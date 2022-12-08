Power restored in west Charlotte after vehicle damages equipment

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Over 1,000 Duke Energy customers were without power in west Charlotte Thursday.

The outage was caused by ‘a vehicle damaging our equipment,’ the company said.

The incident was reported from Remount Road to the West 4th Street Exit around 4:00 p.m.; power was restored around 5:40 p.m.

Exactly 1,705 people were without power at one point.

