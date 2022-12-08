Report: Man says driver followed, pointed gun at him in Warren

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man called Warren police to report that someone followed him and pulled out a gun on him.

According to a police report, the man said he was driving near Buena Vista around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday when he got behind a red Chevy Equinox. The man said the car was swerving and driving slowly, so he passed the car and sped up a little to create some distance.

Then, the man noticed that the car was following him. The man pulled up to a house on Carlton Drive, and when he got out, the driver of the Equinox pulled up, rolled down his window, and pointed a gun at him, according to the police report.

The report states the man told the driver, “If you want to fight, put the gun down and get out your vehicle,” and the driver pulled off.

As of now, no charges have been filed.

