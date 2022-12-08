Read full article on original website
Obituary: Betty Jo Sutterfield
Betty Jo Sutterfield Brinsfield was born in Newport on January 6, 1948, and passed away on Dec 8, 2022. She is preceded in death by her mother, Elizabeth Sutterfield Morris, and grandparents Carl and Ruby Sutterfield. She is survived by daughter and son-in-law, Scot and Kim Skaggs, son and daughter-in-law, Zeke and Glynda Brinsfield; and 3 grandchildren Mallory Brothers, Caleb Brinsfield, and Daniel Brinsfield.
Obituary: Lucille James
Lucille James, 99, of Batesville passed away Sunday, December 11, 2022. Lucille was born August 16, 1923 in Batesville, Arkansas to Samuel Wesley Nothern and Rittie (Lockmey) Nothern. Lucille was an active member of Cedar Grove Baptist Church. She was a sweet and caring lady who loved her family, especially...
Obituary: Susie Collene Scott
Susie Collene Scott, 80, of Harrisburg, Arkansas departed this life Friday, December 9, 2022, in St. Bernard Medical Center in Jonesboro, Arkansas. She was born January 19, 1942, in Trumann, Arkansas the daughter of Stanley and Elsie (Hendrix) Peeler. Her parents both preceded her in death, also one brother, Burney Ray Peeler, and one nephew, Jared Peeler. She married Mr. Miles Clifton Scott on May 14, 1960, and they have enjoyed sixty-one years of marriage. She was a homemaker, and a member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church in Harrisburg and enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. Susie is survived by her husband, Miles Clifton Scott of the home, children: Collene Haney of Cherry Valley, Jennifer (Steve) Shaw of Jonesboro, Dodie (Kim) Osment of Harrisburg, and Tammy Warren of Paragould, siblings: Alfredia (Jerry) Hollihan of Trumann, Elaine (Bill ) Gibbs of Harrisburg, Linda (Larry) Madden of Tyronza, and Burney Peeler of Missouri, Grandchildren: Brooke (Jody) Guthrie of Jonesboro, Miles Witt of Cherry Valley, Meridith Hannah of Paragould, AR, Seth (Kerie) Osment of Harrisburg, Mikah (Todd) Thompson of Indiana, Logan (Madison) Warren of Paragould, and Mikayla Shaw of Jonesboro, Great-Grandchildren: Cade, Carsen, Kaylie, Gage, Madison, Etta, Sylas, and William Jesse. Bro. Larry Loggins will conduct the service and these men will serve as active pallbearers: Kim Osment, Seth Osment, Jody Guthrie, Steve Shaw, Logan Warren, and Brandon Peeler. Miles Witt will serve as the honorary pallbearer. Visitation will be Friday, December 16, 2022, at 10:00 until service time at Jackson’s Funeral Home Chapel and service time will begin at 11:00 A. M. Interment will be in Willis Cemetery.
Sulphur Rock Elementary dedicates playground to longtime employee
A new playground at Sulphur Rock Elementary has been dedicated to a longtime employee, and the Batesville Area Chamber of Commerce recently held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the occasion. Following the retirement of Sulphur Rock Elementary’s Johnnie Moore, a group of Sulphur Rock parents come forward with an idea...
Man ‘looking for pecans’ arrested after drugs allegedly found
A Jackson County man was arrested over the weekend after authorities say meth and other illegal drugs were allegedly discovered in his vehicle. According to the arrest affidavit for Timothy Claude Cagle, 60, of Newport, Independence County Sheriff’s Deputy Hutton Grace came upon Cagle sitting alone in a vehicle on the side of Freeze Bend Road while on patrol around 12:40 a.m. Saturday.
Gary B.: County committee examining recycling program
The Independence County Solid Waste and Recycling Committee has been examining ways to cut growing losses in the county’s recycling program. To make a long story short, it costs much more to collect and sort recyclable material than what the materials sell for. It is even difficult to budget for recycling because of the frequent changes in the prices received for recyclable materials.
Batesville man cited for felony fleeing, 9 traffic-related misdemeanors
A Batesville man was arrested after a police chase that exceeded speeds in excess of 90 miles per hour. According to the incident report, Independence County Sheriff’s Deputy Nicholas Ade spotted a vehicle with fictitious tags in the Sulphur Rock area on Dec. 12 and proceeded to stop the vehicle for a traffic check. However, the driver of the vehicle began evading the officer and his effort to pull the 2021 Ford Fusion over, the report said.
Batesville Preschool plants trees for playground
The Batesville Preschool has participated in the Shade Trees for Playgrounds (STOP) program this school year by planting five trees on the campus. Throughout the rest of the year, the preschoolers will be learning about the trees and how to care for them. Different classes will take turns watering them and tracking their growth.
UACCB ESL classes help student gain workplace communication skills
Learning a second language is not easy. Becoming fluent takes practice, which is why Silvia Scarbrough, 48, became a student at the University of Arkansas Community College at Batesville (UACCB) English as a Second Language (ESL) program. Scarbrough, a native of Germany, moved to Arkansas in 2009 and has been...
