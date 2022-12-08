ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waukesha County, WI

WISN

112 animals 'living in filth' rescued from Milwaukee home

MILWAUKEE — From alligators and a goat to cockatoos and a wild turkey — more than 100 animals living in what animal control officers described as "filth" — were rescued from a north side Milwaukee duplex. "I had never seen anything like it. It was it was...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

WHS: Bald eagle suspected to have been shot dies

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The injured bald eagle being cared for by the Wisconsin Humane Society, who was believed to have been shot, has died. WHS says the eagle made it through his initial surgery last week, but went into cardiac arrest Monday night during a complex and specialized surgery to stabilize his fracture and further treat his injuries.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

‘The Conners’ marching band joke angers Waukesha County residents

WAUKESHA — A primetime network television show is facing local backlash after a joke was made about a person running over a marching band in Wisconsin. On a recent episode of ABC’s “The Conners,” characters Dan and Louise Conner are talking to Louise’s mom, who just drove from Wisconsin. Doris Goldufski tells her daughter her night vision is not great. Dan asks about pedestrians and bicyclists and asks if she noticed any “bump bumps” on the way. Doris replies, “I could drive over a marching band and not feel a thing,” Doris said.
WAUKESHA, WI
CBS 58

A new species of primate now calls Milwaukee County Zoo home

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A new species of primates have entered the Milwaukee County Zoo. Debrazza's monkeys are now in the zoo's Primates of the World building. The zoo's curator of apes and primates, Trish Khan, said in a press release, "We were looking to add a new species to the Primates of the World building, and DeBrazza’s monkeys were a great fit."
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

UW Health doctor discusses the difference between flu, COVID-19, RSV

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Along with the gloomy weather in Milwaukee has come flu season, while everyone still keeps a vigilant eye on COVID-19 and RSV. Dr. Jeff Pothof, UW Health Chief Quality Officer joined us on Tuesday, Dec. 13 to offer his insight on how to tell the difference between these illnesses.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee animal cruelty investigation; alligators, more rescued

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police said an animal cruelty investigation and search Saturday, Dec. 10 led to one man's arrest and the recovery of dozens of animals. The search was conducted near 9th and Hadley. Police said 27 dogs and a "significant number of exotic animals" – including alligators, snakes, ducks and more – were rescued.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee postal carrier fatally shot, family hopes for quick arrest

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are looking for the person who shot and killed a postal worker while he was delivering mail near 65th and Lancaster Friday, Dec. 9. Aundre Cross, 44, was a postal worker for more than 18 years, but he was also a son, brother, uncle and father. His family is hoping for justice this Christmas.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Victims in Watertown house fire were students, superintendent confirms

WATERTOWN, Wis. — The three people killed in a house fire in Watertown on Friday were students. Watertown Unified School District Superintendent Jarred Burke confirmed Monday that the three victims were students in the district. Burke said that further information regarding the victims would be released by the Watertown police and fire departments. RELATED: 3 killed in Watertown house fire...
WATERTOWN, WI

