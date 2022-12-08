Water main break shuts off water near Fort Worth St.

WICHITA FALLS ( KFDX/KJTL ) — The water near Fort Worth Street was shut-off Thursday due to a water main break.

According to Wichita Falls Public Information Officer Chris Horgen, the City of Wichita Falls has a utilities team working on repairing the main break.

There is not yet a time estimate for when the water could be turned back on, but Horgen said the City will continue working on the issue until it’s fixed.

A resident of the area said the water has been off for most of the day.

