FedEx driver charged in 7-year-old Athena Strand's death delivered her Christmas present before abducting her, mother says

NEW YORK -- A mother has been arrested and charged with murder after her two young children were found dead with stab wounds in a Bronx family shelter.Police said the 22-year-old woman was acting erratic when they arrived at the shelter on Saturday night. She was arrested and charged early Monday morning, CBS2's Zinnia Maldonado reported. A growing memorial sits outside the Echo Place family shelter in Mount Hope, remembering who police sources identify as 3-year-old Deshawn Fleming and 11-month-old Octavius Fleming-Canada."It's shocking to me, especially to know that I knew the boys. I've gave them clothes. I've done things, even talking...

BRONX, NY ・ 15 DAYS AGO