Gainesville, FL

WCJB

Hawthorne welcomes home state champions

HAWTHORNE, Fla. (WCJB) - After two consecutive losses in the state championship, the Hawthorne Hornets finally crossed over into the promised land and brought home the school’s first ever state championship. More than a hundred fans came out to Hawthorne High School to welcome home their state champions. It’s...
HAWTHORNE, FL
WCJB

Gators say they’ll be ready for Las Vegas Bowl

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -For the final time in 2022, it’s Game Week for the Gator football team. Since learning their team would be playing in the Las Vegas Bowl against Oregon State, Gator Nation has been skeptical that the team would be ready. But inside the football building, the players have a positive attitude.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Russell Report: Can the Gators end their football season with a bowl win over Oregon State?

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida’s bowl game is this weekend against a good and motivated Oregon State team and certainly the Gators would like to end a tough year with a win. But win or lose, the most important time coming up is the offseason. Recruiting. The transfer portal. Roster management. Talent acquisition. Get used to these buzz words because doing these things right is vital to how well a program will do. There is no question coach Billy Napier has a lot of work to do to get the Gators truly competitive again and that work starts now.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Hawthorne claims first state football title in program history, beats Northview for 1A-Rural crown, 13-2

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Hawthorne Hornets busted out the Swat Team on Saturday to become state champions for the first time. Hawthorne utilized its strengths: A punishing rushing attack and a bone-crushing defense to knock off previously undefeated Northview, 13-2 to earn the Class 1A-Rural state title at Gene Cox Stadium in Tallahassee. The Hornets completed a perfect season at 12-0 and got it done after two straight losses in state finals.
HAWTHORNE, FL
WCJB

Crane Ramen in Gainesville to close permanently

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The first ramen shop in downtown Gainesville is closing permanently after the holiday season. In a post on Facebook on Monday, the owners of Crane Ramen announced the restaurant will be permanently closing on Jan. 1, 2023. The business first opened their doors on Dec. 1, 2014. The post did not elaborate on the reason behind the closure.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

What’s Growing On: Florida Citrus On The Decline

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The University of Florida holiday citrus sale is under way and this year there were some concerns as to the availability of certain citrus fruits. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture National Agricultural Statistics Service, the annual production of Florida grapefruit from 2022 has declined by 92% since 2004; due to the arrival of the plant bacteria huanglongbing (HLB), also known as citrus greening. The decrease in Florida tangerine production for the same period is down 89%.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Conflict over Dogwood Village proposal reaches breaking point

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Frustration is boiling in Gainesville over the concentration of affordable housing complexes. “We don’t need nothing that’s gonna perpetuate a cycle and having people that are living off of the system,” said East Gainesville Ernest Brockington. Alachua County Commissioner Ken Cornell told me...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Keep Alachua County Beautiful will hold an urban tree planting

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Officials at Keep Alachua County Beautiful will have an urban tree planting on Tuesday. They want to remind everyone attending to wear long pants and closed-toed shoes as well as to bring a water bottle. Attendees will meet at meet at the Alachua County District Library...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

ASO deputy is recovering after responding to a vehicle fire.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua county sheriff’s deputy is recovering after a crash on the night of December 10th. The deputy was responding to a call about a vehicle fire near Paynes Prairie on I-75. When he got to the scene around 11:30 p.m. he ran into the back...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Deadly semi-tractor crash in Columbia County

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A driver was killed when their semi-tractor trailer crashed on I-10 in Columbia County. Florida Highway Patrol troopers say around 2:45 p.m. the driver of a semi-tractor trailer loaded with lumber was headed east. They say the driver ran off the road onto the right...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Woman dead in a crash in Marion County

ALTOONA, Fla. (WCJB) - State troopers say a woman from Lake County is dead after a crash in Marion County early on December 10th. Troopers say a 52-year-old woman from Leesburg was driving east in an SUV on County Road 42. Around 3 a.m. she went off the road and...
MARION COUNTY, FL

