Power restored in west Charlotte after vehicle damages equipment
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Over 1,000 Duke Energy customers were without power in west Charlotte Thursday.
The outage was caused by ‘a vehicle damaging our equipment,’ the company said.Autopsy results rule homicide after body found in Catawba County wooded area
The incident was reported from Remount Road to the West 4th Street Exit around 4:00 p.m.; power was restored around 5:40 p.m.
Exactly 1,705 people were without power at one point.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.
Comments / 0