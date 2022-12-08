IMC, Newport’s Contemporary Ballet, announced today that it has formally closed on the purchase of the property at 435 Broadway in Newport. The site last housed the George H. Triplett School and administration building prior to being decommissioned in 2013. The agreement, which was finalized on December 1st, highlight’s a unique public, private, and non-profit partnership that will result in the development of four single-family homes, and the construction of the company’s Center for Arts, Dance & Education.

