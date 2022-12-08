Read full article on original website
Grand Junction Bars That Were Too Much Fun Back In The Day
Did you ever spend quality time at the Jungle Bar in Grand Junction, Colorado? How about Jake and Mary's Colorado Club in Mack?. According to you, these Grand Junction, Fruita, Clifton, and various other Western Colorado bars/clubs were too much fun back in the day. Taking It To Social Media.
You Told Us These are the Longest Red Lights in Grand Junction, Colorado
Why is it that you always seem to find the longest red light in Grand Junction when all you want to do is get home and go to the bathroom? It never fails. When you have nowhere to be you can make all the lights from Rim Rock Walmart all the way to I-70 at once. When you are trying to get somewhere, they all turn red on ya. We asked you which traffic lights in Grand Junction, Colorado you think are the longest. The top 20 answers are below.
KJCT8
Next winter storm to bring messy travel commute
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Winter weather alerts are in place with Grand Junction under a Winter Weather Advisory from 5 am tomorrow until 2 pm. Other locations can have these advisories until Tuesday or Wednesday around 5 pm. Winter Storm Warnings are in effect for areas in the San...
westernslopenow.com
Jury selection continues in Grand Junction party shooting case
GRAND JUNCTION (KREX) — Jury selection continues in the trial of a deadly shooting at a house party in Grand Junction. Jury selection began on Thursday. District Attorney Dan Rubinstein informs us that getting a jury together for a long trial is often difficult during the holiday season. Israel...
New Specialty Grocery Store Opens On North Ave. In Grand Junction
Attention Grand Junction, Colorado shoppers. A new specialty grocery store has opened on the 1000 block of North Avenue, across from Colorado Mesa University. This small store is open for business and ready to serve. Take a quick look at what they offer. Open For Business In Grand Junction, Colorado.
Delta Egyptian Theater opens its doors for Christmas Movies
On December 17th the Egyptian Theater will host its first movie showings since it came under new ownership.
nbc11news.com
Snow arrives Monday after a pleasant weekend
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Weather this weekend will be pleasant and unseasonably warm, but it’s very much a “calm before the storm.”. A strong Pacific storm system will bring snow to Western Colorado next Monday and Tuesday. The storm system we’re tracking will move ashore along the Pacific Coast on Sunday. Changes in exact timing, amounts, and locations can change between now and then. Based on the latest forecast data on Friday, however, snow is likely to begin increasing early Monday morning - before the Monday morning drive. Snow will increase and fall all day. It may break briefly overnight, but more snow is likely on Tuesday.
nbc11news.com
Car wreck snarls traffic near St Joseph’s Church Office building
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Witnesses report two cars slammed into the Saint Joseph’s Church Office. No word on what caused the wreck or if anyone was injured. You may want to avoid the area around 230 N. 3rd St. ___. This story is still developing. More information will...
Grand Junction Orchard Mesa Business Closing Doors After 19 Years
After a fantastic 19-year run, a Grand Junction, Colorado business will be closing its doors for good. This popular Orchard Mesa business will stay open until December 23, 2022. That gives you a few weeks to swing by and check out the deals. Closing Their Doors After 19 Years. If...
Experience Country Life By Staying at a Converted Colorado Silo
Travel websites like Airbnb and VRBO offer unique accommodations that are above and beyond a typical hotel room. In Colorado alone, there are hundreds of rentals to choose from, ranging from rustic treehouses to lavish mega-mansions. Book a Stay in this Converted Colorado Grain Silo. This rustic rental allows travelers...
Own a Piece of History in Downtown Montrose Colorado
Montrose, Colorado has plenty of history to be proud of, and so much of it comes from downtown. That's why we say "Historic Downtown Montrose." It isn't just a tagline, but a true point of pride for the community. If you happen to have a spare million or two, a piece of that history could soon be yours.
What Is Wrong With This Photograph? Part 175
Just after checking out of the Candlewood Suites Grand Junction Nw — which was my first stay ever in a Candlewood Suites hotel property — in Colorado after experiencing five national parks in Utah and Colorado National Monument on the outskirts of Grand Junction, I was on my way to driving to Denver when I decided to stop and take a photograph of something which I thought was unusual.
3-Million-Year-Old Camelop Fossil Discovered on I-70 in Colorado
Prior to the last Ice Age, Camelops used to roam through what would become Colorado and New Mexico for a few million years. Camelops ranged from Alaska all the way down to Guatemala with many passing through the Grand Junction area. Since Camelops have been gone for over 10,000 years...
KJCT8
Colorado Payback Program
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - You may have some unclaimed property and not even know it. The Colorado Department of Treasury is reuniting Coloradans with their lost assets from unpaid wages, refunds from utility companies, gift cards, tax refunds, insurance payouts, properties, or inheritances. It’s called the Colorado Payback Program....
agjournalonline.com
Montrose couple nominated for Angus herdsman of the year
Jeff and Kathi Creamer, owner-operators of Lazy JB Angus at Montrose, Colorado, are candidates for the American Angus Association’s prestigious herdsman of the year award. Voting starts December 15 and continues through noon on January 5. This content is for Print in county – Includes Online Access (1 Year),...
westernslopenow.com
Grand Junction woman sentenced in death of 86-year-old
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser has announced 28-year-old Letticia Martinez pleaded guilty to neglect in the death of a resident at the Cappella Assisted Living and Memory Care facility in Grand Junction. Martinez pleaded guilty to one count of caretaker neglect, a class 1...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Two new hires for top Garfield County government positions
Garfield County has a new county attorney and a new deputy county manager, following the recent departure of former county attorney Tari Williams and the promotion for former deputy manager Fred Jarman to the county’s top administrative position. Heather Beattie has been named Garfield County Attorney, replacing Williams, who...
nbc11news.com
GJPD responds to overnight altercation, multiple wounded
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - It was an eventful evening yesterday as over a dozen police cars, several ambulances and a fire truck responded to reports of gunfire in Grand Junction. At approximately 9:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, the Grand Junction Police Department responded to reports of gunfire...
nbc11news.com
Mesa County inmate found dead in his cell
MESA COUNTY, Colo. (KKCO) - The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office says that it is investigating the death of a 28-year-old inmate in the Mesa County Jail. It says that the inmate was discovered unresponsive in his cell by staff at around 11:30 p.m. on Dec. 12. Staff reportedly gave...
KJCT8
Suspect in Red Roof Inn shooting had a long and violent criminal record, police say
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - New information from the Grand Junction Police Department reveals that the man shot during the Red Roof Inn shooting has a long history of violent criminal convictions. Investigators say that the suspect, 28-year-old Joseph Mendez, holed up inside the Red Roof Inn and threatened his...
