CBS 58
'She was an angel': Family gathers in memory of mother, 7-year-old found dead at Northridge Lake
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A heartbroken family came together Monday to say goodbye to a mother and her 7-year-old daughter, discovered dead in a north side lake last week. The turnout was great on this cold, December day. They gathered at the scene, supporting each other as they grieve an incredible loss.
Fundraiser started for mother who lost 3 kids, house in fire
A person who identifies as a family member started the GoFundMe with a $25,000 goal. She says the mother was at work when the house caught fire.
WISN
112 animals 'living in filth' rescued from Milwaukee home
MILWAUKEE — From alligators and a goat to cockatoos and a wild turkey — more than 100 animals living in what animal control officers described as "filth" — were rescued from a north side Milwaukee duplex. "I had never seen anything like it. It was it was...
CBS 58
Questions loom over investigation into mother, daughter found dead in Milwaukee lake
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Questions remain nearly a week since a mother is believed to have driven into Northridge Lake in Milwaukee. Twenty-five-year-old Khaliah Brister and 7-year-old Tyrielle Jefferson were found dead one day later. A family member called 911 last Wednesday, saying a woman was threatening to drive into...
CBS 58
WHS: Bald eagle suspected to have been shot dies
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The injured bald eagle being cared for by the Wisconsin Humane Society, who was believed to have been shot, has died. WHS says the eagle made it through his initial surgery last week, but went into cardiac arrest Monday night during a complex and specialized surgery to stabilize his fracture and further treat his injuries.
Greater Milwaukee Today
‘The Conners’ marching band joke angers Waukesha County residents
WAUKESHA — A primetime network television show is facing local backlash after a joke was made about a person running over a marching band in Wisconsin. On a recent episode of ABC’s “The Conners,” characters Dan and Louise Conner are talking to Louise’s mom, who just drove from Wisconsin. Doris Goldufski tells her daughter her night vision is not great. Dan asks about pedestrians and bicyclists and asks if she noticed any “bump bumps” on the way. Doris replies, “I could drive over a marching band and not feel a thing,” Doris said.
CBS 58
Cops and Kids Foundation awards law enforcement officers who skate for a good cause
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee Metro Hockey Team is made up of law enforcement officers from around SE Wisconsin. And for the last 20 years they've been giving back to charity through their Battle of the Badges hockey game. "I think it's our turn to step up and give...
CBS 58
A new species of primate now calls Milwaukee County Zoo home
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A new species of primates have entered the Milwaukee County Zoo. Debrazza's monkeys are now in the zoo's Primates of the World building. The zoo's curator of apes and primates, Trish Khan, said in a press release, "We were looking to add a new species to the Primates of the World building, and DeBrazza’s monkeys were a great fit."
Milwaukee Home Randomly Shot Up, Mistakenly Labeled As 'Nuisance' Property
The couple was told that they would have to pay fines if it happened again.
WISN
Police rescue 112 animals from home, including dogs, ducks, snakes & a goat
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police rescued more than 110 animals of all varieties on Saturday. Police said they executed a search warrant regarding an animal cruelty investigation at 9 a.m. Saturday near 9th and Hadley streets. Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission was also at the scene and gave WISN...
CBS 58
UW Health doctor discusses the difference between flu, COVID-19, RSV
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Along with the gloomy weather in Milwaukee has come flu season, while everyone still keeps a vigilant eye on COVID-19 and RSV. Dr. Jeff Pothof, UW Health Chief Quality Officer joined us on Tuesday, Dec. 13 to offer his insight on how to tell the difference between these illnesses.
Exotic animals among 100+ pets taken from Milwaukee home; owner arrested
From goats and gaters to dogs and ducks, more than 100 animals were rescued from a Milwaukee home over the weekend. The owner is now facing potential charges.
wearegreenbay.com
20-year-old suffers life-threatening injuries after being hit head-on by drunken driver in Wisconsin
CALEDONIA, Wis. (WFRV) – A woman has life-threatening injuries after being hit head-on by an intoxicated driver in southeast Wisconsin. The Village of Caledonia Police Department reports on December 12, around 6:15 a.m., officers were called to Douglas Avenue (HWY 32) between Tabor Road and Harvest Lane for a two-vehicle accident.
4-year-old with brain cancer celebrating final birthday with worldwide birthday cards
A Wisconsin 4-year-old whose prognosis of just a few weeks is being shown support from all over the world for her birthday, and you can send her a card too.
Meet our Pawsitively Milwaukee Pet of the Week: Mimi!
Mimi was found on the streets by a good Samaritan after having been bitten by another animal, according to HAWS.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee animal cruelty investigation; alligators, more rescued
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police said an animal cruelty investigation and search Saturday, Dec. 10 led to one man's arrest and the recovery of dozens of animals. The search was conducted near 9th and Hadley. Police said 27 dogs and a "significant number of exotic animals" – including alligators, snakes, ducks and more – were rescued.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee postal carrier fatally shot, family hopes for quick arrest
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are looking for the person who shot and killed a postal worker while he was delivering mail near 65th and Lancaster Friday, Dec. 9. Aundre Cross, 44, was a postal worker for more than 18 years, but he was also a son, brother, uncle and father. His family is hoping for justice this Christmas.
Victims in Watertown house fire were students, superintendent confirms
WATERTOWN, Wis. — The three people killed in a house fire in Watertown on Friday were students. Watertown Unified School District Superintendent Jarred Burke confirmed Monday that the three victims were students in the district. Burke said that further information regarding the victims would be released by the Watertown police and fire departments. RELATED: 3 killed in Watertown house fire...
CBS 58
Families of childhood cancer patients get a special trip to the North Pole
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Wisconsin kids took the trip of a lifetime Saturday morning, with a trip to the North Pole on "Santa's Flight to the North Pole." Santa and his elves came together to invite 20 families of kids who have been diagnosed with cancer on the flight. "[We...
CBS 58
Milwaukee police seek vehicle involved in hit-and-run that seriously injured bicyclist
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are seeking a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run with a bicyclist Monday, Dec. 12. Officials say it happened around 2:15 p.m. near W. North Avenue and N. 2nd Street. The vehicle, a 2007-2012 Nissan Altima, was last seen traveling east on North Avenue, then...
