A 30-year-old Taylor Swift fan from Hackettstown thought her Wildest Dreams were coming true when someone in a Facebook group offered to sell her concert tickets in exchange for sending money via Zelle.

But it ended with nothing but Bad Blood, according to police.

The woman contacted someone she thought was a legitimate seller after seeing a post advertising the Taylor Swift tickets and was given a phone number to text.

This led to a scammer, just plain Mean, providing an email address.

The woman then sent a total of $1,480 to the scammer, who became Fearless when asking for even

money before the woman finally recognized the scam All Too Well.

Now, there’s a Blank Space in her hands where the tickets should be.

Want to avoid the scam? Police have several tips to make sure you don’t fall victim to a similar trick the next time You’re On You’re Own, Kid:

Do thorough research, avoid buying tickets from online marketplaces, and use official band websites and ticket brokers whenever possible

Remember, if a deal sounds too good to be true, it probably is

Never use online payment methods, prepaid debit cards, or gift cards as payment and use a credit card on a secure website instead

Clearly, this scammed Swiftie Should’ve Said No, but hopefully, she can Shake It Off.

