Newport, RI

whatsupnewp.com

Island Moving Company completes purchase of former Triplett School property on Broadway

IMC, Newport’s Contemporary Ballet, announced today that it has formally closed on the purchase of the property at 435 Broadway in Newport. The site last housed the George H. Triplett School and administration building prior to being decommissioned in 2013. The agreement, which was finalized on December 1st, highlight’s a unique public, private, and non-profit partnership that will result in the development of four single-family homes, and the construction of the company’s Center for Arts, Dance & Education.
NEWPORT, RI
newportthisweek.com

Santa Continues Visit through Newport this week

Santa’s nightly rides continue this week with escorts by Newport’s Fire and Police Departments for his annual tour of Newport’s neighborhoods. This week Santa will be riding with first responders through the streets to see the City’s children beginning at 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 13 and finishing up on Thursday, Dec. 15.
NEWPORT, RI
ABC6.com

Rhode Islanders gear up for frigid forecast

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — With freezing temperatures expected early this week, Rhode Islanders have officially bundled up for winter conditions. With first snowfall of the year Sunday, dozens of skaters took to The Providence Rink Monday. “I don’t mind it, but I wish the snow would come along with...
PROVIDENCE, RI
1420 WBSM

North Attleboro Man Killed in Rhode Island Crash

SMITHFIELD, R.I. — A North Attleboro man has died in a crash on a highway in Smithfield, R.I., according to Rhode Island State Police. A state police spokesman said 56-year-old Anthony Manieri was killed at around 4:20 p.m. Sunday when his Ford Ranger pickup truck spun out on Rt. 295 southbound.
SMITHFIELD, RI
newportthisweek.com

Real Estate Transactions: November 28 – December 2

Real Estate Transactions from November 28 to December 2. 456 Bellevue Ave. was sold by James Tencher Jr. to Leslie Grosvenor for $4,000,000. 596 Thames St. was sold by John Harrington Estate to 594-596 Thames Street, Inc. for $1,026,000. 124 Gibbs Ave. was sold by Phillips Jr. & Cynthia Hallowell...
NEWPORT, RI
Turnto10.com

SUV crashes into pole along I-95 in Warwick

WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — A driver had to be rescued from an SUV that went off Interstate 95 and crashed into a pole along the highway in Warwick. The crash was reported at about 9:15 a.m. Monday. Rescue crews had to cut the driver out of the SUV. State...
WARWICK, RI
eastgreenwichnews.com

Police Log: Loud Muffler, Loud Dog & Loud Youths

9:15 a.m. – A Middle Road resident told police about a damaged mailbox. She said she heard what sounded like a crash at around 7:30 a.m. and saw the damaged mailbox along with some pieces of a broken headlight nearby when she went outside an hour later. 9:52 a.m....
COVENTRY, RI
Turnto10.com

Homecoming held for historic East Greenwich fire truck

EAST GREENWICH, R.I. (WJAR) — A homecoming for a historic East Greenwich city service ladder truck was held on Saturday. The Ahrens-Fox fire truck made it's way back to the city, and its been nearly 65 years since it was last in service. The truck was used from 1931...
EAST GREENWICH, RI
ABC6.com

Local singer injured in Providence crash

PROVIDENCE R.I. (WLNE) — Local musician Ron Giorgio has been hospitalized after a car accident. According to state police, the crash happened on Dec. 11, on South Water Street near Route 195 after Giorgio performed at a restaurant on Federal Hill. Giorgio is known for singing the hits of...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Determined drivers can find gasoline for under $3 a gallon

WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — Drivers determined to find low gasoline prices in Rhode Island will be rewarded for their efforts. At least three gas stations in Warwick have it for under $3 a gallon. American Dream Gas is advertising $2.95 a gallon for regular. A Shell station and a...
WARWICK, RI

