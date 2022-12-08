Read full article on original website
New Jersey is in the top ten of smartest states in the U.S.
I suppose people in every state like to think that their state is full of smart people, but, sadly, most of them are wrong. Here in New Jersey, however, we can rightly claim that we are in the upper echelon of intelligence; well, at least according to one study, anyway.
Fewer youth behind bars in New Jersey, report finds
The number of delinquent minors admitted to detention in New Jersey has dropped by thousands on an annual basis since the implementation of an effort focused on alternatives to lock-up, according to a new report. Implemented in phases since 2004, and running statewide since 2019, the Juvenile Detention Alternatives Initiative...
This is what Gov. Murphy said about a new mask mandate in NJ
With the number of COVID-19 cases rising again in New Jersey, Gov. Phil Murphy says he does not "foresee any mandates," but he reserves the right to change his mind. New Jersey's rate of transmission (r/t) is 1.12, indicating an active spread of coronavirus. The state reported another 1,199 new confirmed cases on Monday.
Is it legal to flash your headlights at another car in New Jersey?
Flashing your headlights at another car can be a helpful way to communicate with other drivers, or even warn them of potential danger. But is it actually legal to do this in New Jersey?. The short answer is yes, it is legal to flash your headlights in NJ. However, there...
NJ hidden gems: 12 spots visitors, even locals might not know
As a resident of the great state of New Jersey, I often hear the same complaints from out-of-towners: it's too crowded, it's too industrial, it's just a suburb of New York City. But I'm here to tell you that there's so much more to the Garden State than meets the...
Monmouth County Sheriff says catch-and-release of repeat offenders is main cause of rising car thefts
Since New Jersey's bail reform laws were tweaked five years ago, many local government and law enforcement officials at the Jersey Shore along with some state lawmakers have expressed genuine concern with it in that it has led to a rise in crime particularly among repeat offenders due to what became 'catch-and-release' policies imposed on law enforcement and correctional facilities.
Late week nor’easter impacts for NJ: 1-2″ rain, snow northwest
There are two prominent weather stories emerging for this week. First, a cold, dry air mass will keep our weather quiet and temperatures chilly for Tuesday and Wednesday. And then a nor'easter (coastal storm) will drive in sloppy, mainly wet, somewhat wintry weather for Thursday into Friday. We are getting...
NJ winter will create more potholes — how to report one, file a claim
About 159,000 potholes have been repaired already in 2022 by the New Jersey Department of Transportation. And those crews only handle state-maintained roads. The upcoming winter and early spring will bring another round of craters to New Jersey's roads. While repairs occur all year long, the majority of potholes materialize in the spring, following months' worth of freeze-thaw cycles that wreak havoc on the asphalt.
Nun who served in N.J. for 67 years identified as driver killed in Parkway crash
A nun from Essex County who continued to volunteer her services after retirement was identified Monday as the driver killed in a crash over the weekend on the Garden State Parkway. Sister Joan Eileen Butler, 88, of West Orange, was fatally injured in a single-vehicle crash that occurred about 10:45...
This town gets the most snow of any other in NJ
Winter in New Jersey can be tricky to predict – as anyone surprised by a sudden blizzard can tell you. Some winters it seems like you’re getting hit by a snowstorm every other day, and other winters it’s 55 and sunny as you walk the Jersey Shore!
NJ nun, 88, dies in Garden State Parkway crash
ABERDEEN — An 88-year-old nun died on the Garden State Parkway Saturday morning when she tried to drive across three lanes of traffic. Joan Butler of West Orange stopped on the right shoulder of the southbound lanes around Exit 118 around 10:45 a.m., State Police Sgt. Philip Curry said. Butler then re-entered traffic but instead of merging properly, she suddenly crossed all the way over to the left lane and was hit by a Lexus NX.
This hidden Central Jersey town is great for a day trip
Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only. You can now listen to Dennis & Judi — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite best friends anytime, anywhere and any day of the week. Download the Dennis & Judi show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.
NJ lawmaker wants to end millions in Christmas handouts
When the New Jersey budget was finalized back in June, hundreds of so-called Christmas tree items worth more than $2 billion were added to the spending plan that was eventually signed by Gov. Phil Murphy. This practice of handing out politically motivated financial gifts has become a tradition in the...
A New Jersey airport is among the USA’s worst for cancellations
While the Port Authority would rather have you focus on their brand spanking new airport terminal (which still isn’t fully open), there’s a new study that says that when it come to the actual flying part, Newark Liberty is among the worst in the country. This most recent...
As NJ toll booths go away, what else has disappeared from our lives?
The first tube of the Lincoln Tunnel opened December 21, 1937. It came with a toll booth from the very beginning. Almost 85 years later, on Dec. 11, 2022, the toll booths collected their very last toll. Not that tolls are going away. The form of collecting them officially went...
Incredible Ice festival returning to New Jersey
They say when life hands you lemons, you make lemonade; well, when winter gives you cold weather, the people in Mt. Holly, NJ, have an ice festival. More accurately, a fire and ice festival. The 2023 Fire and Ice Festival will be held on Jan. 28th in the Burlington County...
NJ is spending millions so you can safely ride a bike to work
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy has announced the awarding of $24.7 million in state Department of Transportation grants specifically targeted at pedestrian and public safety improvements around transit facilities. During a visit to Dover Township on Monday, Murphy said the grants mean communities across the Garden State can make infrastructure...
These are the five most popular Christmas gifts in New Jersey
If you’re looking for the perfect Christmas gifts for your family and friends in New Jersey, you’re in luck. This state is known for its excellent selection of gifts and the five most popular Christmas gifts in New Jersey might surprise you. We polled our listeners on the...
Why people in NJ don’t go Christmas caroling door to door anymore (Opinion)
When we first bought our house in a new development in the 1980's everyone was in the same boat as us. They were young couples in their early thirties with one or two young kids. The first Christmas we were all there, a few of the families got together and went Christmas caroling on the next block.
Two babies surrendered at Safe Haven sites, NJ’s third and fourth this year
The month of November saw the third and fourth surrenders of infants under New Jersey's "Safe Haven" law in 2022, according to information released by the state Department of Children and Families on Monday. DCF said two healthy, unrelated newborns were brought to separate designated sites last month, but citing...
