KCMO police search for man who allegedly pulled gun on RideKC bus

Kansas City, Missouri, police are asking for help in identifying a man who appears to have pulled a gun on a RideKC bus on Nov. 30 near Truman Road and Jackson Avenue.

When the man tried to take a victim's cell phone away, a Good Samaritan stepped in to help, according to KCPD.

Video released by the department shows the man pulling a gun on the Good Samaritan while other passengers take cover.

The man later exited the bus.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 911.

—