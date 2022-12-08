Read full article on original website
How effective is the flu shot this year?
The flu has already infected over 2.5 million people this season, with the southeastern and south central regions of the U.S. seeing the highest number of cases so far, according to estimates from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The flu commonly peaks between December and February, but begins to take off in November. Its symptoms—among them fever, aches, fatigue, cough, and sore throat—mirror those of COVID and even the common cold, so a test most effectively deciphers which virus you may have. As of last week, over 5% of health care visits were related to respiratory illnesses and over 6,000 people were admitted to the hospital for the flu; the overall hospitalization rate for the flu this season has risen above what it’s been at this time for the past 10 years.
What's New With the Flu? Here Are 7 Things to Know
Don't call it a comeback if it was never really gone, but the flu is poised for a breakout year. Like the killer in a horror movie franchise, this season's flu is bringing fresh twists to a familiar theme. Here are seven things you should know that make it different this year and how to say safe.
44 states report high activity amid worsening flu season
The United States is still suffering from a hard spell of the flu so far this year, new data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show. Why it matters: Flu season normally doesn't really ramp up until December and peaks around January or February. But it appears the illness is kicking into high gear early and not slowing down.
Is it Covid, flu or RSV? A chart compares the most common symptoms of each virus
Covid, flu and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) are together driving a national wave of respiratory illnesses. Around 76% of U.S. hospital inpatient beds are full, according to data from the Department of Health and Human Services. Pediatric beds are at a similar level, though six states have 90% or more of their pediatric beds full, according to an NBC News analysis of HHS data.
People are getting sick with mystery illnesses and testing negative for COVID, RSV, and flu. Here's why.
There are plenty of viral illnesses floating around this holiday season. Experts stress testing is key because it can lead to swift treatment.
Here’s the main differences between COVID, RSV, a cold and the flu as cases rise
Though flu cases in Massachusetts rank the state’s estimated severity of the illness as “low,” according to the CDC, the state is seeing an early uptick this season in cases, along with “soaring” RSV infections among children and ever-present COVID rates, according to a Massachusetts pediatrician, Boston 25 reported.
Flu Rapidly Spreading Across These States
As reported in the CDC's Weekly Influenza Surveillance Report and interactive map.
Flu hospitalization rate highest in over a decade
Influenza activity is elevated across the country just as Americans prepare for Thanksgiving gatherings and travel, per updated data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released Friday. The big picture: The flu hospitalization rate is at the highest for this time of year in more than a decade...
How bad is the flu in Oregon, Washington? CDC map looks grim
Unless you live in one of four states, the flu situation looks to be growing dire near you.
Flu continues to spread across the U.S., infecting millions, CDC reports
The floodgates have opened on the flu, with millions of people across the U.S. reporting the illness and nearly 3,000 deaths from influenza since the beginning of October, according to the latest statistics from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. With the start of the holiday season and large...
CDC sees rise in flu cases in US as hospitalizations spike
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Monday that flu cases in the U.S. are on the rise. During a news briefing with reporters, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said the rise of hospitalizations in the U.S. are the most they've seen. Last week, the CDC reported nearly 20,000...
Check this CDC map to see if you live in a ‘high risk’ flu state
As predicted by experts earlier this fall, the 2022-2023 flu season is shaping up to be one for the record books. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi, North Carolina, Tennessee, South Carolina, Virginia, and Washington DC are categorized in purple as “very high” for flu activity about one month ahead of schedule. Five more states (Arkansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, New Jersey, and New Mexico) are close behind in the maroon “very high” category.
Flu activity in Texas ‘very high,’ CDC says
(NEXSTAR) – The 2022 flu season is off to an early and vicious start, especially in the South, according to tracking by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC has seven states, plus Washington, D.C., in the highest category for flu activity, shown in purple on the map below. Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi, North Carolina, Tennessee, South Carolina and Virginia are all categorized as “very high.”
Dog Flu Outbreaks Reported Across the U.S.
Dec. 9, 2022 – Flu season is a problem for more than humans. Veterinarians, animal shelters, and kennels are reporting outbreaks of canine flu in spots across the United States. In North Texas, the dog flu spread quickly through a shelter called Operation Kindness, where 86% of about 150...
Nearly 3,000 people have already died from the flu this season: CDC
Nearly 3,000 people, including 12 children, have died from the flu this year as an unusually early and brutal flu season has begun. Dr. Marc Siegel explained there are several reasons for this.
The U.S. is experiencing worst influenza season since 2009 swine flu pandemic
NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — The United States is experiencing the worst influenza season since the 2009 Swine Flu pandemic, according to data from the CDC. In just New York State, the most recent data from the CDC details that during the week of November 26 there was a 76% increase over the previous week, confirming […]
Doctors warn flu season is 'fierce' and is getting worse. Here's what to know.
Amid the "tripledemic" of influenza, RSV and COVID, doctors say the flu is getting worse. Here's what to know about cases, symptoms and the vaccine.
Worst flu outbreak in more than a decade spikes hospitalizations
Yet another wave of viral illness is crashing on a health system already stretched to a breaking point by COVID-19 and, more recently, RSV. Driving the news: The worst flu outbreak in more than a decade has left nearly every state with high or very high levels of flu activity, underscoring how pandemic precautions may have left us more vulnerable to seasonal respiratory diseases.
Flu shot rates are lagging in the pregnant population. Here's why this is dangerous
In a year when hospitalizations for the flu are at a 10-year high, the pregnant population, whose risk for severe disease is heightened, is lagging when it comes to vaccinations. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that, through November of this year, just 55.3% of pregnant people have...
