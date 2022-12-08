ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

msn.com

7 Dow Stocks to Sell Before They Dive in 2023

While the 30 companies listed under the venerable Dow Jones Industrial Average, not all securities can succeed at the same time, necessitating an uncomfortable discussion about which Dow stocks to sell. Given the rough year we’ve had along with a questionable macroeconomic backdrop for next year, investors may want to jettison some problematic market ideas.
msn.com

Dow falls 550 points, S&P 500 breaks below 4,000 as stocks head for worst day in nearly a month

U.S. stocks are on track for their worst daily pullback in nearly a month on Monday as the S&P 500 traded below 4,000. Equity prices have been rattled by stronger-than-expected economic data, which market strategists say could inspire the Federal Reserve to hike interest-rates more aggressively. The S&P 500 fell 82 points, or 2%, to 3,988. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 540 points, or 1.6%, to 33,889. The Nasdaq Composite fell 254 points, or 2.2%, to 11,206. All three indexes were on track for their worst day since at least Nov. 9, according to FactSet data. Meanwhile the Russell 2000 was down 55 points, or 2.9%, to 1,837, on track for its biggest drop since Nov. 2.
NASDAQ

Indonesia Stock Market May Halt Losing Streak

(RTTNews) - The Indonesia stock market has finished lower in five straight sessions, slipping more than 250 points or 3.7 percent along the way. The Jakarta Composite Index now rests just beneath the 6,820-point plateau although it's due for support on Thursday. The global forecast for the Asian markets is...
CNBC

Dow sheds nearly 500 points, stocks finish lower on worries of further Fed rate hikes

Stocks fell Monday on fears that the Federal Reserve may continue tightening until it tips the economy into a recession. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 482.78 points, or 1.4%, to finish at 33,947.10. The S&P 500 slumped 1.79% to settle at 3,998.84. The Nasdaq Composite slid 1.93% to end the session at 11,239.94.
Cheddar News

Stocks Rise on Wall Street, but Remain Lower for the Week

"Stocks rose in midday trading on Wall Street Thursday, but remain lower for the week after five straight losses.The S&P 500 rose 0.8% as of 11:54 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 215 points, or 0.6%, to 33,812 and the Nasdaq rose 1.2%.Technology and health care companies had some of the biggest gains. Apple rose 1.3% and Pfizer rose 1.6%.U.S. crude oil prices edged 0.7% higher after bouncing around earlier in the day. They hit their lowest point of the year a day earlier.Bond yields rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note, which helps set mortgage rates,...
kitco.com

Gold prices drop solidly below $1,800 as ISM services PMI rise to 56.5 in November

(Kitco News) - The gold market is losing ground, pushing further below $1,800 an ounce as the U.S. service sector sees stronger-than-expected activity in November, according to the from Institute for Supply Management (ISM). Monday, the ISM said its Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index, rose to 56.5 last month, up from...
NASDAQ

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, oil struggle to pull out of four-day slide

LONDON, Dec 8 (Reuters) - World stocks and oil prices battled to pull out of a four-day slide on Thursday as deeply distorted bond curves and choppy currencies underscored the simmering concerns among investors about economic stagnation next year. The sight of China relaxing more of its COVID curbs had...
msn.com

European stock futures edge higher; U.S. PPI in focus

Investing.com - European stock markets are expected to open marginally higher Friday, rebounding after recent losses, but gains are likely to be tentative ahead of the release of the latest U.S. inflation data. At 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT), the DAX futures contract in Germany traded 0.3% higher, CAC 40 futures...
msn.com

Tax-loss selling in battered U.S. stocks could spur January snap-back

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Investors who sell underperforming U.S. stocks to lock in tax benefits before year-end may be adding to recent pressure on equities while sowing the seeds of a January rebound in some corners of the market. With the S&P 500 down about 16% year-to-date and many individual...
NASDAQ

U.S. Stocks Seeing Considerable Volatility Following Recent Sell-Off

(RTTNews) - Stocks have seen considerable volatility over the course of morning trading on Wednesday, with the major averages bouncing back and forth across the unchanged line after moving sharply lower over the two previous sessions. Currently, the major averages are turning in a mixed performance. While the Nasdaq is...

