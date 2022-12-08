Water main break shuts off water near Fort Worth St.
WICHITA FALLS ( KFDX/KJTL ) — The water near Fort Worth Street was shut-off Thursday due to a water main break.
According to Wichita Falls Public Information Officer Chris Horgen, the City of Wichita Falls has a utilities team working on repairing the main break.Child Care Partners calling upon the community in hopes of adopting children’s wishlists for Christmas
There is not yet a time estimate for when the water could be turned back on, but Horgen said the City will continue working on the issue until it’s fixed.
A resident of the area said the water has been off for most of the day.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Texomashomepage.com.
Comments / 0