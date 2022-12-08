ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horry County, SC

South Carolina woman allegedly redeemed stolen scratch-off lottery tickets worth hundreds of dollars, SLED says

By Dennis Bright
 4 days ago

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Little River woman is facing charges after she allegedly redeemed hundreds of dollars worth of stolen scratch-off lottery tickets at several retail outlets in Horry County, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

Melanie Kay Vanskiver, 60, was charged with six counts of “intent to defraud, counterfeit game tickets,” SLED said in a news release on Wednesday. She was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on Tuesday and released on bond.

According to warrants provided to News13 by SLED, worked at Refuel station where an unspecified number of South Carolina Education Lottery tickets were stolen. SLED did not provide any additional information about the theft.

SLED said that on Sept. 29 Vanskiver allegedly redeemed multiple tickets worth a total of $610 at a Circle K store in Little River, at a Food Lion grocery store in Little River, at a Food Lion store in North Myrtle Beach and at a Lowes Foods store in Little River.

She also redeemed tickets worth $100 at a Circle K store in Little River on Oct. 4 and tickets worth $90 at a Circle K in Little River on Oct. 10, according to SLED.

Vanskiver was also arrested by Horry County police on Oct. 16 on four counts of breach of trust with fraudulent intent under $2,000. She also posted bond in that case and was released the same day. No information about that arrest was immediately available.

