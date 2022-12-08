Read full article on original website
WCJB
Hawthorne welcomes home state champions
HAWTHORNE, Fla. (WCJB) - After two consecutive losses in the state championship, the Hawthorne Hornets finally crossed over into the promised land and brought home the school’s first ever state championship. More than a hundred fans came out to Hawthorne High School to welcome home their state champions. It’s...
WCJB
Gators say they’ll be ready for Las Vegas Bowl
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -For the final time in 2022, it’s Game Week for the Gator football team. Since learning their team would be playing in the Las Vegas Bowl against Oregon State, Gator Nation has been skeptical that the team would be ready. But inside the football building, the players have a positive attitude.
WCJB
Florida women’s basketball team rallies to beat Miami in overtime
CORAL GABLES, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida women’s basketball team packed up their six-game winning streak and took a road trip to Coral Gables to take on their final in-state opponent of their non-conference schedule. The Gators (10-1) won their seventh game in a row by overcoming a 10-point...
WCJB
Russell Report: Can the Gators end their football season with a bowl win over Oregon State?
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida’s bowl game is this weekend against a good and motivated Oregon State team and certainly the Gators would like to end a tough year with a win. But win or lose, the most important time coming up is the offseason. Recruiting. The transfer portal. Roster management. Talent acquisition. Get used to these buzz words because doing these things right is vital to how well a program will do. There is no question coach Billy Napier has a lot of work to do to get the Gators truly competitive again and that work starts now.
WCJB
Hawthorne claims first state football title in program history, beats Northview for 1A-Rural crown, 13-2
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Hawthorne Hornets busted out the Swat Team on Saturday to become state champions for the first time. Hawthorne utilized its strengths: A punishing rushing attack and a bone-crushing defense to knock off previously undefeated Northview, 13-2 to earn the Class 1A-Rural state title at Gene Cox Stadium in Tallahassee. The Hornets completed a perfect season at 12-0 and got it done after two straight losses in state finals.
WCJB
Crane Ramen in Gainesville to close permanently
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The first ramen shop in downtown Gainesville is closing permanently after the holiday season. In a post on Facebook on Monday, the owners of Crane Ramen announced the restaurant will be permanently closing on Jan. 1, 2023. The business first opened their doors on Dec. 1, 2014. The post did not elaborate on the reason behind the closure.
WCJB
Gainesville Health and Fitness: Exercising with a partner part two
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Working out with a friend can be better than by yourself. On this weeks Gainesville Health and Fitness, learn three new supersets.
WCJB
What’s Growing On: Florida Citrus On The Decline
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The University of Florida holiday citrus sale is under way and this year there were some concerns as to the availability of certain citrus fruits. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture National Agricultural Statistics Service, the annual production of Florida grapefruit from 2022 has declined by 92% since 2004; due to the arrival of the plant bacteria huanglongbing (HLB), also known as citrus greening. The decrease in Florida tangerine production for the same period is down 89%.
WCJB
Conflict over Dogwood Village proposal reaches breaking point
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Frustration is boiling in Gainesville over the concentration of affordable housing complexes. “We don’t need nothing that’s gonna perpetuate a cycle and having people that are living off of the system,” said East Gainesville Ernest Brockington. Alachua County Commissioner Ken Cornell told me...
WCJB
Brothers Keeper will hold a Toys for Tots distribution in Marion County
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - There is a Toys for Tots distribution in Marion County on Tuesday. Brothers Keeper will be holding this event. The distribution will run today and tomorrow from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. It will be held at the Blessed Trinity Catholic School campus at the Knights...
WCJB
Ocala CEP highlights the Country Club of Ocala
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - There is a lavish country club in Ocala. Our friends at the weekly buzz tell us more about the Country Club of Ocala.
WCJB
Keep Alachua County Beautiful will hold an urban tree planting
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Officials at Keep Alachua County Beautiful will have an urban tree planting on Tuesday. They want to remind everyone attending to wear long pants and closed-toed shoes as well as to bring a water bottle. Attendees will meet at meet at the Alachua County District Library...
WCJB
ASO deputy is recovering after responding to a vehicle fire.
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua county sheriff’s deputy is recovering after a crash on the night of December 10th. The deputy was responding to a call about a vehicle fire near Paynes Prairie on I-75. When he got to the scene around 11:30 p.m. he ran into the back...
WCJB
Deadly semi-tractor crash in Columbia County
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A driver was killed when their semi-tractor trailer crashed on I-10 in Columbia County. Florida Highway Patrol troopers say around 2:45 p.m. the driver of a semi-tractor trailer loaded with lumber was headed east. They say the driver ran off the road onto the right...
WCJB
ASO is investigating a shooting at “The Crossing at Santa Fe” apartments
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a deadly shooting at a Gainesville apartment complex, from December 9th. Deputies say one man was killed in a shooting around 8 p.m. on December 9th. The shooting happened at building 21 of “The Crossing at Santa Fe” apartments....
WCJB
Woman dead in a crash in Marion County
ALTOONA, Fla. (WCJB) - State troopers say a woman from Lake County is dead after a crash in Marion County early on December 10th. Troopers say a 52-year-old woman from Leesburg was driving east in an SUV on County Road 42. Around 3 a.m. she went off the road and...
WCJB
NASA’s Orion spacecraft successfully splashes down in the Pacific
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - NASA’s most recent lunar mission is making a splash as it takes its “final” step today. The Artemis 1 mission comes to a close with the successful splashdown of the Orion spacecraft. This unmanned mission was a test flight that spent 25 and...
WCJB
Drunk man shoots at Hyatt Hotel in Gainesville, threatens another man
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Keystone Heights opened fire at a hotel in downtown Gainesville early on Sunday morning according to Gainesville Police Department officers. The arrest report states Joshua Sheppard, 23, fired at least four shots into an exterior door of the Hyatt Hotel on South Main...
WCJB
Thousands gather for 65th annual ‘Friend of Christmas’ parade in Ocala
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) -While Christmas is just two weeks away, thousands of residents lined several streets in Ocala for the 65th annual ‘Friends of Christmas’ parade. Many people set up their chairs days in advance to have a front-row seat to what they say is the best parade in town.
WCJB
Alachua Co. School District gets rid of “LGBTQ Support Guide” after pushback from FLDOE
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua County School District is getting rid of its LGBTQ support guide after Superintendent Shane Andrew got a letter from the Florida Department of Education saying the guide does not comply with Florida law. The letter is a result of the Parental Rights in Education...
