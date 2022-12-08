Charles Lee “Charlie” Goforth, 83 of Rosie passed away Saturday, December 10, 2022, at Wood-Lawn Heights Nursing Home in Batesville. He was born February 12, 1939, in Batesville, Arkansas to Robert Lee Goforth Sr. and Vetola Ernistine Milligan Goforth. He was a graduate of Cave City High School and served 14 years in the Arkansas National Guard, being activated during both the Cuban Missile Crisis and the 1957 desegregation crisis at Little Rock Central High School. He and his wife Barbara moved to Fayetteville in the mid-1960s where he went to work at Shakespeare. In the early 1970s, he and his brother Bill started BARGO Engineering and continued in that business for many decades. He was an avid hunter and fisherman, traveling with friends to places near and far to do what he loved. He also loved his Arkansas Razorbacks and rarely missed a basketball game.

