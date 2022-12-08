GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida’s bowl game is this weekend against a good and motivated Oregon State team and certainly the Gators would like to end a tough year with a win. But win or lose, the most important time coming up is the offseason. Recruiting. The transfer portal. Roster management. Talent acquisition. Get used to these buzz words because doing these things right is vital to how well a program will do. There is no question coach Billy Napier has a lot of work to do to get the Gators truly competitive again and that work starts now.

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO