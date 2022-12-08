ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlestown, IN

Christmas Tree Lane brings joy year after year

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — On "Kentuckiana Proud", we feature people, places, or even just vibes we find ourselves really proud to talk about. This week, we're hitting all three when we talk about "Christmas Tree Lane", and the owner who keeps it running. "They come out of North Carolina, Wisconsin,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Third JCPS teacher reassigned due to 'active investigation'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A third Jefferson County Public School staff member has been reassigned due to an ongoing investigation regarding alleged "crimes against children," according to the school district. Kevin O'Donnell, a teacher at Meyzeek Middle School and a baseball coach at Eastern High School, was reassigned. In a...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KY
Jefferson Mall resumes regular operations after shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jefferson Mall is open and resuming operations with heightened security after a shooting on Monday. The Okolona mall issued a statement Tuesday morning, stating, "Jefferson Mall is operating with normal business hours today following an isolated incident yesterday evening." The statement goes on to say that...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Town of Palmyra issues boil advisory for select neighborhoods

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A boil water advisory has been issued for Palmyra, Indiana after a water main break. According to the Town of Palmyra, the advisory affects the following streets and roads:. Flatwood Road west of Highway 135 NE. Walnut Street. Poplar Street. Pine Street. Oak Street. Church Road.
PALMYRA, IN
LMPD looking for teenager missing from Shawnee neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police is looking for a teen that went missing from the Shawnee neighborhood Monday. LMPD said 17-year-old Joseph Abbott's guardians haven't seen him since 3:15 p.m. and are worried for his safety. Abbott has medical conditions that require medication police said. Anyone with information...
LOUISVILLE, KY
LMPD: Man shot near Hikes Point

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man was shot near Louisville's Hikes Point neighborhood on Monday night. Around 11:30 p.m., Louisville Metro Police officers responded to a shooting in the 3100 block of Church Park Circle, according to an LMPD press release. Officers on scene found a man suffering from a...
LOUISVILLE, KY
LMPD: Separate shootings in Louisville leave 2 injured

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Separate overnight shootings have left two people injured in Louisville, according to Metro Police. Around 1 a.m. Sunday, Sixth Division officers responded to a reported shooting in the 4300 block of Wooded Way Court in Newburg. There, officers found a man suffering from a non-life threatening...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Mayor-elect Craig Greenberg to announce senior leadership team

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville's next mayor, Craig Greenberg, is expected to announce his senior leadership team on Tuesday, Dec. 13. The announcement is scheduled for 11 a.m. It comes just days after Greenberg announced his pick for an interim police chief at the Louisville Metro Police Department, Deputy Chief Jacquelyn 'Jackie' Gwinn-Villaroel.
LOUISVILLE, KY
