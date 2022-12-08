Read full article on original website
Obituary: Charles Lee “Charlie” Goforth
Charles Lee “Charlie” Goforth, 83 of Rosie passed away Saturday, December 10, 2022, at Wood-Lawn Heights Nursing Home in Batesville. He was born February 12, 1939, in Batesville, Arkansas to Robert Lee Goforth Sr. and Vetola Ernistine Milligan Goforth. He was a graduate of Cave City High School and served 14 years in the Arkansas National Guard, being activated during both the Cuban Missile Crisis and the 1957 desegregation crisis at Little Rock Central High School. He and his wife Barbara moved to Fayetteville in the mid-1960s where he went to work at Shakespeare. In the early 1970s, he and his brother Bill started BARGO Engineering and continued in that business for many decades. He was an avid hunter and fisherman, traveling with friends to places near and far to do what he loved. He also loved his Arkansas Razorbacks and rarely missed a basketball game.
Obituary: Lucille James
Lucille James, 99, of Batesville passed away Sunday, December 11, 2022. Lucille was born August 16, 1923 in Batesville, Arkansas to Samuel Wesley Nothern and Rittie (Lockmey) Nothern. Lucille was an active member of Cedar Grove Baptist Church. She was a sweet and caring lady who loved her family, especially...
Obituary: Erma L. Davis
Erma L. Davis, 89, of Batesville, passed away Thursday, December 8, 2022. She was born March 18, 1933, in Phillips County, Arkansas to Herbert Livingston and Mildred McDowell Livingston. Erma was a member of the First Baptist Church of Batesville and the Beta Sunday School Class. She was an avid...
Sulphur Rock Elementary dedicates playground to longtime employee
A new playground at Sulphur Rock Elementary has been dedicated to a longtime employee, and the Batesville Area Chamber of Commerce recently held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the occasion. Following the retirement of Sulphur Rock Elementary’s Johnnie Moore, a group of Sulphur Rock parents come forward with an idea...
Batesville Preschool plants trees for playground
The Batesville Preschool has participated in the Shade Trees for Playgrounds (STOP) program this school year by planting five trees on the campus. Throughout the rest of the year, the preschoolers will be learning about the trees and how to care for them. Different classes will take turns watering them and tracking their growth.
Batesville man cited for felony fleeing, 9 traffic-related misdemeanors
A Batesville man was arrested after a police chase that exceeded speeds in excess of 90 miles per hour. According to the incident report, Independence County Sheriff’s Deputy Nicholas Ade spotted a vehicle with fictitious tags in the Sulphur Rock area on Dec. 12 and proceeded to stop the vehicle for a traffic check. However, the driver of the vehicle began evading the officer and his effort to pull the 2021 Ford Fusion over, the report said.
Gary B.: County committee examining recycling program
The Independence County Solid Waste and Recycling Committee has been examining ways to cut growing losses in the county’s recycling program. To make a long story short, it costs much more to collect and sort recyclable material than what the materials sell for. It is even difficult to budget for recycling because of the frequent changes in the prices received for recyclable materials.
Man ‘looking for pecans’ arrested after drugs allegedly found
A Jackson County man was arrested over the weekend after authorities say meth and other illegal drugs were allegedly discovered in his vehicle. According to the arrest affidavit for Timothy Claude Cagle, 60, of Newport, Independence County Sheriff’s Deputy Hutton Grace came upon Cagle sitting alone in a vehicle on the side of Freeze Bend Road while on patrol around 12:40 a.m. Saturday.
UACCB ESL classes help student gain workplace communication skills
Learning a second language is not easy. Becoming fluent takes practice, which is why Silvia Scarbrough, 48, became a student at the University of Arkansas Community College at Batesville (UACCB) English as a Second Language (ESL) program. Scarbrough, a native of Germany, moved to Arkansas in 2009 and has been...
