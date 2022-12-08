Read full article on original website
27 First News
Nellie Carly, Farrell, PA
FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Nellie (Bale) Carly, 92, of Farrell, Pennsylvania, passed away Sunday, December 11, 2022, in UPMC Horizon, Farrell, Pennsylvania. Nellie was born December 21, 1929, in Sharon, Pennsylvania to Elizabeth (Opencar) and James Bale. She graduated from Farrell High School in 1947. Nellie worked for Sharon...
27 First News
Linda R. Garzoni, Hermitage, PA
HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Linda R. Garzoni, 73, of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, passed away unexpectedly at 4:00 a.m., Saturday, December 10, 2022, at UPMC, Farrell. Linda was born May 15, 1949, in Sharon, Pennsylvania to Frank and Rose Marie (Scarmack) Garzoni. She attended The ARC of Mercer County, formerly MCAR...
27 First News
Cheryl Ann Mathews, Hermitage, PA
HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Cheryl Ann Mathews, 59, of Hermitage, previously of Sharon passed away Thursday, December 8, 2022 in her home. Ms. Mathews was born October 21,1963, in Sharon, a daughter of the late Lester and Rosa Lee (Martin) McKoy. Cheryl was an active member of Valley Baptist...
27 First News
Mary Ann Juriga, Farrell, PA
FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Ann Juriga, 75, of Farrell, Pennsylvania, passed away Thursday, December 8, 2022, at her home. Mary Ann was born July 30, 1947, in Sharon, Pennsylvania, to Nina (Delise) and Anthony Esposito. She graduated from Farrell High School. She was an administrative assistant for the...
27 First News
Linda Lee Cook, New Castle, PA
NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Linda Lee Cook, 83, of Harlansburg Road died Saturday, December 10, 2022 at UPMC Jameson Hospital in New Castle. She was born on August 18, 1939 in New Castle, a daughter of the late John and Thelma (Cameron) Essinger. Mrs. Cook was married to...
27 First News
Victoria Mae Gerasimek, Sharpsville, PA
SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Victoria Mae Gerasimek (Hinkson) of Sharpsville, passed away Friday, December 9, 2022 at her home. Vicky was born August 12, 1939 to Herman and Mable (Davis) Hinkson in Greenville, Pennsylvania. She graduated 1957 from Penn High School, Greenville. She married Roman Edward Gerasimek August 17,...
27 First News
Carla Jean Lundquest, Sharpsville, PA
SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Carla Jean (Altman) Lundquest, 71, of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania, passed away Saturday, December 10, 2022, at her residence after an extended illness. Carla was born September 16, 1951, in New Castle, Pennsylvania, to Pauline Mitcheltree Dallies and Wilbur Altman and graduated from New Castle High School.
27 First News
Betty J. (Guthrie) Kuhn, Enon Valley, PA
ENON VALLEY, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Betty J. (Guthrie) Kuhn, 85, passed away at her home on Sunday, December 11, 2022. Betty was born on December 3, 1937, in Douglas, Georgia, daughter of the late Ira and Della (Harrell) Guthrie. Betty owned and operated Betty’s Pets. She was a breeder...
27 First News
Judith Ann Brown, New Springfield, Ohio
NEW SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Judith Ann Brown, age 82, of New Springfield, died unexpectedly on Saturday, December 10, 2022, at her home. She was born on August 13, 1940 in Lodi, Ohio, the daughter of the late Raymond and Wilma Bowen Rockhold. Judith was a 1958 graduate of...
27 First News
Nancy Jane Rine, Hermitage, PA
HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) — Nancy Jane Rine, 93, of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, departed this life on Thursday, December 8, 2022, at Sharon Regional Hospital, following a two-year decline in health. She was born on February 23, 1929, in Akron. She grew up in Bellefonte, Pennsylvania, the middle daughter of Joseph...
27 First News
Irene F. Baun, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Irene F. Baun, 92, of Boardman, was called home on the morning of Friday, December 9, 2022 with her daughter by her side. She was born February 28, 1930 in Youngstown, the daughter of the late Charles D. and Irene M. (Luker) Snyder. Irene was...
27 First News
Marsha R. Hitchcock, Newton Falls, Ohio
NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marsha R. Hitchcock, 60, of Newton Falls, Ohio passed away on Thursday, December 8, 2022 at her residence. On October 3, 1962 in Phillipsburg, New Jersey, Leslie and Helen (Berger) Thomas welcomed the birth of their daughter. After receiving her formal education, she was...
27 First News
Martha M. Justison, Columbiana, Ohio
COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Martha M. Justison, age 92, formerly of East Palestine, passed away on Sunday, December 11, 2022 at Masternick Memorial Health Care Center, New Middletown. Martha was born on July 13, 1930 in East Palestine, Ohio, daughter of the late Harry and Alice Lalley McNutt. Martha...
27 First News
Michael C. Sirak, Campbell, Ohio
CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael C. Sirak had a peaceful transition to be with the Lord on Monday, December 5, 2022. A life-long resident of Campbell, Ohio, Michael graduated from Campbell Memorial High School in 1972 and also attended Youngstown State University. Michael was a professional musician, songwriter and...
27 First News
James E. McConnell, Hermitage, PA
HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – James E. McConnell, of Hermitage, passed away Saturday evening, December 10, 2022, in UPMC Horizon Hospital, Farrell. Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. A television tribute will air Tuesday, December 13 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV,...
27 First News
Michele Denise Colver-Hilliard, North Benton, Ohio
NORTH BENTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michele Denise Colver-Hilliard passed away on Thursday, December 8, 2022. She was 57. She was born on January 22, 1965. Arrangements are being handled by Dean’s Funeral Home. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Michele Denise...
27 First News
Sandra K. Lisko, Lake Milton, Ohio
LAKE MILTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sandra K. Lisko, 72 of Lake Milton, died Saturday afternoon, December 10 at Cleveland Clinic, following a long illness. Sandra was born July 17, 1950 in Youngstown, a daughter of Albert and Elizabeth (Liposchak) Burnett. She graduated from North High School and received her...
27 First News
Marion Sherman, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Marion Sherman 77, Youngstown was born to the late Clarkie Neal and Jesse Shields in Youngstown, Ohio on August 31, 1945. Marion Sherman gained her wings on Sunday, December 4, 2022. She graduated from North High School and went on to become an employee...
27 First News
Joyce D. Haydu, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joyce D. Haydu, 90, formerly of Youngstown’s west side, passed away peacefully, Friday morning, December 9, 2022, at Windsor House of Canfield with her family by her side. Joyce was born June 9, 1932, in Columbiana, a daughter of the late Howard G. Forney...
27 First News
Michael D. Postiy, Sebring, Ohio
SEBRING, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael D. Postiy, 83, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, December 11, 2022 at Community Care Center. He lived in Sebring his entire life and was the son of the late Michael and Eileen Postiy. Michael is survived by two daughters, Brenda (Gus)...
