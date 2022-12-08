KCMO police search for man who allegedly pulled gun on RideKC bus
Kansas City, Missouri, police are asking for help in identifying a man who appears to have pulled a gun on a RideKC bus on Nov. 30 near Truman Road and Jackson Avenue.
When the man tried to take a victim's cell phone away, a Good Samaritan stepped in to help, according to KCPD.
Video released by the department shows the man pulling a gun on the Good Samaritan while other passengers take cover.
The man later exited the bus.
Anyone with information is asked to contact 911.
