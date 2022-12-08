BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Irene F. Baun, 92, of Boardman, was called home on the morning of Friday, December 9, 2022 with her daughter by her side. She was born February 28, 1930 in Youngstown, the daughter of the late Charles D. and Irene M. (Luker) Snyder. Irene was...

BOARDMAN, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO