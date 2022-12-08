Read full article on original website
Lakeland Accident Statistics – What You Need To Know
Florida is the Sunshine State, but it also has a dark side. Car accidents are a danger many people face every day. From texting while driving to drunk driving, there are an untold number of hazards that can lead to you or your beloved getting
westorlandonews.com
Richmond American Set to Build New Homes in Polk County Community
Richmond American Homes of Florida announced that it has recently purchased and closed on 51 homesites in Lake Alfred in Polk County. An additional 50 homesites will be added next summer. The land is set to become a new phase in a popular Polk County community, Seasons at Eden Hills....
fox13news.com
Hillsborough schools, other state districts receive letter over Parental Rights in Education, Stop WOKE laws
TAMPA, Fla. - The Hillsborough County School district will discuss Tuesday a letter from the Florida Department of Education, putting the district on notice that it's not fully compliant with two new state laws. According to the letter, which was sent to Hillsborough County schools last month, the district hasn't...
fox13news.com
More than 1 million lights featured in 'Festival of Lights' at Hillsborough County Fairgrounds
DOVER, Fla. - It may not feel like winter in Florida, but the Hillsborough County Fairgrounds can take you to a winter wonderland this holiday season. The Festival of Lights features more than 1 million lights at the fairgrounds location. It's a two-mile drive through to see all the lights from your car. It also features Santa's Village where attendees can park to enjoy food, crafts, and a chance to meet Santa.
Polk County firefighter resigns after fraud arrest, deputies say
POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A Polk County firefighter from Lakeland has been arrested on suspicion of fraud after officials said he falsified his timecard. On Friday, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office arrested 28-year-old Polk County firefighter Lance Taylor Dunn and charged him with grand theft and fraud. >>>...
Bay News 9
Lack of lane markings frustrates drivers at busy Tampa intersection
TAMPA — The intersection of Kennedy and West Shore boulevards is one of the busiest in Tampa. As drivers go northbound on West Shore to Kennedy Blvd west, toward the Veterans Expressway, some are changing lanes in the middle of the intersection. Driver Niles Brooks says the lack of...
What is the silver lining of endangered Florida panther killed by a car?
Wildlife officials found the dead panther dead along a rural road in Hillsborough County, Florida near Tampa recently. Apparently, a vehicle hit the 2-year old male, killing it. Every healthy panther death is a tragedy as the species struggles back from the brink of extinction. But one environmentalist found the silver lining in the dark cloud hovering over the cat’s crushed body.
fox13news.com
Manatee County inmates show off green thumbs with traditional Christmas plant
PALMETTO, Fla. - Inmates in Manatee County are learning a new set of skills that may help them once their time is served by growing and selling poinsettias. At the Manatee County Jail there's a greenhouse filled with colorful Christmas poinsettias. "We've been coming here for the last six years...
Bay News 9
St. Pete homeowner under fire to clean up yard
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A St. Petersburg man is on notice from the city and is under fire from his neighbors to clean up his yard. It's not his lawn and shrubs that are the problem, it's all the stuff he's storing in his front yard. What You Need...
fox13news.com
Former Polk County firefighter arrested after falsifying timecard to make extra money, deputies say
LAKELAND, Fla. - A Polk County firefighter resigned his position after being arrested for grand theft and fraud. According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, on September 13, 28-year-old Lance Taylor Dunn accessed his online employee payroll information and added his name to a roster for a 24-hour shift he did not work and was paid for that unworked shift.
Divers recover body in St. Petersburg retention pond
Police in St. Petersburg are investigating a body that was discovered in a retention pond Monday near the intersection of I-275 and Gandy Boulevard.
WCJB
Woman dead in a crash in Marion County
ALTOONA, Fla. (WCJB) - State troopers say a woman from Lake County is dead after a crash in Marion County early on December 10th. Troopers say a 52-year-old woman from Leesburg was driving east in an SUV on County Road 42. Around 3 a.m. she went off the road and...
fox13news.com
Body pulled from St. Pete retention pond identified as missing Tampa man
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - St. Petersburg police say a Tampa man who was reported missing by a relative was found dead in a retention pond. The body — identified as 42-year-old Jamie Leon Hobdy — was located Monday in a retention pond near Interstate 275 and Gandy Boulevard.
75-year-old motorcyclist killed while merging onto I-75 in Pasco County
All southbound lanes of I-75 were blocked near Dade City after a crash.
Bay News 9
New Orange Belt Trail path for Pasco County?
TRINITY, Fla. — Two public meetings this week revealed new information about a proposed 37-mile bike and pedestrian trail that will stretch across much of Pasco County from Trinity to Trilby. The trail, called the Orange Belt Trail, would follow the old Orange Belt Railway. What You Need To...
Pasco woman wins $1,000 a week for life from 7-Eleven lottery ticket
A Pasco County woman won $1,000 a week for life from a CASH4LIFE drawing, the Florida Lottery announced Monday.
Bicyclist killed by hit-and-run driver in Pasco County
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a hit-and-run crash that left a bicyclist dead in Pasco County. According to the Highway Patrol, a 46-year-old Port Richey woman was riding her bicycle on the sidewalk along Little Road and went into the intersection of Little Road and Flint Street, where she was […]
Fatal motorcycle involved crash on I-75 in Pasco County
One person has died after a fatal motorcycle crash on I-75 in Pasco County Sunday evening near Dade City.
Man killed in St. Petersburg crash
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — One man is dead in a crash Monday afternoon at 38th Avenue North and Martin Luther King Jr. Street, according to police. At around 3 p.m., a Toyota Tacoma was headed northbound in the curb lane of Dr Martin Luther King Street North approaching the intersection of 38th Avenue North, the department said. A Chevy Equinox was also headed in the same direction in the median lane.
Truck wedged under semi-trailer after crash on Howard Frankland Bridge
An early morning crash is affecting traffic for drivers heading into St. Petersburg on the Howard Frankland Bridge.
