Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Visit the Most Unique Christmas Attraction in KentuckyTravel MavenLouisville, KY
Grand Jury Indicts Two Louisville Men On Possession Of Machine GunsCops And CrimeLouisville, KY
This City in Kentucky Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensLouisville, KY
4 Great Burger Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Visit the Magical Christmas City in IndianaTravel MavenCharlestown, IN
Related
Christmas Tree Lane brings joy year after year
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — On "Kentuckiana Proud", we feature people, places, or even just vibes we find ourselves really proud to talk about. This week, we're hitting all three when we talk about "Christmas Tree Lane", and the owner who keeps it running. "They come out of North Carolina, Wisconsin,...
Third JCPS teacher reassigned due to 'active investigation'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A third Jefferson County Public School staff member has been reassigned due to an ongoing investigation regarding alleged "crimes against children," according to the school district. Kevin O'Donnell, a teacher at Meyzeek Middle School and a baseball coach at Eastern High School, was reassigned. In a...
Jefferson Mall resumes regular operations after shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jefferson Mall is open and resuming operations with heightened security after a shooting on Monday. The Okolona mall issued a statement Tuesday morning, stating, "Jefferson Mall is operating with normal business hours today following an isolated incident yesterday evening." The statement goes on to say that...
Deadline for JCPS parents to choose their students school approaching
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — For the first time in 50 years, Jefferson County Public School students can now pick a school closer to home for their students to attend. It comes after the school district voted to change it's "school choice" system in early June. Before, many students in west...
Town of Palmyra issues boil advisory for select neighborhoods
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A boil water advisory has been issued for Palmyra, Indiana after a water main break. According to the Town of Palmyra, the advisory affects the following streets and roads:. Flatwood Road west of Highway 135 NE. Walnut Street. Poplar Street. Pine Street. Oak Street. Church Road.
LMPD looking for teenager missing from Shawnee neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police is looking for a teen that went missing from the Shawnee neighborhood Monday. LMPD said 17-year-old Joseph Abbott's guardians haven't seen him since 3:15 p.m. and are worried for his safety. Abbott has medical conditions that require medication police said. Anyone with information...
LMPD: Man shot near Hikes Point
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man was shot near Louisville's Hikes Point neighborhood on Monday night. Around 11:30 p.m., Louisville Metro Police officers responded to a shooting in the 3100 block of Church Park Circle, according to an LMPD press release. Officers on scene found a man suffering from a...
'Our numbers are still unacceptable': LMPD, community leaders address weekend violence in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Nine people were shot in Louisville over the weekend, two men died and several other people injured and in the hospital. Roderick Moss Jr., 32, died from a gunshot wound inside a vehicle in the Russell neighborhood Saturday. The second man died after being shot near...
1 in critical condition following shooting at Jefferson Mall; suspect at large
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jefferson Mall has closed for the evening following a shooting that left a person in critical condition on Monday. The scene unfolded around 4:45 p.m. after police said they received reports of shots fired at the mall located in Okolona. In their preliminary investigation, police said...
Louisville preschool donates nearly 4,700 canned goods to charity after month-long food drive
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Primrose School at Old Henry Crossing and Primrose School of East Louisville donated nearly 4,700 canned goods to Eastern Area Community Ministries. This annual food drive took place at both schools over the month of November. A spokesperson with the school says this donation will support...
'We're just excited for what is happening in the Russell community': MOLO Village kicks off holiday season
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — MOLO Village hosted an admission-free event in West Louisville to kick off the holiday season. The holiday jazz and shopping experience allowed attendees to shop from local businesses. Dr. Jamesetta Ferguson says the whole idea was to give the Russell community options to get their holiday...
2 Louisville men arrested, charged in connection with October homicide in southern Indiana
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — Two men were arrested for their connection in a murder in southern Indiana nearly two months ago. According to a Jeffersonville Police press release, Le'Shawndre Osborne, 25, and Quintez Parr, 26, were charged with the following:. Murder. Attempted murder. Unlawful possession of a firearm by a...
LMPD: Separate shootings in Louisville leave 2 injured
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Separate overnight shootings have left two people injured in Louisville, according to Metro Police. Around 1 a.m. Sunday, Sixth Division officers responded to a reported shooting in the 4300 block of Wooded Way Court in Newburg. There, officers found a man suffering from a non-life threatening...
Hundreds of guns and drugs taken off Louisville streets, Metro Police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Metro Police said part of combating violent crime in the city is getting guns and drugs off the street. The Criminal Interdiction Division, which focuses on guns, drugs and gangs, has served 168 arrest warrants and made 447 felony arrests in the last year. The said...
'Red for Colt'; Elementary school students, staff support teacher who lost young son
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — They stepped off the bus layered in red, from t-shirts to hoodies and winter hats down to festive red headbands. Students wore the color proudly, and with purpose, for this was no ordinary Friday at Hite Elementary School. Bridgett Buckner has taught second grade at the...
LMPD's International Leadership Program hopes to build trust with immigrant community
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police officers worked to bridge the gap between police and the immigrant community in Louisville Thursday. LMPD's International Leadership Program hosted a meeting where they listened to the community's concerns and shared insight into officers' responsibilities. It was held at the Americana World Community...
‘We have diversity’: Louisville Metro Police adds 26 new recruits to force
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police celebrated their most recent graduating class of officers Friday. At the ceremony, outgoing Police Chief Erika Shields said she was proud of the 26 recruits and the strides the department is making to diversify itself. “We have so many different nationalities, countries, we...
Officials: JCPS reassigns 2 staff members at separate schools for investigations
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two staff members at separate JCPS schools have been reassigned due to investigations. Lassiter Middle Schools sent out a letter to parents on Wednesday saying that the Crimes Against Children’s Unit (CACU) is investigating an allegation involving one of their staff members. "Following JCPS protocols,...
Mayor-elect Craig Greenberg to announce senior leadership team
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville's next mayor, Craig Greenberg, is expected to announce his senior leadership team on Tuesday, Dec. 13. The announcement is scheduled for 11 a.m. It comes just days after Greenberg announced his pick for an interim police chief at the Louisville Metro Police Department, Deputy Chief Jacquelyn 'Jackie' Gwinn-Villaroel.
Kentucky firefighter exposed to fentanyl after saving overdose patient's life
SPENCER COUNTY, Ky. — A Spencer County firefighter is out of the hospital after being exposed to fentanyl while saving the life of an opioid overdose patient. Officials with the Taylorsville-Spencer County Fire Protection District said firefighters were recently assisting emergency responders on a medical call. Once on scene,...
WHAS11
Louisville, KY
24K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
Louisville local newshttps://www.whas11.com/
Comments / 0