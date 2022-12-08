ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hackettstown, NJ

Should've Said No: Hackettstown Taylor Swift Fan, 30, Loses Nearly $1.5K In Concert Ticket Scam

By Valerie Musson
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CbhsJ_0jcFrqEo00
A 30-year-old Taylor Swift fan from Hackettstown thought her Wildest Dreams were coming true when someone in a Facebook group offered to sell her concert tickets in exchange for sending money via Zelle, but it ended up with nothing but Bad Blood. Photo Credit: Raph_PH on Flickr

A 30-year-old Taylor Swift fan from Hackettstown thought her Wildest Dreams were coming true when someone in a Facebook group offered to sell her concert tickets in exchange for sending money via Zelle.

But it ended with nothing but Bad Blood, according to police.

The woman contacted someone she thought was a legitimate seller after seeing a post advertising the Taylor Swift tickets and was given a phone number to text.

This led to a scammer, just plain Mean, providing an email address.

The woman then sent a total of $1,480 to the scammer, who became Fearless when asking for even

money before the woman finally recognized the scam All Too Well.

Now, there’s a Blank Space in her hands where the tickets should be.

Want to avoid the scam? Police have several tips to make sure you don’t fall victim to a similar trick the next time You’re On You’re Own, Kid:

  • Do thorough research, avoid buying tickets from online marketplaces, and use official band websites and ticket brokers whenever possible
  • Remember, if a deal sounds too good to be true, it probably is
  • Never use online payment methods, prepaid debit cards, or gift cards as payment and use a credit card on a secure website instead

Clearly, this scammed Swiftie Should’ve Said No, but hopefully, she can Shake It Off.

to follow Daily Voice Warren Hunterdon and receive free news updates.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBRE

Woman accused of urinating on PSP barrack floors

MIDDLE SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are charging a woman after they say she harassed multiple people and urinated on police barracks floors. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Saturday around 5:00 p.m. troopers were called for an incident occurring at a home in Middle Smithfield Township. Police said they detained a […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
Cat Country 107.3

Wolves Will Literally Lick Your Face At Awesome Wolf Rescue In Jackson, NJ

Everybody had a favorite animal growing up. Do you remember what yours was?. Ever since I was little, I was always drawn to wolves. I think it's because my mom was such a big Kevin Costner fan, so I watched "Dances With Wolves" way more times than any kid should have. It is funny, though, because I was afraid of the wolf scene from Disney's "Beauty And The Beast." So, I was afraid of animated wolves but fascinated by real ones, go figure.
JACKSON, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

NJ nun, 88, dies in Garden State Parkway crash

ABERDEEN — An 88-year-old nun died on the Garden State Parkway Saturday morning when she tried to drive across three lanes of traffic. Joan Butler of West Orange stopped on the right shoulder of the southbound lanes around Exit 118 around 10:45 a.m., State Police Sgt. Philip Curry said. Butler then re-entered traffic but instead of merging properly, she suddenly crossed all the way over to the left lane and was hit by a Lexus NX.
ABERDEEN TOWNSHIP, NJ
New York Post

Dominican teachers block NYC DOE staffer knocking at 11 pm for rent cash

Dominican teachers working in city schools were startled when a city Department of Education administrator knocked on the door to their Bronx duplex last week at 11 p.m. – apparently to round up rent payments, sources said. Teachers housed in the Pilgrim Avenue building identified the city employee as Daniel Calcaño, treasurer of ADASA, the Dominican-American Association of Supervisors and Administrators — a well-connected fraternal DOE group that offered to recruit bilingual teachers from Latin America to work with Spanish-speaking students. Calcaño, a former assistant principal working in a Bronx DOE office, had been collecting monthly payments of $1,350 to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
426K+
Followers
61K+
Post
127M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy