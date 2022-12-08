Susie Collene Scott, 80, of Harrisburg, Arkansas departed this life Friday, December 9, 2022, in St. Bernard Medical Center in Jonesboro, Arkansas. She was born January 19, 1942, in Trumann, Arkansas the daughter of Stanley and Elsie (Hendrix) Peeler. Her parents both preceded her in death, also one brother, Burney Ray Peeler, and one nephew, Jared Peeler. She married Mr. Miles Clifton Scott on May 14, 1960, and they have enjoyed sixty-one years of marriage. She was a homemaker, and a member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church in Harrisburg and enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. Susie is survived by her husband, Miles Clifton Scott of the home, children: Collene Haney of Cherry Valley, Jennifer (Steve) Shaw of Jonesboro, Dodie (Kim) Osment of Harrisburg, and Tammy Warren of Paragould, siblings: Alfredia (Jerry) Hollihan of Trumann, Elaine (Bill ) Gibbs of Harrisburg, Linda (Larry) Madden of Tyronza, and Burney Peeler of Missouri, Grandchildren: Brooke (Jody) Guthrie of Jonesboro, Miles Witt of Cherry Valley, Meridith Hannah of Paragould, AR, Seth (Kerie) Osment of Harrisburg, Mikah (Todd) Thompson of Indiana, Logan (Madison) Warren of Paragould, and Mikayla Shaw of Jonesboro, Great-Grandchildren: Cade, Carsen, Kaylie, Gage, Madison, Etta, Sylas, and William Jesse. Bro. Larry Loggins will conduct the service and these men will serve as active pallbearers: Kim Osment, Seth Osment, Jody Guthrie, Steve Shaw, Logan Warren, and Brandon Peeler. Miles Witt will serve as the honorary pallbearer. Visitation will be Friday, December 16, 2022, at 10:00 until service time at Jackson’s Funeral Home Chapel and service time will begin at 11:00 A. M. Interment will be in Willis Cemetery.

