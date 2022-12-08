Read full article on original website
The Jewish Press
Wonder Woman Gal Gadot Cancelled from the DC Universe
On Tuesday, Israeli Hollywood star Gal Gadot tweeted: “A few years ago it was announced that I was going to play Wonder Woman. I’ve been so grateful for the opportunity to play such an incredible, iconic character, and more than anything I’m grateful for YOU. The fans. Can’t wait to share her next chapter with you.” And she added lots of emojis, as befits a target audience of prepubescent girls.
‘Wonder Woman 3′: Plans for Patty Jenkins’ sequel revealed
Patty Jenkins’ “Wonder Woman 3” is the latest Warner Bros. DC Studios project to be scrapped, according to a new report. Sources allegedly told The Hollywood Reporter on Wednesday that new DC movies bosses James Gunn and Peter Safran, as well as Warner Bros. Pictures bigshots, rejected Jenkins’ script, co-written with Geoff Johns, as it does not match their new — and developing — vision. Jenkins directed and co-wrote “Wonder Woman” and “Wonder Woman 1984” starring Gal Gadot. Insiders assured THR that costs aren’t a reason for the snub, even though the studio could save tens of millions by not moving forward with the third “Wonder Woman”...
dexerto.com
Wonder Woman 3 axed as James Gunn shakes up DCEU
Wonder Woman 3 with Gal Gadot has been cancelled at Warner Bros, with James Gunn and Peter Safran’s stewardship of DC Studios about to hit a major turning point, according to a new report. While the Marvel Cinematic Universe has seen its troubles in Phase Four, Kevin Feige has...
murphysmultiverse.com
Jason Momoa Might Be Done as Aquaman After ‘The Lost Kingdom’
Nothing quite like another Warner Bros. shocker to end a quiet night. The Hollywood Reporter’s latest news drop has revealed an absolute bombshell – Patty Jenkins‘ Wonder Woman 3 is not moving forward, and the DC Cinematic Universe established by Zack Snyder with 2013’s Man of Steel is likely over. If this wasn’t enough, THR also confirmed there are good odds the films released by the newly formed DC Studios over the next couple years will also be the last time fans see many of their favorite actors in their most iconic roles. This, according to the trade, would be true of even the heaviest DC hitters, including Jason Momoa as the undersea hero Arthur Curry, a.k.a. Aquaman.
buzzfeednews.com
Jennifer Lawrence Has Broken Her Silence After Being Absolutely Destroyed Online For Saying She Was The First Woman To Lead An Action Movie In 2012’s “The Hunger Games”
Jennifer Lawrence has spoken out to clarify her comments about women-led action movies. On Wednesday, Variety published a sitdown conversation between Jennifer and Viola Davis for its Actors on Actors series. During the 45-minute conversation, the two Academy Awards winners reflected on their careers, at one point delving into Jennifer’s...
hypebeast.com
DC Comics and James Gunn Hints at Potential End of the Snyderverse, "We Are Not Going To Make Every Single Person Happy"
DC Comics fans are in for a massive shakeup after James Gunn and Peter Safran have taken over as the new leadership at Warner Bros. for DC content. Earlier, reports of DC and Warner Bros. canceling Patty Jenkins‘ Wonder Woman 3 were confirmed by The Hollywood Reporter. The publication has also indicated that Gunn and Safran are in the final stages of preparing to reveal their multiyear plans for DC to Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav. The plan, which is currently still in flux, is slated to serve as a blueprint for how DC should be moving forward, while also introducing a new vision for the franchise.
Collider
Gal Gadot Teases 'Wonder Woman's Next Chapter
To celebrate the ninth anniversary of her casting as Diana Prince, and her tenure as DC's superhero Wonder Woman, Gal Gadot has taken to Instagram to post an emotional message to fans to thank them for their support over that tenure, while teasing the future of the warrior from Themyscira.
CNET
Black Adam: Post-Credits Scene, DC Cameo Explained as Movie Gets HBO Max Release Date
Black Adam is coming to HBO Max next Friday, Dec. 16, after DC Comics' violent antihero movie concludes its theatrical run. With Dwayne Johnson in the lead role, Adam beats up hero and villain alike after being released from a 5,000-year imprisonment, from the early scenes until the credits roll (the post-credits scene is comparatively chill).
Collider
Will 'Black Adam' Break Even For Warner Bros.?
Having barely scraped past the lifetime gross of Shazam!, fellow DC tentpole Black Adam might be flaming out at the box office. A new Variety report estimates that the big-budget superhero film might lose money for Warner Bros. That would’ve been a massive blow at any other time as well,...
James Gunn Says DC Plan Will “Build Upon What Has Worked” and “Rectify What Has Not”
James Gunn has responded to a story published in The Hollywood Reporter addressing the future of DC Studios ahead of a presentation next week in which he and partner Peter Safran will share their vision with Warner Bros. Discovery boss David Zaslav. “So. As for the story yesterday in the Hollywood Reporter, some of it is true, some of it is half-true, some of it is not true, & some of it we haven’t decided yet whether it’s true or not,” Gunn wrote on Twitter on Thursday. “Although this first month at DC has been fruitful, building the next ten years...
ComicBook
Warner Bros. Recently Considered Justice League Sequel With Zack Snyder's Cast
Earlier tonight a new report from The Hollywood Reporter took the world by storm with the news that Wonder Woman 3 was no longer happening due to the script not fitting in with James Gunn and Peter Safran's plans for DC Studios. The report also revealed that Jason Momoa might exit his role as Arthur Curry / Aquaman after Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and become Lobo in the new universe. Also hidden inside the news was that Warner Bros. Pictures co-CEO's Micheal De Luca and Pamela Abdy once wanted to do another Justice League film with actors Zack Snyder cast. This no longer seems to be the plan with Gunn and Safran taking over the studio.
Collider
Kevin Conroy's Last Batman Performance Featured in 'Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League' Trailer
During 2022’s Game Awards, game developer Rocksteady released a new trailer for Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League featuring Kevin Conroy as the voice of Batman. Conroy’s involvement with Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League means the late actor’s final work was in the game, dubbing the character he helped to make famous in the 1990s.
DC shuts the door on Patty Jenkins’ Wonder Woman 3 despite Gal Gadot tweet about ‘next chapter’
DC has reportedly shut down Patty Jenkins’ proposal for Wonder Woman 3 just a day after star Gal Gadot told fans she was excited for the heroine’s “next chapter”.“I’ve been so grateful for the opportunity to play such an incredible, iconic character and more than anything I’m grateful for YOU. The fans. Can’t wait to share her next chapter with you,” Gadot tweeted Tuesday (6 December) alongside a photo of herself as Wonder Woman.However, The Hollywood Reporter reported Wednesday that a treatment (meaning a summary in film speak) submitted for a third instalment “did not fit in with the...
Gal Gadot Gets The Buzz Going On Wonder Woman 3
Superheroes are all the rage. It's become an ongoing joke how Marvel Studios has complete control over the box office while DC forever plays catchup, but things could finally be changing. Now that Warner Bros. Discovery has officially created DC Studios with filmmaker James Gunn and producer Peter Safran at the helm, fans are excited to see what's in store for the superhero cinematic universe.
murphysmultiverse.com
RUMOR: ‘The Flash’ Spinoff Focused on Michael Keaton’s Batman Scrapped in DC Studios’ Restructuring
Everything is changing over at DC Studios, as the future of the former DC Expanded Universe seems quite uncertain. We’ve had the reveal that Wonder Woman 3 has lost its director Patty Jenkins, a Black Adam sequel seems unlikely at this point and so much more. Now, it seems a new rumor has popped up from Jeff Sneider that another project has been canned as James Gunn and Peter Safran restructure the new DC universe.
Black Adam 2 unlikely to happen despite Dwayne Johnson seemingly confirming sequel
The news comes amid a DC overhaul
IGN
A Michael Keaton Batman Beyond Movie Was In the Works at One Point
To quote Kevin Garnett in Uncut Gems, “Why would you show it to me if I can’t have it?” A new report says Michael Keaton was being eyed for Bruce Wayne again, but for a Batman Beyond movie. According to The Hollywood Reporter’s Heat Vision newsletter, plans...
‘Ms. Marvel’ Directors Tease New Hollywood Project, Discuss Brendan Fraser’s Oscar Buzz Reviving ‘Batgirl’
“He is so, so talented,” gushes director Adil El Arbi when speaking to Variety about Brendan Fraser. The actor played villain Firefly in the now discarded Warner Bros. Discovery film “Batgirl,” directed by El Arbi in collaboration with his long-time partner, Bilall Fallah. “The way he played that character… It was one of the most memorable villains, so we’ll see. Maybe when he wins his Oscar they’ll want to show the movie,” concluded Adil, referring to Fraser’s Oscar buzz for Darren Aronofsky’s “The Whale.” “[Fraser] is the nicest guy I’ve ever met in my life,” agrees Bilall, who fondly remembers the...
Unholy Batman! Insider reveals another Michael Keaton DC comics movie was scrapped
Gotham City weeps today. It was revealed that Michael Keaton was set to reprise his role as the caped crusader in another upcoming “Batman” project — until some supervillains supposedly scrapped the film. The studio reportedly “killed” a “solo ‘Batman’ movie that would have starred Michael Keaton,” movie insider Jeff Sneider said on “The Hot Mic with Jeff Sneider and John Rocha” podcast. It was to be written by Christina Hodson, the mind behind several DC Extended Universe projects. Hodson had also written the the canned “Batgirl” film in which Keaton was set to appear alongside the titular hero played by Leslie Grace and police...
