s prestigious herdsman of the year award. Voting starts December 15 and continues through noon on January 5. This content is for Print in county – Includes Online Access (1 Year),...
MONTROSE, CO
westernslopenow.com

Grand Junction woman sentenced in death of 86-year-old

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser has announced 28-year-old Letticia Martinez pleaded guilty to neglect in the death of a resident at the Cappella Assisted Living and Memory Care facility in Grand Junction. Martinez pleaded guilty to one count of caretaker neglect, a class 1...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Two new hires for top Garfield County government positions

Garfield County has a new county attorney and a new deputy county manager, following the recent departure of former county attorney Tari Williams and the promotion for former deputy manager Fred Jarman to the county’s top administrative position. Heather Beattie has been named Garfield County Attorney, replacing Williams, who...
GARFIELD COUNTY, CO
nbc11news.com

GJPD responds to overnight altercation, multiple wounded

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - It was an eventful evening yesterday as over a dozen police cars, several ambulances and a fire truck responded to reports of gunfire in Grand Junction. At approximately 9:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, the Grand Junction Police Department responded to reports of gunfire...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
nbc11news.com

Mesa County inmate found dead in his cell

MESA COUNTY, Colo. (KKCO) - The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office says that it is investigating the death of a 28-year-old inmate in the Mesa County Jail. It says that the inmate was discovered unresponsive in his cell by staff at around 11:30 p.m. on Dec. 12. Staff reportedly gave...
MESA COUNTY, CO

