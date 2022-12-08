ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polk County, FL

Comments / 17

alicia coronel
4d ago

he shouldn't be given the choice what words are used to describe him, no one else is given that choice. he is not special just another criminal

David Llanes
4d ago

i believe this people are not above the law and should pay for the crime there are legal ways to move some of those durty polititian out but that is not a way to act there was a life of a police oficer lost someone or all should pay for that there are not to get any exemption there are not above the law

Sandra Holt
4d ago

Right or wrong, this happens all day, every day. Lawyers for both sides do their best to have only what they want admitted into court proceedings. A jury never gets to hear ALL the evidence. It's like a chess game between the attorneys, it's not a matter of being guilty or innocent, it all comes down to who plays the better game.

