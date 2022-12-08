Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
UPDATE: CANCELLED: New Bedford Roads to Close for Waterfront Tower Demolition
NEW BEDFORD — Two New Bedford roads will be briefly closed tomorrow afternoon as workers demolish the former Eversource/Sprague power plant — including the well-known "cigarette" smoke stack — on the waterfront. The temporary closure of parts of Rt. 18 and MacArthur Drive will start at 2...
whatsupnewp.com
Island Moving Company completes purchase of former Triplett School property on Broadway
IMC, Newport’s Contemporary Ballet, announced today that it has formally closed on the purchase of the property at 435 Broadway in Newport. The site last housed the George H. Triplett School and administration building prior to being decommissioned in 2013. The agreement, which was finalized on December 1st, highlight’s a unique public, private, and non-profit partnership that will result in the development of four single-family homes, and the construction of the company’s Center for Arts, Dance & Education.
First snowfall of the season in RI, Mass.
Whether you like it or not, the first significant snowfall has arrived.
newportthisweek.com
Santa Continues Visit through Newport this week
Santa’s nightly rides continue this week with escorts by Newport’s Fire and Police Departments for his annual tour of Newport’s neighborhoods. This week Santa will be riding with first responders through the streets to see the City’s children beginning at 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 13 and finishing up on Thursday, Dec. 15.
whatsupnewp.com
Road Report: Schedule of lane closures and road construction projects (Nov. Dec. 10 – 17)
The following road and lane closure notices have been scheduled by the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) and Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority (RITBA). All schedules are weather-dependent and subject to change. RITBA Weekly Lane Closure Updates. December 11 – 17, 2022. Newport Claiborne Pell Bridge. Westbound...
ABC6.com
Rhode Islanders gear up for frigid forecast
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — With freezing temperatures expected early this week, Rhode Islanders have officially bundled up for winter conditions. With first snowfall of the year Sunday, dozens of skaters took to The Providence Rink Monday. “I don’t mind it, but I wish the snow would come along with...
North Attleboro Man Killed in Rhode Island Crash
SMITHFIELD, R.I. — A North Attleboro man has died in a crash on a highway in Smithfield, R.I., according to Rhode Island State Police. A state police spokesman said 56-year-old Anthony Manieri was killed at around 4:20 p.m. Sunday when his Ford Ranger pickup truck spun out on Rt. 295 southbound.
fallriverreporter.com
Officials throughout Rhode Island and Massachusetts reporting accidents with injuries due to slick roads
Officials in Massachusetts and Rhode Island are reporting multiple accidents sending people to the hospital due to slick roads. The Newton Fire Department and the Wellesley Police Department have reported multiple crashes on Route 9 including one pileup of over a dozen vehicles. In Rhode Island on Route 295 in...
newportthisweek.com
Real Estate Transactions: November 28 – December 2
Real Estate Transactions from November 28 to December 2. 456 Bellevue Ave. was sold by James Tencher Jr. to Leslie Grosvenor for $4,000,000. 596 Thames St. was sold by John Harrington Estate to 594-596 Thames Street, Inc. for $1,026,000. 124 Gibbs Ave. was sold by Phillips Jr. & Cynthia Hallowell...
Turnto10.com
SUV crashes into pole along I-95 in Warwick
WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — A driver had to be rescued from an SUV that went off Interstate 95 and crashed into a pole along the highway in Warwick. The crash was reported at about 9:15 a.m. Monday. Rescue crews had to cut the driver out of the SUV. State...
Baphomet Appears in New Bedford’s Clasky Common, Later Removed
NEW BEDFORD — A depiction of the Gnostic figure Baphomet was placed among the holiday decorations in New Bedford’s Clasky Common on Sunday, but removed later on in the day. The occult icon appeared in the park early Sunday in the northeast corner of the park, a wooden...
eastgreenwichnews.com
Police Log: Loud Muffler, Loud Dog & Loud Youths
9:15 a.m. – A Middle Road resident told police about a damaged mailbox. She said she heard what sounded like a crash at around 7:30 a.m. and saw the damaged mailbox along with some pieces of a broken headlight nearby when she went outside an hour later. 9:52 a.m....
fallriverreporter.com
City of Fall River offering reward after the dumping of over a dozen mattresses on city street
The City of Fall River is offering a reward after a dumping that took place this weekend on a city street. According to Mayor Paul Coogan, a $200 reward is being offered for anyone with information connected to the individual(s) responsible for the dumping of the above mattresses at Wilson Road.
Turnto10.com
Homecoming held for historic East Greenwich fire truck
EAST GREENWICH, R.I. (WJAR) — A homecoming for a historic East Greenwich city service ladder truck was held on Saturday. The Ahrens-Fox fire truck made it's way back to the city, and its been nearly 65 years since it was last in service. The truck was used from 1931...
ABC6.com
Local singer injured in Providence crash
PROVIDENCE R.I. (WLNE) — Local musician Ron Giorgio has been hospitalized after a car accident. According to state police, the crash happened on Dec. 11, on South Water Street near Route 195 after Giorgio performed at a restaurant on Federal Hill. Giorgio is known for singing the hits of...
Turnto10.com
Determined drivers can find gasoline for under $3 a gallon
WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — Drivers determined to find low gasoline prices in Rhode Island will be rewarded for their efforts. At least three gas stations in Warwick have it for under $3 a gallon. American Dream Gas is advertising $2.95 a gallon for regular. A Shell station and a...
$473K Wild Money jackpot hit
One lucky person has won Rhode Island's own in-state lottery game.
Could a Cryptic Message From Ames Mean the Store Is Returning to SouthCoast?
A cryptic message appeared on the Ames Department Stores website last week:. “Ames Department Stores Inc is returning in Spring 2023. Please keep an eye on this website for announcements on which locations are opening first!”. That's right, Ames, the store that disappeared from the American retail landscape years ago.
Worcester parking ban announced, parts of Central Mass. under winter weather advisory as snow flies
WORCESTER — With 2 to 3 inches of snow expected to blanket the city Sunday, a declared winter parking ban will go into effect at 8 p.m. as Department of Public Works and Parks snowplow crews hit the streets. Crews began pretreating road surfaces early Sunday afternoon in anticipation of the snow. ...
Tribe chairman charged with theft of Wampanoag artifacts from Plymouth museum
A Mashpee man was also charged for allegedly stealing the artifacts. Two men, including the chairman of the Wampanoag Tribe, were charged with theft for allegedly stealing four Wampanoag artifacts from Plimoth Patuxet Museums, The Boston Globe reported Sunday. Plymouth police confirmed Sunday that they had filed charges against Brian...
